fox9.com
Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
krwc1360.com
Two Dead, Three Others Injured in McLeod County Head-On Crash
Two adults died, while two other adults and a toddler were injured in a head-on traffic crash late Thursday morning in neighboring McLeod County. The State Patrol reports that just after 11 AM, a passenger car and an SUV collided on Highway 7 at Mile Marker 150 in Hale Township. Authorities say a passenger car was westbound on Highway 7 when it crossed the center line colliding with an SUV that was eastbound on Highway 7.
Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic
A driver was killed after crashing in St. Paul and then running into traffic, where he was hit by multiple cars. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Cobalt was being driven eastbound on Interstate 94 near Highway 280 in St. Paul just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday when it crashed into the median.
krwc1360.com
St. Cloud Woman Injured in SUV vs. Commercial Vehicle Crash in Clearwater Township
One person was injured when an SUV and a commercial vehicle collided Wednesday afternoon in Clearwater Township. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened around 5 PM near the intersection of Wright County Road 7 Northwest and 160th Street Northwest. When deputies arrived on the scene, they...
willmarradio.com
Two Montevideo residents killed in crash near Silver Lake
(Silver Lake MN-) Two people from Montevideo were killed in a traffic crash on Highway 7 west of Silver Lake Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened around 11 a.m. when a Ford Fusion driven by 25-year-old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo was westbound, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an oncoming SUV. Herrera was killed, and so was his passenger, 21-year-old Fanny Perez. Another passenger, 2-year-old Wilmer Espinoza-Ramirez Junior of Montevideo was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, 54-year-old Marsha Angela Schmidt, of Danube, and her passenger, 55-year-old Marcia Jean Schmidt of Willmar, were both taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
knuj.net
Fatal Crash On Highway 7
Two people from Montevideo were killed in a head on crash on Highway 7, Thursday morning just west of Silver Lake in Mcleod County. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo, was west bound on highway 7, when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by 54 year old Marsha Angela Schmidt of Danube. Herrera was killed along with passenger, 21 year old Fanny Perez of Montevideo. A two year old passenger from Montevideo was transported by Ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Schmidt and passenger 55 year old Marcia Jean Schmidt were transported to the Hutchinson Hospital, both with non-life threatening injuries. Assisting the State Patrol was the Mcleod County Sherriff office, Allina and Silver Lake Ambulance and the Silver Lake Fire department.
kduz.com
Truck driver from Hutchinson cited in Highway 62 pedestrian bridge crash
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) – State troopers say the driver who struck the pedestrian bridge running over Highway 62 in Edina on Tuesday, forcing the highway’s westbound lanes to close for more than a day, was cited for the incident. FOX 9 reports the 58-year-old driver from Hutchinson,...
kduz.com
Fatal Crash near Silver Lake
Highway 7 was closed for several hours Thursday because of a fatal crash that happened west of Silver Lake. The State Patrol says it’s investigating a double fatality crash that occurred on Highway 7 at about 11am. Names and details have not been released at this time. MNDOT said...
kduz.com
One Seriously Injured in Wright County Crash
A Maple Lake man was seriously injured in a crash near Clearwater Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Peter Miessen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Miessen was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 24. A vehicle, driven by 67-year-old David...
Eagan man killed in single-vehicle crash
EAGAN, Minn. -- An Eagan man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a semaphore on Highway 149.The crash happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Opperman Drive.Few other details were immediately released, but the driver was identified as 30-year-old Robert Holmquist.Road conditions were reportedly dry when the crash happened.
krwc1360.com
Funeral Services Today (Friday) for Michael Wolford, Killed in Recent Head-on Traffic Crash
A Litchfield man who was a longtime resident of Winsted will be remembered at a funeral Mass today in Winsted. 39-year-old Michael Wolford was one of two men who died in a head-on traffic crash last Friday evening, August 12th in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. The Wright County Sheriff’s...
Highway 7 near Silver lake closed for "several hours" due to fatal crash
SILVER LAKE, Minn. -- A stretch of highway west of the Twin Cities will be closed for "several hours" due to a fatal crash, officials said.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Highway 7 is closed just west of Silver Lake.According to the state patrol, the fatal crash involved two vehicles. Traffic is being rerouted to local roads, and MnDOT encouraged drivers to find alternate routes.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
krwc1360.com
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
seehafernews.com
Crash Involving Several Motorcycles Leaves One Dead, One Injured
A motorcycle rider from Minneapolis has died from injuries he suffered earlier this month when several motorcycles were involved in a pile-up near St. Croix Falls. The crash happened on August 8th when a lead motorcycle slowed to make a turn and the following riders failed to slow down. The...
Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries
A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities. The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries...
CBS News
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota
SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
fox9.com
Driver trapped in Inver Grove Heights flash flooding rescued
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Inver Grove Heights had to rescue a woman who got stuck in flash flooding Wednesday evening. A deluge dumped several inches of rain in the eastern Twin Cities metro in a matter of just a few hours. The Inver Grove Heights Police Department told FOX 9 officers had to rescue two people from their vehicles during the flash flooding, including Shae Leonhardt.
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending August 15, 2022. Aug. 8th: Robert Allen Whitehead II, 48 of Sauk Rapids was arrested in Benton Co. on two Wright Co. warrants - 3rd degree DWI. Hussein Jama Adan, 23 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - financial card fraud & Washington Co. warrant for giving Peace Officer false name. Lisa Marie Strum, 55 of Shoreview was arrested in Clearwater - charge of 3rd degree DWI. Aribella Faye Peirce, 20 of Maple Grove was arrested in Maple Grove - charge of theft.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Fatal accident in Red Wing
Kenneth Fritze, 54, of Woodbury died in a single vehicle accident at 11:24 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. Minnesota State Patrol reports that Fritze's "Subaru Forester was traveling south on Highway 63 across the lift bridge when it came in contact with roadside barrier." Fritze was reportedly not wearing a...
Victor Butler charged in Uptown shooting that left man injured
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 29-year-old man is charged in connection to a shooting in Uptown in January that left a man injured.Victor Jerome Butler was charged in Hennepin County with two counts of assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police arrived at a bar on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue to find a man on the floor bleeding from a gunshot wound.Witnesses said the man had gotten into an argument with Butler earlier in the night, but the two had gone separate ways. However, Butler returned and encouraged the man to come outside, at which point he pulled out his gun and allegedly shot him several times before leaving on foot.The man was shot three times in the leg and required emergency surgery, documents say.A nationwide warrant was issued for Butler, as law enforcement do now know where he is. There is another active warrant out for Butler in connection to an unrelated case.
