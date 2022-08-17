Read full article on original website
realestatedaily-news.com
Freestanding Retail Pad Investment in Tucson Sells for $1.8 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA -- A newly built, two-tenant, Jersey Mike’s anchored and Mariner Finance occupied, freestanding retail pad investment at 5720 E Broadway Blvd in Tucson sold for $1.794 million ($619 PSF). Built in 2020, the state-of-the-art 2,896 square-foot property on a 16,688 square-foot pad features new, high-quality construction. Mariner...
realestatedaily-news.com
NAI Horizon’s Lanne Chapman Multifamily Group Negotiates Sale at Gladden Farms for $14.2M
MARANA, ARIZONA – HSL Properties (Omar Mireles, President) bought 57.8-acres of vacant land from Northwest Hospital, LLC in Gladden Farms for $14.2 million ($5.64 PSF), located at the southwest corner of Moore Road & I-10 in Marana. Northwest Hospital, LLC is owned by Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tennessee and purchased the farm land in 2007 with the intent for a future hospital site here that is no longer needed.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Woolly Fern owners keep vintage fresh
From mid-century modern to gothic home decor, vintage vinyl and little curios, locals can find just about anything at Woolly Fern. The Speedway Boulevard oddity shop — the parent company of Where + When Co. —is home to the macabre as well as refurbished furniture and secondhand home goods.
getnews.info
Tucson Moving Service Boasts as the Solution to Ease the Pain of Moving
Tucson Moving Service is the leading moving service for residential and commercial properties in the greater Tucson area. In a recent update, the agency outlined why it is the solution to ease the pain of moving. Tucson – In a website post, Tucson Moving Service has outlined why it is...
Sabino Canyon residents excited by flooding, despite road closures
There isn’t much that excites Tucsonans more than rain in the desert. When flooding in Sabino Canyon caused multiple road closures, residents weren’t too upset.
Zen Rock nightclub wins $1.6M in COVID-19 lockout lawsuit
The operators of a Tucson nightclub have won a $1.6 million settlement against the landlord who locked them out of their business during the pandemic.
KOLD-TV
Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Departmen is currently searching for a vulnerable missing woman. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Twin Peaks roundabout improving traffic flow
A new roundabout is changing traffic flow for the better at the intersection of Twin Peaks and Sandario roads in Marana. The project opened to traffic Aug. 1 and will be fully finished on Aug. 22, Marana town officials said. By that date solar streetlamps will be installed. Solar lamps are necessary because there is no dedicated public electrical access in the area.
KGUN 9
Pima County may buy flooded Foothills homes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sometimes flooding can happen so many times the best thing to do is simply move out. That’s a possibility for some homes in a Foothills neighborhood where Pima County may buy and demolish some flooded homes. Deep mud in the Finger Rock Wash gives...
Celebrate Tucson's 'birthday' on August 20
“Celebrate All Things S-cuk Sǫn/Tucson” has become an annual tradition to celebrate the founding of the modern-day city of Tucson. The fiesta is free and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Weekly
James Charles Ramsey Dead after Hit-and-Run Bicycle Crash on Grant Road [Tucson, AZ]
56-Year-Old Bicyclist Dead after Fatal Collision on Oracle Road. The incident occurred on August 7th, at around 5:30 a.m., near the intersection of West Grant Road and North Oracle Road. According to reports, Ramsey was riding his bicycle along the road when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Beloved chains open in new locations
Tucson’s beloved fast-food chain eegees recently opened a new location in Sahuarita. Located at I-19 and South Nogales Highway, the restaurant is another rendition of eegees famous menu with fries, sandwiches and their icon namesake frozen drinks. During opening week, from July 28, to Aug. 4, the new location gave back to a local cause by rounding up their total at the register to donate to The Animal League of Green Valley. The organization provides medical care, adoption opportunities and training for homeless dogs and cats in Green Valley. This location is the southernmost location for eegees in Arizona. The brand started as a vending truck in 1971, selling frozen drinks to high school students. Now, the brand has amassed a total of 33 locations across Arizona. The August flavor of the month is Peach N’Berry with a brand new secret Kiwi flavor available while supplies last. The new location is at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. The restaurant’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open Monday to Sunday. The drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m.
38-Year-Old Janelle Littlebear Kills 2 Persons In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pinal County authorities reported that a woman killed 2 people in San Tan Valley last week in a multi-vehicle accident. Janelle Littlebear, 38, is currently facing two [..]
KOLD-TV
New owners of Old Tucson say the old western town is back
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson Studios closed its doors during the pandemic in 2020. This past April, a company by the name of Old Tucson Entertainment acquired Old Tucson Studios, which they now call Old Tucson. Wednesday, the new owners talked about the future of the western...
LIVE UPDATES: Flood Watch in effect starting Saturday, Aug. 20
Road closures, power outages, and other weather-related updates for Saturday, Aug. 20, updated throughout the day.
ABC 15 News
Famous saguaro 'Strong-Arm' falls over in Tortolita Preserve
MARANA, AZ — The famous "Strong-Arm" Saguaro, a symbol of the Sonoran desert, has fallen. The town of Marana says the 40-foot-tall cactus fell over earlier this month. The huge Saguaro had 34 arms, and it was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old. The Marana Parks...
Monsoon storms cause damage to Tucson neighborhoods
During monsoon storms leaky ceilings, flooded homes and fallen trees are common—and the home repairs to fix them might take longer than expected.
5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Are you looking for unique and artsy things to do in Tucson, Arizona? Well, then this is the article for you! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. Based on my experiences these are some artsy places to explore in Tucson, Arizona.
Flash flood threatens homes in Benson neighborhood
Juan Pineda of Benson recalled, "the rushing waters were so loud that you couldn't hear anything else."
townandtourist.com
Best Time to Visit Tucson (Monthly Guide by a Travel Pro!)
Tucson is a Southwestern city that is a revitalizing oasis in a breathtaking desert. With its unique landscape and rich culture, Tucson is a city with exclusively memorable attractions in an ever-changing climate. Each season offers different adventures – knowing when to go is crucial. April and November are...
