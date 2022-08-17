Read full article on original website
Amarillo Has Some Very Interesting and Weird Street Names
Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
Are You Really Safe Living in Potter County?
One of the things I loved about living in Amarillo is the fact that it is a great place to raise a family. It's a smaller town that doesn't necessarily feel small. We have stuff to do here constantly. Which is nice. I have been here for years, and the...
Catch 22? Amarillo Housing Prices Down, U.S. Prices Up
Sometimes buying a new car or looking for a house is like playing the lottery. You get your numbers, know precisely what you're looking to hit, then cross your fingers to find something that hits all the numbers. One of those numbers when it comes to searching for anything like...
KFDA
City of Amarillo applying new procedures to address trash service
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to illness,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “These new initiatives will help with trash pick-up.”
Is Amarillo A Deserted, Decaying City? Guy On YouTube Says Yes.
To be fair, he's primarily talking about downtown. A guy on YouTube came through town, and decided to make a video. In it he highlights several of the attractions we're all familiar with. But first...he makes a trip downtown and doesn't paint a very nice picture of Yellow City. Deserted...
abc7amarillo.com
City of Amarillo attempting to address trash service challenges, officials say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — In response to challenges including employee shortages, the City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service, city officials said Friday. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to...
Memorial For First Responders Planned In Downtown Amarillo
Everyone appreciates our first responders. We may not always be the best at showing it, but we really do. There's a group in Amarillo that is hoping to put a permanent sign of that appreciation in downtown Amarillo. If they get their way, soon there will be a memorial dedicated...
agdaily.com
Tyson Foods is planning a $200M Amarillo expansion
Tyson Foods announced Thursday that the company will invest $200 million at its Amarillo, Texas, beef plant. Plans include expanding and upgrading operations and better servicing employees with a team member well-being area. The project is slated to begin this fall and includes the construction of a 143,000-square-foot addition to...
Myhighplains.com
Clean Juice Amarillo Celebrating Anniversary, Giving Away Car
Amarillo ISD provides comment on Thursday threat at Caprock
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.) In an email sent out to parents and guardians Thursday evening, officials with Amarillo ISD provided further comment on Thursday morning’s incident at Caprock High School. The email said the following: Dear AISD Parents, We want to take this opportunity to reach out to you about reminding your student how important the […]
KFDA
Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
theshelbyreport.com
Producer Owned Beef Receives $12M For Processing Facility
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state will support the creation of Producer Owned Beef’s processing facility in Amarillo through the Texas Enterprise Fund. The facility is the first in the U.S. to be owned by cattle producers and operated by beef processing industry veterans. Abbott’s office presented...
kgncnewsnow.com
Lookout For the Crime Stoppers Car Show
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting their 14th Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 23rd. It goes on at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 AM until 4 PM. General admission is $5 and kids under 10 are free, and all proceeds go to help Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers.
Soon, There Might Be More Hope For Amarillo’s Four Legged Friends
Amarillo's problem with "pet overpopulation" is no secret. Find anyone with a soft spot for cats and dogs and they'll tell you all about it. Luckily, there's some good news on the horizon. Soon, there might be more hope for Amarillo's misplaced four-legged friends. The Shelters Are Packed. Which is...
Amarillo Be Ready Back to School Means Dreaded Fundraisers
I am not even against the school fundraisers. I know that the schools need them for various things. I used to bring the stuff up to work to have my friends buy from my daughter. I apologize for tor this. I really do. I had a little motivation for needing...
Clear the Shelters: Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo is a foster-based nonprofit made up of individual rescuers who work together to save stray and at-risk dogs. This year, they are joining NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative as they help change the lives of dogs in need and work to find them forever homes. Right […]
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away free cake for 25th birthday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What better way to celebrate an entity’s 25th birthday than with some free cake. Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away that present on Sept. 1. Nothing Bundt Cakes announced Friday that the first 250 people who arrive at the Nothing Bundt Cakes in Amarillo, located at 2303 S. Georgia St., will […]
KFDA
Amarillo ISD isn’t experiencing nation wide staff shortages
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District says that even though the nation has a staffing shortage, it is not facing the same challenges. “We’re really good,” says Chris Tatum, chief human resources officer, AISD. “We’re not seeing the huge numbers the rest of the state is seeing, really the rest of the nation. We’re almost fully staffed right now.”
This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo
Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
Committing A Crime In Texas? Do You Have To Give Notice?
So usually when you are going to commit a crime, your hope is that you're going to get away with it, right?. Whether it be something like jacking a candy bar from the gas station, all the way up to a violent crime we won't speak into existence. Kinda makes...
