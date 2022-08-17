Southern Arkansas University students – and anyone else looking for a job – there are plenty available in Magnolia and the surrounding areas. We suggest that you look at the website or Facebook page of almost any retailer, restaurant, professional office or industry, or just walk through the front door and ask to visit with the owner or a manager. Full-time, part-time, temporary, special project – jobs are out there. It helps if you have skills pertinent to a particular business. But, we’d venture to say if you fulfill a commitment to show up for work, can pass a drug test (if they give you one or not), and a trainable, almost any place of business in town can find a slot for you. Check them out.

