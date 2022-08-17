ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup

Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
SOCCER
BBC

Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini crowned in South Africa

After a year-long family feud, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has been crowned Zulu king in a traditional ceremony in South Africa. The 48-year-old is the son of the previous king, but some royals had argued he was not the rightful heir and that the late king's will was in fact forged.
AFRICA
AFP

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report

Japan is considering the deployment of more than 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to increase its ability to counter growing regional threats from China, local newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday. But the ministry was also expected to ask approval for a list of unpriced items, including the development cost to upgrade the long-range cruise missiles, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said.  hih/aha
MILITARY
BBC

Billionaire Xiao Jianhua jailed for 13 years in China

A Chinese-Canadian billionaire has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in China and his company fined more than $8bn (£6.7bn). Xiao Jianhua and his company Tomorrow Holdings were charged with embezzlement and bribery, a court in Shanghai said. Xiao - one of China's richest people - was last...
CHINA
