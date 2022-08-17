Read full article on original website
Bamboo is Louisiana jewelry maker’s go-to material
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Abe Lavalais isn’t sure how he would be described. Is he an artist? A maker? An inventor?. “I do all those things,” he said. But he tends to stay more towards the maker side of things. The jewelry maker works primarily with bamboo...
Heavy rain forces road closures, flood watches in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Heavy rain closed roads in Tucson and triggered flood watches and warnings across much of Arizona on Saturday, with more in the forecast through the weekend. More than 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of rain fell Saturday in the mountains northeast of Tucson, the National Weather Service said.
Biden to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville. The Baltimore Sun reports that the event at Richard Montgomery High School on Thursday will include speeches from Biden and “other special guests.” The newspaper says that's according to an event notice from the Maryland Democratic Party.
