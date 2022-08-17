ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Gateway School District places James Hoeltje on unpaid suspension

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzvNv_0hKHdHLf00

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - The Gateway High School marching band director is now on unpaid suspension as the district move to fire him.

RELATED STORIES:

The school board met on Tuesday night and voted to approve a notice of dismissal for James Hoeltje.

He was charged last week with giving an 18-year-old student alcohol on a band trip and before prom.

Tuesday was the second board meeting since the charges became public.

One parent along with a booster member thanked the board for their quick action but said she was heartbroken for the marching band students.

She said the board of band boosters is working to make sure the rest of the band's season isn't impacted.

Hoeltje has a right to request a hearing with the board pending termination.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Community providing resources for back-to-school season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For those who need help getting back-to-school supplies there are still giveaways happening. On Monday, you can stop by Acrisure Stadium between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. It will take place in the stadium and in Gold Lot 1A. They're giving away free stuffed book bags, books, food, masks, and hand sanitizers. On Sunday, the Grapeville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a back-to-school bash. It runs from 2:30 until 4:30 p.m. Backpacks and other school supplies will be provided.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Move-ins begin on University of Pittsburgh campus this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, the University of Pittsburgh begins welcoming students back to campus. Oakland is a whole lot busier today as students begin moving into their dorms through Friday. Drivers can expect heavy traffic in Oakland, especially on Forbes and Fifth avenues. Several streets will also be closed, as well. RELATED: Roads to close in Oakland as Pitt students move in for fall semesterParking for the public will be restricted at all university parking lots and garages. Students were given assigned arrival dates by the university to ensure a quick and safe move-in experience. As students return, masks are now required in indoor and public places on campus because the community transmission level of COVID-19 in Allegheny County is categorized as "high." RELATED: COVID-19 in Allegheny County: Cases are on the rise againPitt students with a recent confirmed or suspected exposure, regardless of vaccination status, do not need to quarantine but should wear a mask for 10 days indoors and get tested five days following exposure. Pitt has paused its mandatory testing program for those who are not vaccinated. The school is offering response testing for people exposed to COVID-19.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Hills School District to receive up to $325K in state grant money for security and mental health

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penn Hills School District welcomed State Senator Jay Costa on Wednesday to thank him for helping the district get a grant to form its own school police force.The district is currently working to develop its own police department in the next two to three months.Right now, officers from the Penn Hills Police Department are posted in each school within the district.The new school police force will be in addition to those officers, not a replacement for them.Senator Costa says over the last few years, he's worked to help Penn Hills schools get out of their difficult financial straits.He says enhancing school security and mental health resources were a priority for state lawmakers.Costa says between the mental health and school safety grants, the district is eligible for around $325,000 from the state to use for those programs.The Court of Common Pleas still has to give permission to the district to form the police force.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

More Details Released On Middle School Plans

Although students will not be returning to the Butler Middle School next month, officials are moving ahead with new plans for the facility on East North Street. Representatives from Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation spoke to the Butler School Board earlier this week about turning the school into a “multi-use training and business facility”. It will ideally include dedicated spaces for workforce training, small business support, manufacturing prototyping, and lease space for business.
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Monroeville, PA
WTRF- 7News

Hancock County teacher resigns

The principal of Oak Glen Middle School, Dr. Alyssa Mick, has resigned.  This all stems from a grievance filed against the Hancock County Board of Education by Dr.  Mick. The Hancock County Board of Education is finalizing the grievance that was filed against them on the Director of Personnel position.   There were allegations of favoritism […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge rejects Pittsburgh Public Schools' attempt to block new assessment formula

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County judge has rejected an attempt by Pittsburgh Public Schools to block a new assessment formula.The ruling clears the way for tax relief for thousands of homeowners and other property owners.Judge Alan Hertzberg ruled Friday that Pittsburgh Public Schools can't block the implementation of a new formula that could potentially reduce the assessments on thousands of properties while lowering their tax bills. The county is expected to release that formula soon. The school district has the right to appeal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler Area School District no longer allows snacks for birthday celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Butler Area School District is changing its birthday celebration policy.The Butler Eagle reports that due to severe life-threatening allergies and ensuring food sanitation, the district says food treats and beverages are not allowed anymore.Instead, the district encourages parents to send crafts or souvenirs to share with the class when it's their child's birthday.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Back To School: The before school and after school meals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As our back-to-school week continues, it's time to take a moment to focus on before and after school. Specifically, getting your child to eat some breakfast and what to have on hand when they get home. That's why once again we're seeking out the wisdom of a mother of three - Amanda Mushro. Her ideas are born out of research and her own personal experience with her children. So, let's talk about it: the before and after foods. We always hear that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and that's, well...because it is. "We always want to send our kids...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gateway School District#School Board#Marching Band#Alcohol#Highschool#Kdka
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Twp. To Begin Slow Down Campaign

Cranberry Township is reminding drivers to slow down as the new school year begins. Starting this upcoming Tuesday, Cranberry is launching their Fall season “Slow Down Campaign.”. They say with the opening of the new Ehrman Crest School, there will be new bus routes and stops during the morning—and...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers invited to help paint new mural at Salem's Market and Grill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Sunday, you can help paint what will become the largest mural in the Pittsburgh region. People young and old began painting on the walls of the new Salem's Market and Grill in the Hill District last month. It features several messages about stopping gun violence. Salem's is also holding a back-to-school community day distributing backpacks and books, as well as selling food. It takes place from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Clothing Giveaway At Local Church

A local church congregation is once again giving back to the community with outreach planned for this weekend. The New Beginnings Free Methodist Church will host a Clothing Giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at their location on Center Avenue in Butler. Those who have a need will be able...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sparks fly over Latrobe area youth football programs at district board meeting

The Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association doesn’t have enough players to safely continue with its season, and despite pleas from association parents, Greater Latrobe School District leaders said they cannot allow late additions into the district’s youth football program. Numerous association parents and coaches spoke during the...
LATROBE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WPXI Pittsburgh

Districts weighing options as universal free meal waiver expires

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Local school districts are reviewing their options as the federal program that provided universal free school meals for all students has expired. Since March 2020, every public school student had been eligible to receive a breakfast and lunch at no charge, after Congress authorized the United States Department of Agriculture to issue a waiver amid the pandemic.
BROWNSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Foster Love Project hosts third annual Back to School Fest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The third annual Back to School Fest was recently held at the headquarters of the Foster Love Project.  The focus was on getting kids in foster care and transition ready for the school year with school supplies, backpacks and shoes. All the supplies were given to them for free. Kelly Hughes, the founder of the non-profit organization, said, "We just want to ensure kids whose families are facing crisis have the goods they need and feel they aren't lost in the system. They aren't just a number to us. We truly care about them as a person."There was also music, food and face-painting, all while foster and adoptive families made connections."Foster Love has been a great support for me," Ally Brownfield said. "I really didn't know other foster kids except for my sisters.""When you go into the foster care system, not everyone, but you don't get to take as much stuff as you want. And this helps fulfill not just the stuff but the love through that," Brownfield added."Everyone, we hope is going to leave with full arms and a big smile," Hughes said.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Advocacy groups rally downtown calling on UPMC to start 'paying what it owes'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh residents took to the streets on Friday demanding UPMC "start paying what it owes." Advocacy groups like Pittsburgh United said UPMC has been cheating the system by claiming to be a non-profit while bringing in billions of dollars and paying only a fraction of what they should in taxes. Now, they want that money put back into the community for housing, childcare, transit, and more. Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb sent out a statement saying UPMC provides a benefit to the region but relies heavily on city resources, calling on UPMC and Highmark to come to the table. He said he believes residents should not be expected to bear the financial burden.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Allegheny County employees protest COVID-19 vaccine-related terminations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Allegheny County employees who were let go for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 are still fighting for their jobs.A group of former county employees protested in Downtown Pittsburgh outside of the county offices on Friday. They want the county to re-think its vaccine mandate and give them their jobs back.Shane Chesher said the group decided to protest because the CDC guidelines are now the same for people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated. The agency recently recommended that after exposure to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, quarantining is no longer necessary.Chesher worked for the Allegheny County Parks...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Brotherhood Memorial Ride returns to Zelie

Dozens of motorcyclists will ride through Zelienople again this year for a cause as part of the Harmony Fire District’s Brotherhood Memorial Ride on Aug. 28. The annual event was started in 2010, in honor of three young firefighters who died that January — Sam Bucci, Elijah Lunsford and honorary member Trevor Barkley. Funds raised through tickets and raffles at the event are donated to the Zelienople Skate Park as well as to a fund for first responders in the area.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Roads to close in Oakland as Pitt students move in for fall semester

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt students will start moving into university housing this weekend – Aug. 20-21.More than 8,000 students will move in to Oakland through next Friday, Aug. 26.University housing includes 20 residence halls.To accommodate move in, some streets will be temporarily closed. Those streets include.Forbes and Fifth Avenues in Oakland will experience heavy traffic during this time. There will be periodic delays in traffic for mass student street crossings.Lothrop Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 21...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
65K+
Followers
30K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy