Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot gets new update

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is currently being placed "on pause" indefinitely. Executive producer, Gail Berman, announced the update on the Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast. Unfortunately, the show also does not have an official network it can call home yet, which might be one of the reasons why it isn't seeing the light of day anytime soon (via Deadline).
Watch From Start facility now on BBC Channels

Tuning into BBC1's local news yesterday evening on my Sky Q system I was surprised to see the 'watch from start' icon pop up. I've seen this on a number of Sky badged channels for a few years now but good to see it on BBC. I know this has...
First Dates time lines

Im wondering how far apart the interviews and the dates are?. This week there was a girl on, cant remember her name but she was the horse/country one. In the first interview to camera she different (better) teeth than she did on the date. So inbetween the these times she...
Top Of The Pops: Secrets & Scandals

This is on tonight in Ch5 at 9pm. Be interesting to see if there's anything new that wasn't already covered in the recent 'Story of's...'. Probably just more talking heads spouting a load of hearsay nonsense. This episodes is 90 minutes, usually Secrets and Scandals are 60 minutes. This episodes...
The big sound of ILR in the 90s

I used to love listening to ILR stations in the 90s like Vibe Fm, Capital, Invicta, Chiltern, Power FM. The imaging, energy, music and presentation was all spot on. Struggle to find something decent to listen to these days. Either the imaging sucks, presentation sucks (if there is any), or a combination of both. Just no sparkle. Any suggestions, hidden gems on the Internet, or have I just outgrown radio?
This programme contains......

I am watching the show 'Allo 'Allo - 40 Years of Laughter which was on Channel 5 last night. Before the show started the announcer said 'This show contains adult humour and nudity from the beginning and throughout'. The only nudity seen is the picture of The Fallen Madonna with...
David Dimbley's Secret History of the BBC

Part 1/3 starts on Tuesday 30th August at 9pm on BBC Two. No programme details available yet but something to look out for. Hopefully it's not too much like these CH5 ones but more an in-depth informative & revealing and perhaps critical documentary. Was wondering when the 100th anniversary shows...
Rank the C4 series

BB3 - Consistent, entertaining, classic. BB10 - Underrated, wonderful cast for the most part, the only series to get better as it goes on. BB9 - Interesting divide between two groups, generally good from start to end. BB8 - Has some good moments and is quite a funny series, but...
Sky Q recording issues

Series recording are no longer in folders and everything is put down as its on programme which also means you can't press next when you finished the episode you have to do it manually then there is an issue where it says programmes have been watched or half watched even though nobody had been home and the box was in standby.
