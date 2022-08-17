Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’Zack LoveBeaufort County, SC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Up North Voice
Operation Brake Safety Week set for Michigan
REGION – Motor carrier officers from the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) will be conducting inspections at weigh station facilities and in rest area locations throughout the state with a focus on brake hose/tubing chafing and defective equipment violations. This enforcement operation is part of the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) International Brake Safety Week and will take place throughout North America August 21-27. Every day, lives are saved throughout North America as a result of commercial motor vehicle roadside inspections. It is anticipated that more than 65,000 drivers of large truck and buses will be inspected during this one-week North American operation.
1 Man Died In A Single-Car Rollover Crash On Lakeshore Road (St. Clair County, MI)
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-car rollover crash that killed a man. The crash occurred on the 5100 block of Lakeshore road in Fort Gratiot Township on Thursday morning at about [..]
Is It Illegal To Move Your Car After An Accident In Michigan?
One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is to get into a car accident. Even a 'simple' fender bender can cause a lot of stress, and that includes what to do when you're on the scene. Do you keep your car where it was when you're in...
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
Task force to operate OVI checkpoints in Harrison Twp. tomorrow
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate sobriety checkpoints in Harrison Township tomorrow. The checkpoints will be held on state Route 48 between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. >>1 taken to hospital after OVI crash in Harrison Twp. State law requires OVI...
Inside Indiana Business
St. Joseph County considered for major EV battery plant
A massive electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant could be coming to St. Joseph County, Inside INdiana Business confirmed Thursday. Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution, has filed a tax abatement application with the county for a facility in New Carlisle that – based on its investments in similar projects elsewhere – could bring over $2 billion in investment and more than 1,000 jobs to northern Indiana.
Redundancy is keeping water flowing in compromised GLWA system
One-third of the Great Lakes Water Authority system is offline with a 10-foot water transmission line break in St. Clair County from over the weekend.
thevarsitynews.net
3160 Dixie Hwy Apt A
Enjoy Lake front living in this 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment. All sports Loon Lake. Kitchen provided with Electric Range and refrigerator. Wall unit A/C. Trash, Lawn and snow removal included in the rent. On-site maintenance, direct access to common laundry located in basement. Bring your Kayak or canoe and enjoy your time on the water. NO DOCKING PRIVILEGES Not accepting Section 8. No Smoking, NO Pets! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents. Call Steve Schwerin at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com.
HometownLife.com
Another fire started at former psych hospital in Northville Township
Northville Township police seek the public's help to identify a group of people who may have more information on a fire that was recently started at the former psychiatric hospital along Seven Mile. A release from the township states a small fire was set inside one of the buildings at...
candgnews.com
Controversy on Middle Straits Lake
WEST BLOOMFIELD — On July 18, a letter was submitted to the West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees on behalf of the Westacres Community Association. The letter requests that the board “inform itself about and take appropriate actions to resolve the controversy and allegations from the Township targeting the Westacres community. The controversy was created by a few lakefront property owners that want to reduce the overall number of boats on Middle Straits Lake for their personal benefit at the expense of the rights of Westacres and its 281 households.”
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
'Kia Boys' target Southfield dealership, metro Detroit communities on alert
The so called "Kia Boys" have become a social media trend this summer, leading to an increase in Kia thefts in some communities across metro Detroit.
wkar.org
Michigan DNR launches one stop shop for licenses and harvest tracking via phone application
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is making it easier for outdoor enthusiasts to purchase hunting and fishing licenses through a new phone app. DNR Technology Officer Tom Weston says the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish mobile app puts licenses in a convenient location. "Once you download it you can access...
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Early West Michigan Winter Forecasts Calling For Lots Of Snow
Is your snow blower in good working condition? You may need it this winter. The National Weather Service Is Siding With The Farmer's Almanac This Winter. The latest snow prediction models for this coming winter of 2022-23 are showing above average snow falls for most of Michigan. This forecast comes...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Arboreal Inn touts its cuisine, atmosphere and elegance
SPRING LAKE, MI - Offering fresh seafood selections and brand-new favorites like the cowboy steak, The Arboreal Inn is a favorite spot to visit for a fine dining experience in West Michigan. Husband and wife duo Karen and Don Weersing took over the 40-year-old restaurant in 2012 but kept the...
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan Reports E. coli Outbreak. More Than Half of the People Ate at Wendy's.
Michigan reports an outbreak of the bacteria E. coli around the state including in Metro Detroit. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday confirmed 43 cases, with more than 55 percent of the people having eaten at a Wendy's. Of the total number infected, 56 percent were hospitalized.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways in Michigan (B&Bs, Hotels, & Resorts)
If you’re looking for that perfect romantic getaway, Michigan is one incredible destination that has an abundance of excitement to offer. From thrill seeking adventure to pure relaxation, this state is certain to provide you with an unforgettable experience. Though it’s not your typical place for that paradise, tropical feel, Michigan has unbeatable scenery, historical charm, enticing food and plenty of attractions to peruse.
Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
