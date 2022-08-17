ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spotonillinois.com

A Bump in the Road: North Carolina Courage 4, Chicago Red Stars 0

The North Carolina Courage defeat the Chicago Red Stars in emphatic fashion. The Chicago Red Stars were dominated Saturday night, losing to the North Carolina Courage by a score of 4 to 0. The Courage picked up three points for the first time in over two months...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Willson Contreras Puts Cubs on His Back in Walk-Off Win

Contreras puts Cubs on his back in walk-off win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago Maybe Willson Contreras just has a flair for the dramatic. "We thought that for a sec there, that home run might be like a late-inning type of homer with the rain that was supposed to come...
CHICAGO, IL
City
Wilmette, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Barrington, IL
Wilmette, IL
Sports
Barrington, IL
Sports
spotonillinois.com

1 hurt after vehicle slams into Southwest Side boutique

CHICAGO - One person was injured after a vehicle struck a building on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the crash occurred at Lavish Boutique on South Pulaski Avenue near 21st Street. The owner, who suffered minor cuts on her arm, said she was opening the door when the vehicle...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Group aims to lower recidivism with housing

(The Center Square) - Making sure that young people who have been arrested have housing is the first step to keeping them out of prison. That is the contention of a coalition of partners in Chicago who want to change the trajectory of young people ages 18 to 24, mostly young men,...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

One-third of Chicago Public Schools are half full

The past 10 years have left Chicago Public Schools with troublesome trends. Enrollment has declined. Test scores have dropped. Even as the district got nearly $2 billion more, the declines continued. Thousands of CPS students are set to return to school on Aug. 22. Some will return...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Girl, 6, Shot in West Englewood, Chicago Police Say

A 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm Saturday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 6:28 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Racine. The girl was near the street when she was struck in the arm by gunfire, Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Suspect in Robbery at Schererville Dick's Sporting Goods Shot by Police After Ramming Patrol Car

Police officers responding to a robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana, Saturday evening shot a robbery suspect when the individual rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee, according to authorities. The incident was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m....
SCHERERVILLE, IN
spotonillinois.com

City of Wheaton Planning and Zoning Board will meet Aug. 23

Here is the agenda provided by the board:PUBLIC HEARINGThe Wheaton Planning and Zoning Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Wheaton City Hall, 303 West Wesley Street, Wheaton, Illinois,...
WHEATON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Mass Goes on at St. James

ROCKFORD-Fire may have damaged St. James Church, but the community of people that make up St. James Parish remains strong.
ROCKFORD, IL
spotonillinois.com

Village of Schiller Park President and Board of Trustees met June 2

Here are the minutes provided by the board:I. CALL TO ORDER President Nick Caiafa called the meeting to order at 7:05 P.M. II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE III. ROLL CALL Upon roll call by Village Clerk Jos, the following...
SCHILLER PARK, IL
spotonillinois.com

Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois

ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

City of McHenry Planning & Zoning Commission met July 20

Here is the agenda provided by the commission: 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Approval of the Agenda 4. Public Input - (five minutes total on non-agenda items only) 5. Consideration of Approval of the Meeting Minutes: June...
MCHENRY, IL

