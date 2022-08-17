Read full article on original website
BBC
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup
Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
BBC
Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini crowned in South Africa
After a year-long family feud, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has been crowned Zulu king in a traditional ceremony in South Africa. The 48-year-old is the son of the previous king, but some royals had argued he was not the rightful heir and that the late king's will was in fact forged.
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Japan is considering the deployment of more than 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to increase its ability to counter growing regional threats from China, local newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday. But the ministry was also expected to ask approval for a list of unpriced items, including the development cost to upgrade the long-range cruise missiles, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said. hih/aha
BBC
Billionaire Xiao Jianhua jailed for 13 years in China
A Chinese-Canadian billionaire has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in China and his company fined more than $8bn (£6.7bn). Xiao Jianhua and his company Tomorrow Holdings were charged with embezzlement and bribery, a court in Shanghai said. Xiao - one of China's richest people - was last...
BBC
'Madame Butterfly': Japanese fashion pioneer Hanae Mori dies
Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori, nicknamed "Madame Butterfly" for her signature winged motifs, has died. She was 96. She died of old age in her Tokyo home on 11 August and was given a private funeral, local media reported. Mori was most famous for being the first Japanese - and...
