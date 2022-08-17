Read full article on original website
Muskegon school fined $3K after lead paint found in collapse debris
Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System has been fined $3,000 by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration for "not comply(ing) with the provisions of the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Act."
Residents worry ‘disgusting’ industrial odor could be harming their health
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Residents of North Edwards Street are part of a tight-knit community. They look out for each other, people there told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. A strong odor associated with toxic gas, and its effects on people, is an issue that several residents living next to industrial properties in Kalamazoo have been unable to ignore because of concerns for themselves and loved ones.
New charter school in Muskegon promises robust STEM curriculum in military-style environment
MUSKEGON, MI – A new K-5 charter school opening in Muskegon this fall is committed to trying to raise low math and literacy rates in the city by teaching students in a military-style environment that focuses on discipline, respect and service. More than 100 students are already enrolled at...
Portland Twp. crash ends with 2 hurt, motorcycle on fire
Two people were hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle Friday evening in Portland Township.
Linc Up preparing for 2nd Feed the Block
Linc Up is looking for volunteers to help put together this year's Feed the Bloc to unload trucks, pack meals and deliver to families who can't make it to the event.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Automated cameras help Wyoming police curb crime
The Wyoming Police Department added a new component to its safety measures — a type of automated license plate reading (ALPR) system called Flock Safety. Capt. Eric Wiler called the cameras a “game-changer.”. Flock Safety, an Atlanta, Georgia-based public safety system, has created a motion-activated automatic camera that...
Fire that hospitalized 2 in Muskegon started on a mattress, 1 remains in hospital
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire over the weekend that hospitalized two people was determined to be started on a mattress, according to the Deputy Director for the Muskegon Fire Department. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
Woman injured in purse robbery by teens, police say
A woman was injured when her purse was stolen in a Meijer parking lot in Grandville on Thursday, police say.
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
72-year-old man recovered after drowning in Spring Lake Village
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a 72-year-old man who drowned in Spring Lake Village. The man is from Grand Rapids, and went missing Friday afternoon on August 19. Police say they did find an article of clothing belonging to the...
Man charged in Wyoming road rage shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a road rage-fueled shooting in Wyoming. Luis Morales, 21, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury in connection to the shooting Friday. Both charges are felonies.
‘We got him’: FL trucker arrested in 1996 rape, murder of GR-area woman
It's been nearly 26 years since a delivery driver came upon a woman's body rolled up in a blanket in southern Kent County. Sharon Hammack, 29, had been raped, stabbed, hogtied and dumped on the side of the street.
‘Be prepared for higher rents': Housing crisis continues in west Michigan
The 2020 Housing Next study shows that the city of Grand Rapids will need 8,888 new units by 2025, and experts say it will get worse before it gets better.
iheart.com
Biden's Hidin' on Again 8-18-22
Tammy and Kristen return to the show to talk about becoming accidental activists and more. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is...
WOOD
Rockford marching band gets huge invitation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
WZZM 13
M-37 open after crash near Sparta
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Both lanes of M-37 near North Sparta are reopened following a crash Thursday, authorities say. The crash occurred sometime around 10:21 p.m. The details of the crash are unknown at this time, but there are reported injuries. Debris was seen on the road, and construction...
Police search for missing Greenville girl
Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Greenville girl.
Search continues for missing man in Coopersville
Authorities are asking residents in the Coopersville area to check outbuildings, campers and vehicles for a man who has been missing for several days.
