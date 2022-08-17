ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem Township, MI

Up North Voice

Operation Brake Safety Week set for Michigan

REGION – Motor carrier officers from the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) will be conducting inspections at weigh station facilities and in rest area locations throughout the state with a focus on brake hose/tubing chafing and defective equipment violations. This enforcement operation is part of the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) International Brake Safety Week and will take place throughout North America August 21-27. Every day, lives are saved throughout North America as a result of commercial motor vehicle roadside inspections. It is anticipated that more than 65,000 drivers of large truck and buses will be inspected during this one-week North American operation.
