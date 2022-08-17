Read full article on original website
UT San Antonio
Graduate degree will prepare UTSA students for high-demand careers in aerospace engineering
AUGUST 19, 2022 — Starting this fall semester, the Margie and Bill Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design at UTSA (the Klesse College) will offer a Master of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering. It is the college’s 13th master’s program. The Aerospace Engineering graduate program, which...
UT San Antonio
New Blackboard feature means more control for UTSA faculty, less costs for students
AUGUST 18, 2022 — UTSA Libraries and Academic Innovation (AI) are adding a new feature to Blackboard, the university’s learning management system. Aptly named Library Reading List, it is a digital, interactive, self-service tool that will save faculty time, allowing them to build and manage their own course reserves and reading lists.
Microsoft eyeing San Antonio's Far Westside for $215M data center
Microsoft just keeps taking up Westover Hills space.
IDEA public schools wanted to lease a $15M jet while under investigation
The report shows the state was on to IDEA's practices before 2021.
KENS 5
San Antonio high school's barbecue team wins national title | Texas Outdoors
Madison High School's barbecue team took home a national title this year at a barbecue competition. Barry Davis spoke with them during this week's Texas Outdoors.
San Antonio Current
H-E-B looking to hire 250 associates at locations around San Antonio
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B is holding its largest ever one-day mass hiring event at stores across Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 23, MySA reports. The career fair will be held at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores across the Lone Star State, with available jobs including both part-time and full-time positions.
How one local teacher creates a unique classroom experience
SAN ANTONIO — It’s back-to-school season for many kids in Texas. But for some teachers, preparations begin weeks in advance. “When it’s flagged, they know, like, no cell phones,” said Whitney Weddel, holding a set of colored flags you’d expect to see outside a doctor’s office.
San Antonio Current
Texas Border, Kyle Rittenhouse Selfie: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
As it turns out, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that the Biden administration has an open-border policy may not hold water. This week's top-read Current story covered a New York Times' analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, which showed that apprehensions of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the first 10 months of the 2022 fiscal year already outnumbered the total for the entirety of the previous fiscal year.
Job schemes triple in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Army veteran from San Antonio Stephanie Bennett was looking to use the skills she developed in the military for a civilian job. “My background is in logistics,” she said. She thought it would be a great fit when a trucking company contacted her about...
KSAT 12
A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area charter school districts
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released grades this week for each school district and campus across the state, and that includes the charter districts in the area. Seven charter school districts in Bexar County received an A rating out of a total of 25 here. The same number received a Not Rated score, or a D or F, meaning they received a score of less than 70.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Best cheap eats in San Antonio – List of 50 affordable restaurants near you
San Antonio has a selection of world-class restaurants but not all of them have to come with a high dinner bill. Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or the exotic, we’ve got you covered. Read on for 50 Cheap Places to Eat in San Antonio:. Looking to...
San Antonio-based USAA Bank reportedly laying off more employees
The people reportedly worked with the company for 'decades.'
These Texas cities had some of the worst traffic last year
Which Texas cities had the worst traffic last year?
Pretty, Yet…Texas House with an Elevator is One of the Most Eclectic I’ve Ever Seen
Ever dreamed of living in the Texas Hill Country? Take a look at this unique home nestled in the lovely countryside in New Braunfels, Texas. I love living in East Texas and have no plans to move anytime soon. At the same time, I was born in the central Texas area--which is Hill Country-adjacent.
High number of San Antonians back out of home sales as market cools
People are negotiating harder as homes sit on the market longer.
KSAT 12
Comal County parents push for trained, armed guardians to protect schools
COMAL COUNTY – The topic of school safety is at the forefront this school year. A New Braunfels parent wants to take matters into his own hands and have an armed guardian in every New Braunfels and Comal ISD school. “When the rubber meets the road, somebody rams their...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's second-largest school district offers to pay for police training amid officer shortage
With schools hurting for workers and districts grappling with school security in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, Northeast ISD's Police Department is offering to cover training costs for new cadets. According to details released Wednesday by the district, NEISD is offering to cover the cost of police academy training...
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
saobserver.com
A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO’S HEMISFAIR ’68 GRAND OPENING
Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg pushes for statewide gun reform efforts
Nirenberg says mayors are on the 'front lines' for change.
