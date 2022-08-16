ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

sandiegoville.com

Blended Festival To Take Over Bayfront Spanish Landing Park In Downtown San Diego For Two Days Of Live Music & Wine This October 8 & 9 | Promo Code SDVILLE Saves 10% On Tickets

Blended Music & Wine Festival returns to San Diego's bayfront this October 8 & 9, featuring headliners T.I., Everclear, Galantis, Timmy, and more. We are raffling off 2 tickets as well as offering promo code SDVILLE for 10% savings on tickets. Blended Festival will take over San Diego's Spanish Landing...
localemagazine.com

10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites

Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
NBC San Diego

Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools

Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego’s top weekend events for Aug. 18-21: TwainFest, Festival of Books and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 21. Moxie Theatre has opened its 18th season with Sarah Saltwick’s new play about two women researchers launching a clinical trial on a pill that enhances women’s enjoyment of sex. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Sept. 11. Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Suite N, San Diego. $25-$48. (858) 598-7620. moxietheatre.com.
Voiceof San Diego

Vista Approves New SRO Hotel Amid Housing Need

A Vista developer is converting a former motel into cheap housing – at $1,300 a month per apartment, they’re about 40 percent below the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in a city where rents are increasing among the fastest in the county. But the 75 units in...
kusi.com

Taco Fest comes to the Del Mar Racetrack

DEL MAR (KUSI) – Saturday Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Taco and Beer fest will be held at the Del Mar Racetrack. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Mike Connelly, owner of Global Tacos Grill, and Arturo Arroyo, owner and operator of BigBoyz Tacos–both of whom will have stands at the Del Mar Racetrack.
NBC San Diego

Arcade Games OK'd to Operate in Restaurants Where Alcohol is Served in Unincorporated San Diego County

Two supervisors announced Wednesday that a decades-old county ordinance preventing businesses from having coin-operated amusement devices, including arcade games, in the same area where alcohol is served will be repealed next month. The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the repeal Tuesday at the behest of Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora...
kusi.com

San Diego news anchor Michael Tuck dies at 76

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Iconic newscaster and former KUSI News anchor Michael Tuck has passed away at 76-years-old. Tuck was born in Houston, Texas, and had an extensive career in broadcasting working at KFMB, KGTV, and KUSI. For many years, Tuck was a longstanding staple on San Diego television.
