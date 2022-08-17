ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

SC-port driven retail cargo development is completed

A Savannah company that handles shipments for major retailers like Walmart and Amazon has completed a cargo-handling center off Clements Ferry Road in the Cainhoy area of Berkeley County. Frampton Construction of Charleston said hits week that it wrapped up work 89,000-square-foot building for TradePort Logistics. The design-build project was...
live5news.com

Hispanics in Lowcountry face more challenges besides learning new language

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization says around 100 Hispanic families are moving to the Lowcountry every week, and they are facing more challenges other than learning a new language. The Charleston Hispanic Association said Hispanics are the fastest growing population in the Lowcountry, yet also one of the fastest...
The Post and Courier

Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
The Post and Courier

Charleston area firefighter making time for his smoked meat side gig

Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. When Jennifer Romer purchased a smoker for her husband, James, a couple years ago, she had no idea the journey that piece of equipment would take them on.
charlestondaily.net

A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)

Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
The Post and Courier

569 Pendleton Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Come check out this meticulously kept home in Foxbank Plantation! Before even stepping foot into the home you're greeted by a charming front porch. Open the keyless entry door to this beautiful open floor plan with a dining room 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a flex space currently being used as an office/exercise room. Lots of delicious meals are waiting to be cooked in the gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. The eat-in kitchen area offers lots of natural lighting and would be the perfect breakfast nook or extra dining space when guests are in town! End your day by cozying up by the gas fireplace in the living room or enjoying a beverage on your screened porch overlooking the neighborhood pond.
momcollective.com

National Thrift Shop Day (My Favorites Around Charleston)

I’ve always been a thrifty person. Thrifty in the sense of getting the best bang for my buck; always keeping my eye out for a good deal. I’m a sucker for buy one get one. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve really been keen on taking care of the environment.
The Post and Courier

337 McClain Street, Charleston, SC 29407

LOCATION! LOCATION! This immaculate one story brick ranch style home sits on a huge fenced lot and is . just 3.5 miles to historic downtown Charleston. This lovely home has been all updated and just waiting for a new family to call it home. Just a FEW of the updates include completely new bathrooms lots of newer lighting doors flooring etc. The windows were replaced at some point and the entire house has been freshly painted. Also you don't want to miss this kitchen....it is HUGE!! (as is the adjoining laundry/utility room!) Oh....and did I mention....NO HOA!!!!
The Post and Courier

ESTATE SALE-Goose Creek Entire conte

ESTATE SALE-Goose Creek Entire contents of house! 529 Hanford Dr Fri Aug.19 12pm-4pm Sat Aug. 20 10am - 4pm Leather couch & chairs, tables, lamps, local art, vinyl records, Sterling, good jewelry & costume jewelry, washer/dryer, dining room table &chairs, corner hutch, China, much Kitchen misc., wicker furniture, king bed, chests, quilts, blankets, linens. Too much to list. You all come. For pictures see www.estatesales.org.
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found in 4 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- If you’re planning time on the water this weekend, there are a few spots where high levels of unhealthy bacteria were found that you might want to stay clear of! Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at 5 sites– Hendricks Park, Brittlebank Park, Northbridge Park, lower […]
The Post and Courier

Estate Sale Summerville, Cane Bay, 1

Estate Sale Summerville, Cane Bay, 114 Sea Lavender Lane , 08/21 - 08/22, 8:30am - 1:30pm, Dishes, silverware, pots, pans, tools, china cabinet, TV armoire, 50" TV, 8' ladder, lamps, king mattress, dresser, fishing gear, decor, cd/record player & more. *Must add your name to the list for entrance to the community: https://tinyurl.com/CaneBayEstateSale.
Charleston City Paper

7 outdoor patios in downtown Charleston

As summer winds down in Charleston and the temperature starts to drop, tourists and locals alike are looking for places outside to relax, grab a refreshing drink and enjoy a delicious meal. For your next al fresco dining experience, check out one of these outdoor patios in downtown Charleston. Blind...
counton2.com

Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will conduct emergency response exercises that may impact traffic in the area. Beginning August 22 and lasting through September 1, JBC will be enhancing “its critical anti-terrorism and force protection readiness” through a series of exercises. The exercises may...
