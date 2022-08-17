Read full article on original website
Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot gets new update
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is currently being placed "on pause" indefinitely. Executive producer, Gail Berman, announced the update on the Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast. Unfortunately, the show also does not have an official network it can call home yet, which might be one of the reasons why it isn't seeing the light of day anytime soon (via Deadline).
