LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Limp Lizard will be taking part in the 2022 National Buffalo Wing Festival during Labor Day weekend in Buffalo, New York. The festival, known as the “Super Bowl” of the chicken wing industry, according to organizers, will be held for the first time on the field at Highmark Stadium. The event draws attendees from all fifty states and many countries around the world, organizers said.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO