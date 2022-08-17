ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

H-E-B looking to hire 250 associates at locations around San Antonio

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B is holding its largest ever one-day mass hiring event at stores across Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 23, MySA reports. The career fair will be held at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores across the Lone Star State, with available jobs including both part-time and full-time positions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Border, Kyle Rittenhouse Selfie: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

As it turns out, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that the Biden administration has an open-border policy may not hold water. This week's top-read Current story covered a New York Times' analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, which showed that apprehensions of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the first 10 months of the 2022 fiscal year already outnumbered the total for the entirety of the previous fiscal year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Job schemes triple in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Army veteran from San Antonio Stephanie Bennett was looking to use the skills she developed in the military for a civilian job. “My background is in logistics,” she said. She thought it would be a great fit when a trucking company contacted her about...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area charter school districts

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released grades this week for each school district and campus across the state, and that includes the charter districts in the area. Seven charter school districts in Bexar County received an A rating out of a total of 25 here. The same number received a Not Rated score, or a D or F, meaning they received a score of less than 70.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO’S HEMISFAIR ’68 GRAND OPENING

Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

