Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, August 19, 2022: Attention SAU students and anyone else looking for a job
Southern Arkansas University students – and anyone else looking for a job – there are plenty available in Magnolia and the surrounding areas. We suggest that you look at the website or Facebook page of almost any retailer, restaurant, professional office or industry, or just walk through the front door and ask to visit with the owner or a manager. Full-time, part-time, temporary, special project – jobs are out there. It helps if you have skills pertinent to a particular business. But, we’d venture to say if you fulfill a commitment to show up for work, can pass a drug test (if they give you one or not), and a trainable, almost any place of business in town can find a slot for you. Check them out.
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, August 15. Rico Frazier, 30, Magnolia, endangering the welfare of a minor and domestic battering 3rd degree.
FOX Food Spotlight: Mortuary BBQ
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas food truck is making a name for itself for being unique. Mortuary BBQ & Grill is based in Hampton, AR and says it’s “dying to serve you.” The family owned business is run by the Samuels family. Many of the menu items have a mortuary themed name, like the […]
OBU students moving into new apartments
Despite Covid-related issues with construction materials and labor, Ouachita Baptist University’s new 144-bed apartment complex is ready for students to move into just in time for the upcoming fall semester. Construction on the North 10th Street apartments began soon after the university announced its plans for the new student...
The Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce holds Ribbon Cutting for Hands on Healing Contouring
The Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Hands on Healing Contouring in downtown Hope today. Owner Operator, Sasha Smith is licensed in Therapy Lymphatic Drainage, Wood Therapy and Vacuum Butt Lifting for Body Contouring. Mayor, Don Still was present and said, “I am excited to...
Benton Police officers stress ‘school safety’ as another year begins
As school begins for students in Saline County, Benton Police is putting ‘student safety’ on the top of its priorities.
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Aug. 19
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
18-wheeler collision kills Rosston woman
MAGNOLIA — A Nevada County woman died Thursday evening when an 18-wheeler drove through an intersection and struck her vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. highways 82 and 371 in Magnolia, less than a mile west of Southern Arkansas University’s campus. According to an Arkansas...
Keeping DeGray Lake Beautiful
Anyone who has ever laid eyes on DeGray Lake has seen its pristine, calm waters dotted hither and yon with an array of boats against a backdrop of an awe-inspiring sunset. It’s a clean lake, and its shoreline is made immaculate once a year by a group of volunteers that, unfortunately, is dwindling in numbers.
Dine on the Lake With the Finest Latin Cuisine in Hot Springs, AR
If you love to eat the next time you are in Hot Springs, Arkansas, make the time to visit Trejo's Del Lago on Lake Hamilton. This has fast become one of Hot Springs' hottest new hip places to eat if you love Latin cuisine served up by Executive Chef Eli Tapia. This is lakeside dining at its finest with a stunning view of Lake Hamilton as you dine in the classic Mayan Room.
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Aug. 17
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
NHSBA hosted Back to School Bash for students to promote youth basketball league
REDFIELD, Ark. — The National High School Basketball Association's (NHSBA) Arkansas Chapter hosted a Back to School Bash this afternoon in Redfield to help drum up interest in their youth basketball league. Organizers of the event said that kids from all across the state, including Pine Bluff, Little Rock,...
T’Korrie Davis
Services remembering the life of T’Korrie A. Davis will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Greater Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Arkadelphia with Dr. Lewis A. Shepherd Jr. as eulogist. There will not be a public visitation. Interment will be at Helms Cemetery. On...
Hot Springs National Park One of Only Two Such Parks in U.S. To Be in ‘Path of Totality’ for Eclipse
Hot Springs National Park, nestled in the heart of Arkansas, is one of only two national parks in America that will be in the “path of totality” for the April 2024 total eclipse of the sun. “That’s pretty cool,” said Bill Solleder, marketing director for Visit Hot Springs....
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
Magnolia hosts McGehee during scrimmage
Magnolia defeated the McGehee Owls 47-6 on Friday night in a pre-season scrimmage played at Southern Arkansas University’s Wilkins Stadium. Renovation work is taking place at Panther Stadium. The Panthers play two non-conference games on the road, starting with Nashville on August 26, and Crossett on September 2. Magnolia’s...
100 Watermelons to be trucked from Hope to Arkansas Razorback football team
Around Saturday lunchtime, after scrimmaging in the Fayetteville sun, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be served a taste of Hope. For 22 years in a row, citizens of Hope have been sending a shipment of homegrown watermelons to the Hogs. This year is no different and the same man is in charge of bringing this year’s shipment, nicely chilled, up to the Hill, Dave Johnson.
