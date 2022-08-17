It’s Apple Season! Here are Some Places to Pick Apples Near Charlotte
Who doesn’t love a good apple pie with ice cream?
Maybe apple pie isn’t your thing, but if you love fresh apples or just want something fun to do with the family, the good news is it’s officially apple season.
Here are some locations near the Charlotte area to go apple picking:
CARRIGAN FARMS
- Address: 1261 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28115
- Distance From Charlotte: 31 miles
- Season starts: Sept. 6
WINDY HILL ORCHARD & CIDER MILL
- Address: 1860 Black Hwy, York, SC 29745
- Distance from Charlotte: 36 miles
- Season starts: First or second weekend in September
APPLE HILL ORCHARD & CIDER MILL
- Address: 2075 Pleasant Hill Ave., Morganton NC, 28655
- Distance from Charlotte: 78.6 miles
- Season starts: Aug. 13
