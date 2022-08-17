ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Are the Baltimore Orioles for real? Breaking down MLB's most surprising season

The Baltimore Orioles were not supposed to be good this year. They definitely were not supposed to contend this deep into the season for a playoff spot. Heck, they weren't even supposed to be competitive once we got past April. It looked like it would be another miserable, soul-sucking, 100-loss season in Baltimore, the kind of year that makes baseball fans question its commitment to a sport that plays almost every day for six months -- especially since the Orioles had such seasons in 2018 and 2019 and 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
masnsports.com

Rally comes up short in 4-3 loss to Red Sox (updated)

Unlike airline points, runs don’t carry over. If they did, the Orioles could’ve used a few Saturday. After exploding for 15 runs in a series opening win Friday, the O’s bats went quiet in a 4-3 loss to the Red Sox in front of 34,939 on Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Tomatoes in the bullpen: At Camden Yards, an Orioles tradition comes alive again

As the Orioles relievers line up by the home bullpen, watching the starting pitcher finish his warmup, there’s time for their attention to wander. They know in a few moments they’ll partake in a daily handshake line, but in the minutes before then, a great green stalk catches their focus. It was a midseason addition, one that took the bullpen arms by surprise. One day, there it was — a tomato ...
BALTIMORE, MD
masnsports.com

O's game blog: Looking for two in a row over Boston

After their biggest offensive night of the season, scoring their most runs since they got 18 on June 6, 2021 versus Cleveland, the Orioles look for a second win over Boston today at Camden Yards. If they get it, they will be 3-1 this year in series against the Red...
BOSTON, MA

