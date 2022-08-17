ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
Refinery29

Tati Gabrielle’s Natural Hair Played A Key Role In Her Success

Tati Gabrielle changes her hair all the time. Whether it's playing with the color, length, or style of her natural hair, the only constant is that it will be different from what it was six months ago. You may know Gabrielle as Marienne, the librarian from Netflix’s You, or as Jo Braddock in the 2022 film Uncharted. Now, she’s stepping into the beauty world as a brand ambassador for legacy hair-care company göt2b.
Refinery29

Virgo Season Reminds Us There’s Magic In The Mundane

After a big, boisterous, main-character-sydrome filled Leo season, the sun is moving on from the sign of the lion and heading into chiller, more put-together territory. On August 24, the sun will enter the sign of the maiden, and Virgo season will commence. From now until September 22, we'll be more focused on working to the best of our abilities than wowing others.
Refinery29

Harper On HBO’s Industry Is The Black Anti-Heroine We’ve Been Waiting For

This story contains minor spoilers for Industry Season 1 & 2. “Anyone extremely dislike Harper?” Someone posted to a thread on Reddit recently about the HBO series Industry and its main character, Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold). I really wanted to believe that this opinion was held by this commenter alone, but unfortunately, there appears to be a great number of people who dislike Harper Stern. Well, I am here to hit back at the Harper hate.
Refinery29

Pattern Saved My Pattern — & I’m Never Using Another Hair Brand Again

Every day felt like a bad hair day growing up with curls that got comments like, “Have you tried brushing it out?” I’d be lying if I didn’t say my crown of tangled curls killed my mood whenever I woke up and looked in the mirror. However, that happens when you use water, gel, and products made with drying ingredients as your hair’s holy grail.
Refinery29

I Tried £766 Worth Of Drunk Elephant — & This Is My Honest Opinion

Few beauty brands are as revered by skincare obsessives and novices alike as Drunk Elephant. With its colour-pop packaging, cryptic product names and smart approach to layering, it was always destined to become social media clickbait. All the superstar ingredients you would want to include in your routine are here,...
