Music

Guitar World Magazine

Eric Clapton drops previously unreleased cover of Albert King's Born Under a Bad Sign

Originally recorded during his 1994 From the Cradle sessions , the release comes ahead of Slowhand's forthcoming box set, The Complete Reprise Studio Albums Vol. 1. Eric Clapton has dropped a previously unreleased cover of Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign ahead of the release of his forthcoming remaster vinyl box set.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’

Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
MUSIC
Kerrang

The Struts drop swaggering new single Fallin’ With Me

The Struts have returned with a dance-tastic, swaggering new single, Fallin’ With Me. Of its huge Sunset Strip influence, frontman Luke Spiller explains: “The song’s lyrics were written down whilst on numerous nights out with someone that I was seeing at the time. We always kept meeting at the same place on the Sunset Strip and after a while I had a collection of phrases and lines that all had a certain feel to them.”
MUSIC
Daily Mail

TV stalwart Josephine Tewson who starred in Keeping Up Appearances and Last Of The Summer Wine and was married to Leonard Rossiter has died aged 91

Josephine Tewson, who was the former wife of Leonard Rossiter and known for her acclaimed sitcoms, has died aged 91. BBC audiences will fondly remember the 'comedy great' mostly as Elizabeth Warden, reluctant confidant of snob Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping up Appearance and as Miss Davenport in the Last of the Summer Wine but Tewson had a career from the 1950s onwards on screen and stage.
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

Joseph Quinn also blasted Black Sabbath and Slayer to prepare for his role on Stranger Things

Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn has revealed Black Sabbath and Slayer were among his listening choices while preparing for the role of Eddie Munson. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Quinn discussed the bands he listened to to get into the mindset to the Master Of Puppets shredder. “I listened to Master Of Reality by Black Sabbath over and over,” he explained. “Master Of Puppets as well, Slayer…all that kind of stuff. That was my way into that whole world, really. Black Sabbath were my guys, and Led Zeppelin too, but I guess they’re less metal.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ellie Goulding Drops Off The Four Tet Remix Of "Easy Lover"

Ellie Goulding's collaboration with Big Sean on "Easy Lover" was well received by fans when it first premiered about a month ago, and now, the "Lights" hitmaker has returned with a Four Tet remix of the single which finds her handling the vocals solo over a dark, electronic beat. The...
MUSIC
Billboard

Diane Luckey, Singer-Songwriter Behind Q Lazzarus’ ‘Goodbye Horses,’ Dies at 59

Diane Luckey, the alt-pop singer-songwriter best known as the woman behind Q Lazzarus, died on July 19, according to an obituary posted by the Jackson Funeral Home of her Neptune, NJ hometown. A cause of death was not cited in the obituary, though according to a different obit published by the Asbury Park Press, her passing followed “a short illness.” She was 59.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
guitar.com

Gene Simmons says “Kiss will continue in other ways” after farewell tour ends – like Blue Man Group

Famed glam rocker Gene Simmons has asserted that KISS will “continue in other ways” once their ongoing End Of The Road farewell tour ends. Speaking to YouTuber Dean Delray on episode 660 of his Let There Be Talk interview series, Simmons shared that the band’s future could lie in becoming a rock ‘n’ roll franchise. “The important thing is when it’s the last show, it’ll be the last show,” he told Delray, who described Simmons as his “ultimate dream guest”.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Beck Corrals an Impromptu Yacht Rock Cover Band With Tenacious D, Dave Grohl

Beck managed to assemble one of the most remarkable impromptu supergroups of all time during a special benefit concert hosted by Judd Apatow in Los Angeles Tuesday night, Aug. 16.  The show at the famed L.A. venue Largo raised money for Victims First and was set to just feature a performance from Beck, accompanied on piano by celebrated producer Greg Kurstin (the pair have worked together on Beck’s last two albums, Colors and Hyperspace). But as the show went on, more people started appearing onstage, including Tenacious D — the comedy rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass — and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

RHCP Returns to 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to Accept THIS Award

The Red Hot Chili Peppers is returning to the VMAs stage to accept the Global Icon Award, a prestigious recognition that is long overdue for the iconic rock band. Taking place on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards is slated to be one of the biggest nights in music this year.
NEWARK, NJ

