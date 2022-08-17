Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Wildlife officials relocate monk seal born at Kaimana Beach for its safety
HNN News Brief (Aug. 19, 2022) -- Make sure your Apple devices are up to date. The company warns operating systems are at risk. -- U.S. Transportation Department launches new tool to help consumer find resources when flights are canceled. -- McDonald's is transforming the iconic Big Mac with chicken.
More shelter space needed as domestic violence survivors flee
Domestic violence continues to be an issue in the community. According to Honolulu police, just this week, a man was arrested for pepper spraying and punching his wife in the face, a brother was arrested for allegedly hitting his elderly sister with a folding chair and several other arrests were made for the abuse of a family member in front of a child.
KITV.com
Couple cleans up the neighborhood -- one piece of trash at a time
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the past 12 years, Dave and Judy Anderson start their days at their favorite beach park -- not just to get some sun, but to do their part to beautify their piece of paradise. After both retiring as commanders in the U.S. Navy, the Andersons moved...
KITV.com
U.S. Army responds to 40-acre fire at Makua Military Reservation
WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Army firefighters have responded to a wildfire burning on the Makua Military Reservation. The fire began on August 19, 2022 around 12:30 p.m. around the south ridge of the reservation.
Danny De Gracia: Oahu Traffic is Making Us Miserable. We Deserve Better
The last few days on Oahu have been a traffic apocalypse. Things were especially heinous for West Oahu drivers on Wednesday as accidents on H-1 ground traffic to a halt both in the morning commute, and the late afternoon drive home. Not only do incidents like these make motorists late...
KITV.com
City to meet to discuss new protocols following expletive Hawaii license plate debacle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year-long eyesore for drivers. It's been spotted around Oahu, and several viewers have contacted KITV4 to complain about the license plate expletive.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Experts: Nonprofit’s non-bid COVID contract was a lucrative ‘sweetheart deal’ that gouged taxpayers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID testing in Hawaii early in the pandemic was extremely lucrative for government contractors, experts say. They also say the city’s airport testing program meant big profits for a local non-profit and its partners. When former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration wanted to set up a...
KITV.com
Hawaiian monk seal pup Koalani, will soon have a new home
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Koalani, the Hawaiian monk seal pup born last month in Waikiki, will soon get a new home. NOAA Fisheries on Thursday said it plans to relocate the pup from Kaimana Beach to an undisclosed, remote location on Oʻahu after he's weaned.
How to celebrate soft serve ice cream day in Honolulu
Aug. 19 is observed as national soft ice cream day! Here's how to celebrate on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants
Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
Woman dies after getting shot in Chinatown
The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed a woman who was shot in Chinatown on Friday, Aug. 19 died.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Ewa Beach, a sad reminder about what can happen when homeowners are forced to leave a house unattended is also creating a community eyesore. The elderly owners have been on the mainland during the pandemic and their realtor is stuck with the mess. Realtor Michelle Acohido-Morales...
Story of the Shaka origins being made into a documentary
Something that now is expressed across the globe originally comes from right here on this part of Oʻahu, the Lāʻie and Kahuku side and it is really fascinating to know there is a documentary being made currently that is going to help to share this story.
KITV.com
Man, 49, in serious condition after stabbing in Waipahu; Honolulu police investigating
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries after an apparent stabbing in the Waipahu area, early Friday morning. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was called out to the scene near Waipahu Street and Leoku Street around 3 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery and magic are coming to Waikiki — and it’s all for a good cause
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new attraction in Waikiki is bringing world-class magicians to Hawaii. The Magical Mystery Show isn’t just for tourists visiting the islands, it’s also giving back to the local community. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Hawaii Shriners and Honolulu Shriners Hospital for Children.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family alleges negligence in death of security guard for Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rodney Medeiros died in August 2019 after suffering a heart attack on Koolau Ranch, the sprawling property owned by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. His family is now suing the Zuckerberg’s company, Pilaa Land, LLC, claiming negligence and wrongful death. Medeiros, 70,...
KITV.com
Sacred Hearts Academy celebrates 113 Years on Oahu with 2 Major Events
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Sacred Hearts Academy celebrates 113 Years on Oahu educating young girls. Scott Schroeder, Ph.D is the first man to lead the girls’ school in histor.y Dr. Schroeder was on Good Morning Hawaii to talk about the Academy’s goals, scholarship programs and two major fundraising events. Sacred...
KITV.com
City preparing design documents to renovate storied Waikiki Natatorium
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Will the iconic Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium ever reopen to the public? After closing down due to water quality and safety issues 43 years ago, the storied landmark now sits dilapidated with crumbling concrete and chipped paint. The city told KITV-4 it is "in the process of...
The names and purposes of ʻIolani Palace gates
Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the pae ʻāina so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.
KHON2 News wins multiple Hawaii journalism awards
KHON2 News earned seven awards from the Hawaii Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for their work in 2021, placing first in three categories and sweeping the Feature Reporting category for television news.
