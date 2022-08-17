Read full article on original website
Man shot in leg on Syracuse's North Side
Syracuse, NY — A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg near Lodi Street Thursday evening, according to Syracuse Police. Officers were called to 207 Catawba Street around 7:38 PM. They found the man with a gunshot wound in his right leg, just above the knee. He was taken to Upstate Hospital by ambulance for treatment. He is in stable condition.
Three shootings in Syracuse Thursday night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department shared details on three different shootings that happened on the night of Thursday, August 18. Police responded to the first shooting around 7:38 p.m. at 207 Catawba Street after receiving a shooting report, they say. When they arrived, officers say they found a 21-year-old man who was shot just above his right knee. Police say he was sent to Upstate Hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.
Shots fired at restaurant employee
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM). – Shots were fired at a local restaurant after an employee attempted to get license plate of people causing a disturbance last night. On August 19th, 2022, at 9:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill, located at.
Newfield man arrested after attempted robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield man was arrested and another is still on the loose after an attempted robbery at a store in Ithaca on Friday. According to Ithaca Police, two black males had attempted to rob the Dankie’s Glass Shop at 219 Elmira Road in Ithaca sometime around 7 p.m. Police say the […]
Syracuse woman sentenced to 9 years for robbing convenience store with assault rifle
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old woman was sentenced Thursday to just over 9 years in federal prison for robbing a Syracuse convenience store with an assault rifle, federal prosecutors said. Chantal Jaquez, of Syracuse, previously pleaded guilty to robbing the Lucky 7 Market, at 106 Oak St., with another person...
Woman shot in stomach, foot near Syracuse’s Skunk City, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A woman was shot twice near Syracuse’s Skunk City Wednesday morning, police said. Around 11:37 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a woman was shot at the corner of West Onondaga and Dudley Streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When police arrived, they confirmed...
Auburn man dead in Cayuga County motorcycle crash
Town of Sennett — A 24-year-old man from Auburn died Friday after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Cayuga County. According to Cayuga County Sheriff, Deputies found 24-year-old Joseph M. Costello on Franklin Street Road around 5:28 PM. He was driving west when he veered off the north shoulder of the roadway and struck the pole. When authorities arrived, he was taken to Auburn community hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Cicero man in critical condition after being stabbed
CICERO, N.Y. — A Cicero man is in critical but stable condition this morning, after being stabbed late Wednesday night. On August 17th, Cicero Police responded the 6200 block of Pebble St. in the Town of Cicero for reports of a stabbing just before 8:30 PM. Upon arrival, Officers found a man, 40 year-old Mark A. Crawford of Cicero, lying unconscious on the floor. Medical care was immediately administered, and Crawford was transported to Upstate Hospital in life-threatening condition. As of 2:30 AM, his condition has been updated to critical but stable.
Auburn man stabbed 57-year-old man to death, police say
Auburn, N.Y. — An Auburn man was arrested Wednesday and charged with stabbing an acquaintance to death, police said. Michael Dennison, 57, of Auburn, was found dead with multiple stab wounds at 10:17 a.m. on Aug. 7 at 49 Grant Ave., according to a news release Thursday from the Auburn Police Department.
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
Armed with new tools, can authorities now identify body pulled from Onondaga Lake in 1983?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly 39 years ago, a woman was fishing in the Onondaga Lake outlet by Long Branch Park when her line caught on something. She tugged on the line and a body of a man floated to the surface.
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Man reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. When police arrived in the area, they found a 29-year-old man with...
Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning
A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
Manlius Police, Onondaga County DA file ERPO after teen brings gun on ESM school bus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One day after an ESM student was found with a gun on a school bus, police along with the Onondaga County District Attorney used the state’s recently expanded red flag laws which allow law enforcement to take weapons away from people who are considered a threat to themselves or others.
Police: Man hospitalized after entering Ithaca gas station with gunshot wounds
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say a man is recovering after getting shot in Ithaca. Around 6:30 AM today, officers responded to Chuck’s Gas Station on West State Street. They say a man was inside with gunshot wounds. An investigation is underway, but police say the shooting happened...
Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
Woman arraigned on sealed indictment in North Side murder; victim IDed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old woman wanted for a June murder by Syracuse police has been arrested and charged with murder. Arianna Bailey, 19, was arraigned on a sealed indictment Tuesday morning on charges of murder, illegal weapon possession and criminal facilitation, all felonies. She will remain jailed as...
Utica Police Chief discusses West Utica shootings
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Shortly after 8 pm Tuesday, Utica police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street for a child who had been shot in the face by a stray bullet. This occurred while the victim and his mother were driving home from a candlelight vigil for an overdose victim over on Columbia Street. As officers were attending to the child, there was another call for a gunshot victim.
Former employee accused of breaking into Metro by T-Mobile in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a former Metro by T-Mobile employee accused of breaking into the Genesee Street business on Thursday. Joseph Nolan, 33, allegedly broke into Metro by T-Mobile and stole cash from the register as well as several cell phones. Nolan was charged with third-degree...
