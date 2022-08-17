Read full article on original website
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
BBC
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.・
ohmymag.co.uk
Woman discovers that her husband is not the father of their child, yet she has never cheated on him
Their lives turned upside down overnight. According to Irish Mirror, in a Reddit post that has gone viral, a woman tells the story of how she found out she and her husband were not the biological parents of their baby girl. Doubts about a paternity test. It all started when...
The worst of Covid is over for most of us, but it still lingers for those with learning disabilities
The pandemic may not be over, but vaccinations have returned life to normal for most of us. The rule of six and support bubbles are but hazy memories, which makes it easy to forget that Covid continues to have a profound impact on some people’s lives. There are reports...
Refinery29
Tati Gabrielle’s Natural Hair Played A Key Role In Her Success
Tati Gabrielle changes her hair all the time. Whether it's playing with the color, length, or style of her natural hair, the only constant is that it will be different from what it was six months ago. You may know Gabrielle as Marienne, the librarian from Netflix’s You, or as Jo Braddock in the 2022 film Uncharted. Now, she’s stepping into the beauty world as a brand ambassador for legacy hair-care company göt2b.
Refinery29
Virgo Season Reminds Us There’s Magic In The Mundane
After a big, boisterous, main-character-sydrome filled Leo season, the sun is moving on from the sign of the lion and heading into chiller, more put-together territory. On August 24, the sun will enter the sign of the maiden, and Virgo season will commence. From now until September 22, we'll be more focused on working to the best of our abilities than wowing others.
Refinery29
Harper On HBO’s Industry Is The Black Anti-Heroine We’ve Been Waiting For
This story contains minor spoilers for Industry Season 1 & 2. “Anyone extremely dislike Harper?” Someone posted to a thread on Reddit recently about the HBO series Industry and its main character, Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold). I really wanted to believe that this opinion was held by this commenter alone, but unfortunately, there appears to be a great number of people who dislike Harper Stern. Well, I am here to hit back at the Harper hate.
Refinery29
Pattern Saved My Pattern — & I’m Never Using Another Hair Brand Again
Every day felt like a bad hair day growing up with curls that got comments like, “Have you tried brushing it out?” I’d be lying if I didn’t say my crown of tangled curls killed my mood whenever I woke up and looked in the mirror. However, that happens when you use water, gel, and products made with drying ingredients as your hair’s holy grail.
Refinery29
I Tried £766 Worth Of Drunk Elephant — & This Is My Honest Opinion
Few beauty brands are as revered by skincare obsessives and novices alike as Drunk Elephant. With its colour-pop packaging, cryptic product names and smart approach to layering, it was always destined to become social media clickbait. All the superstar ingredients you would want to include in your routine are here,...
