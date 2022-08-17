Swayne’s resignation sets up interim appointment to school board; Virginia sends district $2.5 million in construction funds

LURAY, Aug. 18 — Parents and students flooded into local schools for orientation on Thursday, just four days before the official start of the 2022-23 school year. Page County Public Schools welcomed 48 new teachers last week and will welcome an estimated 3,080 students on Monday. Enrollment figures were presented during the Aug. 11 school board meeting and will continue to change through the first week of school (and little beyond beyond).

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO