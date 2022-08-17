Read full article on original website
1 person killed, another injured in Allentown shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Officers from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the area of South 15th St. and Union St. Saturday morning where they rendered aid to two victims. Two people were shot at around 2 a.m. in Allentown. Allentown EMS was called to the scene, and the victims...
Reading Police: Man shot woman then grabbed gun and shot himself as officers were trying to take him into custody
READING, Pa. -- A man allegedly shot a woman and then grabbed a gun and shot himself as police were trying to take him into custody, according to city police. The gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon at a home in the 100 block of Park Avenue. Police said when they...
Smash-and-Grab Theft at Haverford Dog Park: Police Search for Suspects
HAVERFORD, PA — Haverford Township Police are investigating a smash-and-grab theft that occurred at the Haverford Dog Park on July 17, 2022. The victim reported that she parked her car at 6:30 PM and returned at 7:20 PM to find the window smashed and her credit cards missing. On...
Man accused of attempting to hit six officers with ATV
NEW CASTLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after they say he was wanted for a high-speed chase, corruption of a minor, and attempting to run over six officers with an ATV. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 14, Saint Clair Police Department saw a motorcycle pass driven by Stephen Kubeika, […]
Dump truck involved in crash on Route 663 near Turnpike
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A crash ended with a dump truck on its side in Bucks County. The truck and another vehicle were involved in the wreck Friday morning on Route 663 in Milford Township, near the entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. State police have not yet commented on what...
1 of 2 male shooting victims dies of his wounds, Allentown police say
One of two male victims of a shooting reported early Saturday in Allentown has died of his wounds, according to city police. Officers were called about 2 a.m. for the report of gunfire in the area of South 15th and Union streets, police Capt. Thomas Anderson said in a news release.
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
Parkesburg Borough Woman Arrested After Breaking into Home
PARKESBURG, PA — A Parkesburg Borough woman was arrested on August 13, 2022, after she was found to have unlawfully gained access to a residence by breaking a window. Parkesburg Borough Police state that 44-year-old Kelly Ann Carpenter was charged with Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Public Drunkenness after fleeing the scene. She was later located by police walking in the middle of Parkesburg’s West Bridge Street and bleeding from her hand.
Quakertown Police looking for missing man
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Police in Quakertown, Bucks County are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing man. Adam Smith went missing from 134 East Broad Street on Thursday, August 11, according to a news release from borough police. Smith, 39, is six feet tall, weighs approximately...
Truck hits school bus in Hamburg; no serious injuries
HAMBURG, Pa. — A handful of students on their way to summer camp escaped serious injury when their school bus was rear-ended by a box truck in Berks County. The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on South Fourth Street at Hawk Ridge Drive in Hamburg. A driver...
Man Helping Hurt Dog On Highway Hit By Drunk Driver: Pennsylvania State Police
A Harrisburg man was hit by a drunk driver while helping an injured dog, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The 58-year-old Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S in Oliver Township when he struck a dog, pulled over, and got out to check if it was ok, state police explain in the release.
18-Month-Old Airlifted From Delivery Truck Crash In Lancaster County (DEVELOPING)
An 18-month-old child was hit by a delivery truck in Lancaster County on Thursday, August 18, according to emergency dispatchers. The crash happened near the area of Philadelphia Pike and Plank Road in Salisbury Township just before 10 a.m., according to dispatch. A medical helicopter was called to the scene,...
State police ID suspect in 1988 killing of woman in Berks
READING, Pa. — Authorities have solved one of Berks County's cold case homicides, identifying the now-deceased man who they said killed a woman more than three decades ago. The suspect, Scott Grim, died of natural causes in 2018, 30 years after he killed Anna Kane and dumped her body alongside the Ontelaunee Trail, near Route 662, in Perry Township, authorities announced during a news conference in Reading on Thursday.
Police: Missing Slatington man found safe
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Lehigh County say a missing man has been found. Joby Bauer is safe, police said. Bauer lives in Slatington, but had been last seen in the 1300 block of W. Court Street in Allentown, police said.
DA: Fatal shooting of man by his father in Reading was 'justified use of force'
PHILADELPHIA - The Berks County District Attorney has ruled that a father's fatal shooting of his son was justified. Authorities say the shooting occurred on Saturday, August 13, on the 600 block of North Front Street in Reading. According to the DA's Office, police responded to the home for reports...
Person hurt after jumping from burning Allentown home
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person was injured after jumping from a burning building in Allentown. Firefighters swarmed the 1500 block of Liberty Street Friday morning as fire tore through several homes. The blaze was reported around 9:30 a.m. with someone trapped inside, said Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher. Crews struck...
Berks DA: Reading man justified in fatal shooting of son
READING, Pa. — A Reading man was justified in fatally shooting his 38-year-old son during a confrontation involving the two men, Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced Friday. The shooting happened last Saturday morning inside the father's home in the 600 block of North Front Street. Alexis Martinez,...
Police Investigate Starbucks Wallet Theft: Credit and Debit Cards Used at Multiple Establishments
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville Station are investigating a Theft/Access Device Fraud incident that occurred on June 15, 2022. The victim, who was patronizing the Starbucks located on North Krock Road, Lower Macungie Township, Montgomery County, had her wallet stolen from her purse by the pictured suspect. The wallet contained several credit and debit cards, which were subsequently used at multiple establishments. The victim reported a total loss of $3,510.51. The suspect used the credit cards at CVS, Walgreens, Red Stone American Grill, Royal Farms, and Saks 5th Avenue in Allentown, Plymouth Meeting, and King of Prussia.
Suspect in deadly Reading shooting taken into custody in Puerto Rico
READING, Pa. - A man who police say shot another man to death in Reading in late July was taken into custody Friday in Puerto Rico. Luis Cepeda-Morales, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in the death of Edwin Rivera-Valentin. Rivera-Valentin was found shot to death in the 400 block of Spring Garden Street around 3 a.m. on July 31.
Berks Police continuing DUI enforcement as summer comes to an end
Berks County Police Officers will continue an aggressive driving and DUI enforcement wave through the end of the month. As summer nights begin to shorten, police officers across Berks County will both participate in aggressive driving details and be vigilent to take impaired drivers off local roads. The North Central...
