ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

It’s Apple Season! Here are Some Places to Pick Apples Near Charlotte

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vG3QX_0hKHiKbX00

Source: fhm / Getty


Who doesn’t love a good apple pie with ice cream?

Maybe apple pie isn’t your thing, but if you love fresh apples or just want something fun to do with the family, the good news is it’s officially apple season.

Here are some locations near the Charlotte area to go apple picking:

  1. CARRIGAN FARMS

    • Address: 1261 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28115
    • Distance From Charlotte: 31 miles
    • Season starts: Sept. 6

  2. WINDY HILL ORCHARD & CIDER MILL

    • Address: 1860 Black Hwy, York, SC 29745
    • Distance from Charlotte: 36 miles
    • Season starts: First or second weekend in September

  3. APPLE HILL ORCHARD & CIDER MILL

    • Address: 2075 Pleasant Hill Ave., Morganton NC, 28655
    • Distance from Charlotte: 78.6 miles
    • Season starts: Aug. 13

Find more information here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The Dumpling Lady is opening a shop in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Dumpling Lady announced Friday on Instagram that it plans to open a spot in South End. The post said the exact location and dates are coming soon but they're excited to "share our Sichuan food (and expanded menu) with a new part of CLT." Don't...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte, NC Steak House Makes List Of Best Restaurants For A Business Meeting

According to WSOC-TV, Steak 48 in Charlotte has landed on a list of the “100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting in America.”. So if you are looking for a steak house for a meeting, this is the place. Steak 48 is in South Park. The list says Steak 48 delivers the standard, high-quality steak, and mashed potatoes. They also have a raw bar and plenty of seafood.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Oak Ridge, NC
City
Pleasant Hill, NC
Mooresville, NC
Lifestyle
WFAE

Fixing the 'hole' in Charlotte's weather radar

The Charlotte area does not have a dedicated National Weather Service radar unit. The nearest one is in Greer, South Carolina almost 100 miles away. That’s led to long-running concern over whether Charlotte is at risk of having too little warning before storms because of inadequate radar coverage. Now one TV station is trying to fill in that radar gap. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Woody Cain talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Where to Find America’s Favorite Street Foods in Charlotte, North Carolina

Are you a lover of street foods as much as I am? We are talking about all the great foods like funnel cakes, soft pretzels, tacos, cheesesteaks, and so much more! I truly enjoy eating everything that should be eaten on a “cheat day” all at once. It makes the cheat day that much more worth it. Am I right or am I right?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Axios Charlotte

6 tips for first-time homebuyers in Charlotte from a first-time homebuyer

The thrill of buying your first home is hard to describe.  State of play: My partner and I bought our first home this summer. We struck gold, going under contract during our second weekend of hunting. After seeing nine homes in a single day, we found the one. But the market in Charlotte has been […] The post 6 tips for first-time homebuyers in Charlotte from a first-time homebuyer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Picking#Apple Pie#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Apple Season
Axios Charlotte

Felix Empanadas expands to Uptown with takeout available until 3am

Felix Empanadas opens Aug. 20 in Latta Arcade. What’s happening: Owner Felix Godward told Axios he wants the space to be a late night staple in Uptown, as most kitchens are closed by the time people are coming out of clubs and events. Hours for the grand opening are 11am until 9pm on Saturday. Everyone will […] The post Felix Empanadas expands to Uptown with takeout available until 3am appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert issued for showers, thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chances for showers and thunderstorms will return Sunday and Monday for the piedmont. First Alert Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. First Alert Monday: Showers and storms then mostly cloudy. On Sunday, widespread showers and thunderstorms will move into the area in the morning and the afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495

Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFAE

PHOTOS: Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade 2022

The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade has returned after a three-year hiatus. This Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21, the festival travels through uptown. Here are just some of the sights and scenes from Saturday's action in uptown.
CHARLOTTE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

Charlotte’s Newest Italian Restaurant Has A Burrata Bar, And We’re Making Reservations Now

Burrata has kind of become the star of cheeses this summer. If you haven’t already seen tons of recipes on your socials shining a light on this luxurious, yet simple ingredient, then we’re convinced you’re not following the right food accounts. Either way, burrata is having a bit of a moment, and so that’s why we’re really excited to see that Figo36, Charlotte’s newest Italian restaurant taking over where Orto used to be (it closed last December), has a burrata bar, among other amazing dishes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcexclusive.com

The Best New Restaurants in Charlotte 2022 – Part 1

It has been another banner year for Charlotte restaurants. Established eateries came back swinging after a few unpredictable COVID years, while new restaurants turned up the heat in the Queen City. It seems there are more choices than ever before as Charlotte restaurant growth paces alongside the growth of the city. This is our staff’s picks for best new restaurants in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

The Story Behind Park Road Joint Sir Edmond Halley’s

Here in Charlotte, we like to be on a first-name basis with our restaurants. There’s Al Mike’s—Alexander Michael’s in Fourth Ward. There’s Leroy Fox, Eddie’s Place, Arthur’s, and Gus’. Then there’s Sir Ed’s. That’s one of the ways you know the regulars—they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Stout Heating and Air announces Salisbury expansion

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Stout Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. will be expanding within Rowan County. Stout Heating and Air plans to create 14 new jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $2.9 million to acquire and expand an existing facility at 205 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, NC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy