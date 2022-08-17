Read full article on original website
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem Creek
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love it
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West Coast
Charleston City Paper
7 outdoor patios in downtown Charleston
As summer winds down in Charleston and the temperature starts to drop, tourists and locals alike are looking for places outside to relax, grab a refreshing drink and enjoy a delicious meal. For your next al fresco dining experience, check out one of these outdoor patios in downtown Charleston. Blind...
Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in August
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The weekend has arrived! Here’s what to do if you aren’t planning to skip town for one last summer trip. Dancing on the Cooper Put on your dancing shoes and shake a leg this Saturday at the Mount Pleasant Pier! Locals can enjoy an evening of Motown, shag, country, and more […]
The Post and Courier
North Charleston bakery site sold for $4.25M; Kiawah Island sales set 2Q record
The site of a North Charleston bakery has changed hands for $4.25 million in real dough. The 15,820-square-foot facility at 7065 Cross County Road houses a Flowers Foods facility, which sells brands such as Nature's Own, Tastykake, Wonder and Sunbeam, among others. The tenant has 6.5 years remaining on its...
holycitysinner.com
9th Annual South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival Postponed to October
On Sunday, August 27th, the community is invited to celebrate all things Jamaica at the South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival at Brittlebank Park from 1 pm to 7 pm. Dr. Allan Cunningham, Jamaica Diapora Representative for the South East United States, who will be on his inaugural visit to Charleston.
The Post and Courier
Charleston's new outdoor amphitheater The Refinery hosts opening weekend
It was one of the most-booked Saturday nights in Charleston in some time. There were at least eight concerts of note going on at once across the Lowcountry on Aug. 13. To name a few, Moon Taxi was sold out at The Windjammer, an all-women lineup at Femme Fest was gracing the Music Farm, Pinegrove was playing at Pour House and it was opening night at Charleston's newest outdoor amphitheater.
counton2.com
Charleston Latin American Festival set for October 9
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks’ Latin American Festival returns to the Lowcountry October 9 at Wannamaker County Park. The event celebrates Latin American food, music, art, activities, and culture. Guests can enjoy popular foods like empanadas and arroz con pollo while listening to merengue, regaeton, bachata, and salsa music.
The Post and Courier
Charleston area firefighter making time for his smoked meat side gig
Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. When Jennifer Romer purchased a smoker for her husband, James, a couple years ago, she had no idea the journey that piece of equipment would take them on.
iheart.com
Pirates and mermaids take over Folly Beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Polish your peg legs, sharpen your hooks and shine up your seashells for a weekend of pirates and mermaids on Folly Beach. The weekend kicks off on Sept. 23 with the Under the Sea dance. The fun continues on Saturday morning with a Breakfast with...
crbjbizwire.com
The Riviera Announces New Concerts Coming to Downtown Theater
Charleston, S.C. – The Riviera, Charleston’s 1930s Art Deco theater, is excited to announce its new upcoming shows with David Cook on Saturday, October 1st at 8 pm, David Nail with special guest Tyler Braden on Saturday, October 8th at 8 pm, and Amos Lee with special guest slimdan on Monday, October 17th at 8 pm. The concerts are open to ages 18 years and older, and tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.
charlestondaily.net
A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)
Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
The Post and Courier
569 Pendleton Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Come check out this meticulously kept home in Foxbank Plantation! Before even stepping foot into the home you're greeted by a charming front porch. Open the keyless entry door to this beautiful open floor plan with a dining room 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a flex space currently being used as an office/exercise room. Lots of delicious meals are waiting to be cooked in the gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. The eat-in kitchen area offers lots of natural lighting and would be the perfect breakfast nook or extra dining space when guests are in town! End your day by cozying up by the gas fireplace in the living room or enjoying a beverage on your screened porch overlooking the neighborhood pond.
The Post and Courier
337 McClain Street, Charleston, SC 29407
LOCATION! LOCATION! This immaculate one story brick ranch style home sits on a huge fenced lot and is . just 3.5 miles to historic downtown Charleston. This lovely home has been all updated and just waiting for a new family to call it home. Just a FEW of the updates include completely new bathrooms lots of newer lighting doors flooring etc. The windows were replaced at some point and the entire house has been freshly painted. Also you don't want to miss this kitchen....it is HUGE!! (as is the adjoining laundry/utility room!) Oh....and did I mention....NO HOA!!!!
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In South Carolina
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
The Post and Courier
The unintended consequence of Charleston's population changes: School diversity
Two things are true: Racially integrated public schools offer learning advantages that result in better social and academic outcomes. The Charleston County School District includes many schools that are mostly White or mostly Black. In recent years, though, many of the district’s schools have become more racially diverse. As more...
counton2.com
GALLERY: Flooding impacts Downtown Charleston area Friday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Storms impacted the Charleston area on Friday. If you have weather photos, send them to news@wcbd.com.
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 8/3/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
High bacteria levels found in 4 local waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- If you’re planning time on the water this weekend, there are a few spots where high levels of unhealthy bacteria were found that you might want to stay clear of! Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at 5 sites– Hendricks Park, Brittlebank Park, Northbridge Park, lower […]
momcollective.com
National Thrift Shop Day (My Favorites Around Charleston)
I’ve always been a thrifty person. Thrifty in the sense of getting the best bang for my buck; always keeping my eye out for a good deal. I’m a sucker for buy one get one. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve really been keen on taking care of the environment.
The Post and Courier
Across the Bridge: The circular church destroyed by fire
Late Romanesque style / Brick / Gable roof / Two and one-half stories. Before the Civil War, Meeting Street north of Broad Street was Charleston’s grand civic boulevard, lined with Greek Revival porticos and prominent buildings. One of the buildings was known as Secession Hall where on April 3, 1861 delegates met to ratify the newly composed Confederate Constitution to be the first state to secede from the Union. Little did they know that a mere eight months later on Dec. 11, 1861, the Hall, along with many other grand buildings on Meeting Street and elsewhere, would be destroyed in the Great Fire of 1861.
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony to Celebrate New Oakbrook Library on the Ashley River
Dorchester County Government held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Oakbrook Library on the Ashely River on Thursday, August 18th. Elected officials, community leaders, and the public came together to celebrate the future library that will be located at 2830 Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville. Oakbrook is the County’s fastest...
