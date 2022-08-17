ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo Has Some Very Interesting and Weird Street Names

Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
KFDA

City of Amarillo applying new procedures to address trash service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to illness,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “These new initiatives will help with trash pick-up.”
abc7amarillo.com

City of Amarillo attempting to address trash service challenges, officials say

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — In response to challenges including employee shortages, the City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service, city officials said Friday. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to...
agdaily.com

Tyson Foods is planning a $200M Amarillo expansion

Tyson Foods announced Thursday that the company will invest $200 million at its Amarillo, Texas, beef plant. Plans include expanding and upgrading operations and better servicing employees with a team member well-being area. The project is slated to begin this fall and includes the construction of a 143,000-square-foot addition to...
Myhighplains.com

Clean Juice Amarillo Celebrating Anniversary, Giving Away Car

KFDA

Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
theshelbyreport.com

Producer Owned Beef Receives $12M For Processing Facility

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state will support the creation of Producer Owned Beef’s processing facility in Amarillo through the Texas Enterprise Fund. The facility is the first in the U.S. to be owned by cattle producers and operated by beef processing industry veterans. Abbott’s office presented...
kgncnewsnow.com

Lookout For the Crime Stoppers Car Show

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting their 14th Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 23rd. It goes on at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 AM until 4 PM. General admission is $5 and kids under 10 are free, and all proceeds go to help Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers.
KFDA

Amarillo ISD isn’t experiencing nation wide staff shortages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District says that even though the nation has a staffing shortage, it is not facing the same challenges. “We’re really good,” says Chris Tatum, chief human resources officer, AISD. “We’re not seeing the huge numbers the rest of the state is seeing, really the rest of the nation. We’re almost fully staffed right now.”
Mix 94.1

This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo

Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
