Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn has revealed Black Sabbath and Slayer were among his listening choices while preparing for the role of Eddie Munson. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Quinn discussed the bands he listened to to get into the mindset to the Master Of Puppets shredder. “I listened to Master Of Reality by Black Sabbath over and over,” he explained. “Master Of Puppets as well, Slayer…all that kind of stuff. That was my way into that whole world, really. Black Sabbath were my guys, and Led Zeppelin too, but I guess they’re less metal.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO