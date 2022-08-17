Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
The greatest guitar albums of the ‘70s: Getting the Led out with Sabbath, the Who, Pink Floyd and more
In the second installment in Total Guitar's Greatest Guitar Albums of All Time, we're going to be looking at an era when the big beasts of rock turned up the volume, went big and bold with ideas that changed guitar music for keeps. If the greatest guitar albums of the...
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Guitar World Magazine
Eric Clapton drops previously unreleased cover of Albert King's Born Under a Bad Sign
Originally recorded during his 1994 From the Cradle sessions , the release comes ahead of Slowhand's forthcoming box set, The Complete Reprise Studio Albums Vol. 1. Eric Clapton has dropped a previously unreleased cover of Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign ahead of the release of his forthcoming remaster vinyl box set.
The chaotic, utterly unbelievable story of Black Sabbath's Vol 4: only in the new Classic Rock
Also in this issue: Ozzy Osbourne, Jethro Tull, Walter Trout, Rival Sons, Gary Moore, Lemonheads, Bam Bam, The Struts, Thundermother, Ministry and more
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
NME
Here are the stage times for The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk at All Points East 2022
This Saturday (August 20), Field Day takes over All Points East in London’s Victoria Park with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk. Check out the full stage and performance times below. Across seven stages, the day also sees performances from Peggy Gou, Floating Points, Daniel Avery and many more. The...
Liz Lea: Red review – the pain and power of living with endometriosis
There are a lot of artists talking about illness at this year’s Edinburgh fringe. In the dance programme alone there are two shows about living with chronic pain, and this funny, angry and wistful one by Australian Liz Lea about a severe case of endometriosis that had her regularly necking 10 Nurofen before lunchtime.
Kerrang
The Struts drop swaggering new single Fallin’ With Me
The Struts have returned with a dance-tastic, swaggering new single, Fallin’ With Me. Of its huge Sunset Strip influence, frontman Luke Spiller explains: “The song’s lyrics were written down whilst on numerous nights out with someone that I was seeing at the time. We always kept meeting at the same place on the Sunset Strip and after a while I had a collection of phrases and lines that all had a certain feel to them.”
TV stalwart Josephine Tewson who starred in Keeping Up Appearances and Last Of The Summer Wine and was married to Leonard Rossiter has died aged 91
Josephine Tewson, who was the former wife of Leonard Rossiter and known for her acclaimed sitcoms, has died aged 91. BBC audiences will fondly remember the 'comedy great' mostly as Elizabeth Warden, reluctant confidant of snob Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping up Appearance and as Miss Davenport in the Last of the Summer Wine but Tewson had a career from the 1950s onwards on screen and stage.
guitar.com
Joseph Quinn also blasted Black Sabbath and Slayer to prepare for his role on Stranger Things
Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn has revealed Black Sabbath and Slayer were among his listening choices while preparing for the role of Eddie Munson. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Quinn discussed the bands he listened to to get into the mindset to the Master Of Puppets shredder. “I listened to Master Of Reality by Black Sabbath over and over,” he explained. “Master Of Puppets as well, Slayer…all that kind of stuff. That was my way into that whole world, really. Black Sabbath were my guys, and Led Zeppelin too, but I guess they’re less metal.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Ellie Goulding Drops Off The Four Tet Remix Of "Easy Lover"
Ellie Goulding's collaboration with Big Sean on "Easy Lover" was well received by fans when it first premiered about a month ago, and now, the "Lights" hitmaker has returned with a Four Tet remix of the single which finds her handling the vocals solo over a dark, electronic beat. The...
Diane Luckey, Singer-Songwriter Behind Q Lazzarus’ ‘Goodbye Horses,’ Dies at 59
Diane Luckey, the alt-pop singer-songwriter best known as the woman behind Q Lazzarus, died on July 19, according to an obituary posted by the Jackson Funeral Home of her Neptune, NJ hometown. A cause of death was not cited in the obituary, though according to a different obit published by the Asbury Park Press, her passing followed “a short illness.” She was 59.
guitar.com
Gene Simmons says “Kiss will continue in other ways” after farewell tour ends – like Blue Man Group
Famed glam rocker Gene Simmons has asserted that KISS will “continue in other ways” once their ongoing End Of The Road farewell tour ends. Speaking to YouTuber Dean Delray on episode 660 of his Let There Be Talk interview series, Simmons shared that the band’s future could lie in becoming a rock ‘n’ roll franchise. “The important thing is when it’s the last show, it’ll be the last show,” he told Delray, who described Simmons as his “ultimate dream guest”.
NME
Watch Korn reunite with Evanescence’s Amy Lee to perform ‘Freak On A Leash’
Korn reunited with Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee last night (August 16) to perform their 2007 version of the former’s ‘Freak On A Leash’ – watch fan-shot footage below. The two bands kicked off their joint US tour at the Ball Arena in Denver yesterday, with both...
Beck Corrals an Impromptu Yacht Rock Cover Band With Tenacious D, Dave Grohl
Beck managed to assemble one of the most remarkable impromptu supergroups of all time during a special benefit concert hosted by Judd Apatow in Los Angeles Tuesday night, Aug. 16. The show at the famed L.A. venue Largo raised money for Victims First and was set to just feature a performance from Beck, accompanied on piano by celebrated producer Greg Kurstin (the pair have worked together on Beck’s last two albums, Colors and Hyperspace). But as the show went on, more people started appearing onstage, including Tenacious D — the comedy rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass — and...
musictimes.com
RHCP Returns to 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to Accept THIS Award
The Red Hot Chili Peppers is returning to the VMAs stage to accept the Global Icon Award, a prestigious recognition that is long overdue for the iconic rock band. Taking place on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards is slated to be one of the biggest nights in music this year.
guitar.com
Ronnie James Dio created Hear N’ Aid charity record when metal was left out from LiveAid
A new clip from the upcoming Ronnie James Dio documentary, Dio: Dreamers Never Die, has been unveiled, showing how the Rainbow vocalist developed his own charity project – sort of like heavy metal’s own We Are The World. Today, (August 18), new footage from the forthcoming documentary dropped....
Beguiling Paul McCartney box set of eponymous solo albums showcases the former Beatle's deep range
As a member of the Beatles and as a solo artist, Paul McCartney's musical achievements are difficult to describe, given the vast nature of his work and its impact upon world culture. The Beatles are, unquestionably, popular music's outlier, which makes Paul the über-outlier. Over his long career, Beatle...
The Who’s Pete Townshend Said 1 Beatles Album and 1 Beach Boys Album ‘Redefined Music’
The Who's Pete Townshend liked to smoke marijuana while listening to one of The Beatles' albums and one of The Beach Boys' albums.
