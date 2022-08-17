Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Hispanics in Lowcountry face more challenges besides learning new language
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization says around 100 Hispanic families are moving to the Lowcountry every week, and they are facing more challenges other than learning a new language. The Charleston Hispanic Association said Hispanics are the fastest growing population in the Lowcountry, yet also one of the fastest...
live5news.com
Kennedy to comply with attorney general’s letter on school board meetings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s superintendent will comply with the state’s attorney general’s request for an explanation of potential Freedom of Information Act violations. The potential violations stem from Charleston County School Board meetings on July 18. “With respect to the allegation against...
Evidence dispute spills into public in Alex Murdaugh case
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Attorneys for disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh say prosecutors are taking too long to share their evidence alleging the disbarred attorney killed his wife and so n, unfairly making it tougher to defend him at his upcoming trial. It’s a technical legal dispute that precedes...
The Post and Courier
Charleston medical startup lands $1.5M for eye disease treatment
A Charleston company that is working on a treatment for degenerative eye diseases that can lead to vision loss and blindness has lined up a $1.5 million capital infusion. MitoChem Therapeutics announced the investment from Ichor Life Sciences of Lafayette, N.Y., this week. The two companies plan to collaborate on the development of a pharmaceutical eyedrop that's in the pre-clinical stage of development.
counton2.com
Charleston Latin American Festival set for October 9
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks’ Latin American Festival returns to the Lowcountry October 9 at Wannamaker County Park. The event celebrates Latin American food, music, art, activities, and culture. Guests can enjoy popular foods like empanadas and arroz con pollo while listening to merengue, regaeton, bachata, and salsa music.
The Post and Courier
The unintended consequence of Charleston's population changes: School diversity
Two things are true: Racially integrated public schools offer learning advantages that result in better social and academic outcomes. The Charleston County School District includes many schools that are mostly White or mostly Black. In recent years, though, many of the district’s schools have become more racially diverse. As more...
charlestondaily.net
Love Turtles, Tortoises, and Conservation? Join The Turtle and Tortoise Society of Charleston Today
The Turtle and Tortoise Society of Charleston (TTSC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of proper husbandry and education about all turtles and tortoises. We encourage the dissemination of information that will aid members in establishing and maintaining habitats that will ensure the health and growth of captive turtle populations. Whether your population consists of many varieties of turtles or a single common turtle, membership will ensure that you will have both written information and a variety of experiences that will help you keep your turtles and tortoises healthy and happy.
WJCL
Indictments: Alex Murdaugh stole more than $120,000 intended for his brother
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, charged in the double murder of his wife and son, now faces additional indictments. On Friday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued indictments against Murdaugh, as well as two associates, for alleged crimes that took place in Colleton and Hampton counties.
live5news.com
Habitat for Humanity hosts wall raising ceremony for new affordable home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Friday, Charleston’s Habitat for Humanity is holding a wall raising ceremony for a new affordable home they are building for a family in North Charleston. Some of the money used for this project was from a grant received from Wells Fargo’s International Build...
Four Fatal Gator Attacks in 76 Days Is a Statistical Anomaly. Here’s Why It Happened
An 88-year-old woman from Beaufort County, South Carolina named Nancy Becker became the fourth person in the U.S. to succumb to an encounter with an alligator in less than 11 weeks when she accidentally fell in a pond while gardening on Aug. 15. Four deaths in 76 days might seem a bit higher than normal: that’s one death every 19 days. In reality, it blows the likelihood of getting killed by an alligator out of the swamp water.
Police respond to ‘disturbance’ at North Charleston Chuck E Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a North Charleston Chuck E Cheese on Saturday evening for reports of a disturbance. Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said the disturbance took place “between numerous adults.” It is unknown if any arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.
live5news.com
Crews investigating if lightning strike was cause of downtown Charleston house fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are on the scene of a house fire, which may have been caused by a lightning strike. Crews with the Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Saint Andrews and Mount Pleasant Fire Departments responded to Logan Street Friday night. They were called after hearing of a fire on...
The Post and Courier
Charleston area firefighter making time for his smoked meat side gig
Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. When Jennifer Romer purchased a smoker for her husband, James, a couple years ago, she had no idea the journey that piece of equipment would take them on.
walterborolive.com
Church hosts back to school event for Ritter community
Elizabeth Church hosted a back to school event and school supply giveaway for the children of the Ritter community on August 13, 2022. When I arrived at the event, young folks were dashing around the church yard, taking turns partaking in the fun of two jump castles. Parents and members of the church congregation watched the children playing from the pleasant shade of the oaks, talking and laughing amongst themselves. Delicious smells wafted from the grill, and spirits were high on the eve of the kids’ return to the classroom.
The Post and Courier
AOL Corp
This South Carolina city ranks among the trendiest Labor Day destinations. Here’s why
South Carolina is home to one of the nation’s trendiest travel destinations for Labor Day, a new report finds. North Charleston ranks No. 10 on a list of places people can’t wait to visit over the holiday weekend, according to findings published Tuesday, Aug. 16. To create the...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In South Carolina
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coroner: SC Woman’s body found, now ex-boyfriend turns up dead
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The body of a woman previously reported as missing was found this week in a South Carolina marsh, and her ex-boyfriend at the crux of the investigation was found dead hours later of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo...
Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
The Post and Courier
