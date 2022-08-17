ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

US News and World Report

Biden Names New Director of White House Management and Administration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has appointed Dave Noble, currently chief of staff for the Peace Corps, to oversee management and administration of the White House, a White House official said on Friday. Noble, who will hold the title of director of White House Management and Administration and...
Ruling Puts Arizona Voting Access Initiative on Life Support

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona voter initiative that would expand voting access and roll back tightened election laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was teetering on the edge of failure Friday after a judge disqualified tens of thousands of signatures backers turned in to qualify it for the November ballot.
Georgia PSC Elections Again Delayed After High Court Ruling

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia Public Service Commission elections will not occur this November, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday, reversing an earlier appeals court ruling that allowed them to proceed. Instead, the high court reverted to the original decision by a federal judge in Atlanta that postponed the...
Biden to Rally With Maryland Democrats in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville. The Baltimore Sun reports that the event at Richard Montgomery High School on Thursday will include speeches from Biden and “other special guests.” The newspaper says that's according to an event notice from the Maryland Democratic Party.
3 Pennsylvania Counties Ordered to Count Mail-In Votes

A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to include undated mail-in ballots in their certified results of the May election. A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.
16 More States Hope to Weigh in on Idaho Abortion Lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Sixteen more states are asking to weigh in on the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit against Idaho over its strict abortion ban. The Justice Department sued the Republican-led state of Idaho earlier this month, saying the abortion ban set to take effect on Aug. 25 violates a federal law requiring Medicaid-funded hospitals to provide “stabilizing treatment” to patients experiencing medical emergencies. In July, President Joe Biden’s administration told hospitals that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, requires them to provide abortion services if the life of the pregnant person is at risk.
Abortion Fight Delays Funds for Critical New Orleans Project

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Debate over Louisiana's abortion ban seeped into a state Bond Commission meeting as members have voted once again this week withhold approval of a future $39 million credit line — for a critical New Orleans area power plant project — amid city leaders' opposition to enforcing the ban.
Wins and Warrants Roil Trump's Party of One

Former President Donald Trump could not conceal his glee when his chief GOP nemesis, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, was soundly rejected for reelection Tuesday by her Republican Party primary voters. [. REPORT:. Trump’s Inaction Becomes Focus of Jan. 6 Committee ]. "Now she can finally disappear into the...
