Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem Creek
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love it
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West Coast
The Post and Courier
North Charleston bakery site sold for $4.25M; Kiawah Island sales set 2Q record
The site of a North Charleston bakery has changed hands for $4.25 million in real dough. The 15,820-square-foot facility at 7065 Cross County Road houses a Flowers Foods facility, which sells brands such as Nature's Own, Tastykake, Wonder and Sunbeam, among others. The tenant has 6.5 years remaining on its...
The Post and Courier
SC-port driven retail cargo development is completed
A Savannah company that handles shipments for major retailers like Walmart and Amazon has completed a cargo-handling center off Clements Ferry Road in the Cainhoy area of Berkeley County. Frampton Construction of Charleston said hits week that it wrapped up work 89,000-square-foot building for TradePort Logistics. The design-build project was...
The Post and Courier
Behre: Are West Ashley homes important enough to preserve? Owners must ultimately decide.
The two-story brick home at 8 Stocker Drive in Charleston’s Old Windermere neighborhood seems to have changed little since it was built shortly after World War II, as the suburban growth expanded across the Ashley River. Not because it cannot be renovated, but because Charleston has no rules on...
live5news.com
Hispanics in Lowcountry face more challenges besides learning new language
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization says around 100 Hispanic families are moving to the Lowcountry every week, and they are facing more challenges other than learning a new language. The Charleston Hispanic Association said Hispanics are the fastest growing population in the Lowcountry, yet also one of the fastest...
The Post and Courier
Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
The Post and Courier
Charleston area firefighter making time for his smoked meat side gig
Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. When Jennifer Romer purchased a smoker for her husband, James, a couple years ago, she had no idea the journey that piece of equipment would take them on.
charlestondaily.net
A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)
Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
The Post and Courier
569 Pendleton Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Come check out this meticulously kept home in Foxbank Plantation! Before even stepping foot into the home you're greeted by a charming front porch. Open the keyless entry door to this beautiful open floor plan with a dining room 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a flex space currently being used as an office/exercise room. Lots of delicious meals are waiting to be cooked in the gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. The eat-in kitchen area offers lots of natural lighting and would be the perfect breakfast nook or extra dining space when guests are in town! End your day by cozying up by the gas fireplace in the living room or enjoying a beverage on your screened porch overlooking the neighborhood pond.
momcollective.com
National Thrift Shop Day (My Favorites Around Charleston)
I’ve always been a thrifty person. Thrifty in the sense of getting the best bang for my buck; always keeping my eye out for a good deal. I’m a sucker for buy one get one. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve really been keen on taking care of the environment.
The Post and Courier
The unintended consequence of Charleston's population changes: School diversity
Two things are true: Racially integrated public schools offer learning advantages that result in better social and academic outcomes. The Charleston County School District includes many schools that are mostly White or mostly Black. In recent years, though, many of the district’s schools have become more racially diverse. As more...
The Post and Courier
337 McClain Street, Charleston, SC 29407
LOCATION! LOCATION! This immaculate one story brick ranch style home sits on a huge fenced lot and is . just 3.5 miles to historic downtown Charleston. This lovely home has been all updated and just waiting for a new family to call it home. Just a FEW of the updates include completely new bathrooms lots of newer lighting doors flooring etc. The windows were replaced at some point and the entire house has been freshly painted. Also you don't want to miss this kitchen....it is HUGE!! (as is the adjoining laundry/utility room!) Oh....and did I mention....NO HOA!!!!
The Post and Courier
ESTATE SALE-Goose Creek Entire conte
ESTATE SALE-Goose Creek Entire contents of house! 529 Hanford Dr Fri Aug.19 12pm-4pm Sat Aug. 20 10am - 4pm Leather couch & chairs, tables, lamps, local art, vinyl records, Sterling, good jewelry & costume jewelry, washer/dryer, dining room table &chairs, corner hutch, China, much Kitchen misc., wicker furniture, king bed, chests, quilts, blankets, linens. Too much to list. You all come. For pictures see www.estatesales.org.
High bacteria levels found in 4 local waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- If you’re planning time on the water this weekend, there are a few spots where high levels of unhealthy bacteria were found that you might want to stay clear of! Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at 5 sites– Hendricks Park, Brittlebank Park, Northbridge Park, lower […]
The Post and Courier
Estate Sale Summerville, Cane Bay, 1
Estate Sale Summerville, Cane Bay, 114 Sea Lavender Lane , 08/21 - 08/22, 8:30am - 1:30pm, Dishes, silverware, pots, pans, tools, china cabinet, TV armoire, 50" TV, 8' ladder, lamps, king mattress, dresser, fishing gear, decor, cd/record player & more. *Must add your name to the list for entrance to the community: https://tinyurl.com/CaneBayEstateSale.
Charleston City Paper
7 outdoor patios in downtown Charleston
As summer winds down in Charleston and the temperature starts to drop, tourists and locals alike are looking for places outside to relax, grab a refreshing drink and enjoy a delicious meal. For your next al fresco dining experience, check out one of these outdoor patios in downtown Charleston. Blind...
live5news.com
Crashes at North Charleston intersection raise safety concerns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There have been over 430 car crashes at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road in the last three and a half years. So far this year, there have been 66, according to North Charleston Police. Monica Mumme, the President of the Civic League...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In South Carolina
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
AOL Corp
This South Carolina city ranks among the trendiest Labor Day destinations. Here’s why
South Carolina is home to one of the nation’s trendiest travel destinations for Labor Day, a new report finds. North Charleston ranks No. 10 on a list of places people can’t wait to visit over the holiday weekend, according to findings published Tuesday, Aug. 16. To create the...
counton2.com
Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercise
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will conduct emergency response exercises that may impact traffic in the area. Beginning August 22 and lasting through September 1, JBC will be enhancing “its critical anti-terrorism and force protection readiness” through a series of exercises. The exercises may...
live5news.com
Habitat for Humanity hosts wall raising ceremony for new affordable home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Friday, Charleston’s Habitat for Humanity is holding a wall raising ceremony for a new affordable home they are building for a family in North Charleston. Some of the money used for this project was from a grant received from Wells Fargo’s International Build...
