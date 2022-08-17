Boston, MA – It is believed that the body of the second brother who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge has been located. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 11:30 a.m. today, a shell fisherman located the deceased body of a young adult male on the western edge of Sengekontacket Pond. The body matches the description of Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, who has been the subject of a weeklong ongoing search since he went missing Sunday night after jumping from the Big Bridge (Jaws Bridge) between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO