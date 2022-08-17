Read full article on original website
Related
What Really Happens to Your Body When You Take Zinc?
What are the actual science-backed benefits of zinc? Some zinc benefits include improved immunity and lower inflammation, and it may help with skin problems.
I’m a GP – here’s 7 things farts can reveal about your health and when to worry
IT might not be something you think much about, especially as the average person does it up to 20 times a day, but passing wind could reveal a multitude of things about your health. So much of our health depends on our diet and lifestyle habits, and the results of...
Dermatologists Agree: This Is The One Skincare Product Women Over 40 Should Get Rid Of Immediately
As we age, our skin retains less moisture, so the usage of drying skincare products often lead to peeling, itchy skin and a less-than-radiant complexion. With that said, we reached out to dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one ingredient often found in common cleansers, moisturizers and other products that anyone with naturally dry skin over 40 might want to rethink or replace. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
6 Tips for Reducing Inflammation
Inflammation is part of your body’s natural defenses – when a cut swells up and turns red, that’s inflammation at work healing you. But when inflammation goes into overdrive, sparked by factors like poor diet and smoking, it can cause a host of health problems including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and even depression. But how can you reduce inflammatory markers in the body? Try these strategies for reducing inflammation.
CNBC
A Harvard nutritionist shares the No. 1 vitamin that keeps her brain 'young and healthy'—and foods she eats 'every day'
As a nutritional psychiatrist, I always make it a point to maintain a well-balanced diet. Much of that has to do with making sure I get all the right vitamins, especially because it's essential to preventing cognitive decline. And given that the risk of neurological diseases increases as we get...
MindBodyGreen
Room Temperature Water Vs. Cold Water: Does It Matter Which One You Drink?
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you haven’t had any water yet today, now would be a great time to grab a glass. But does it matter if it’s cold or room temperature? Well, that depends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTEN.com
How to Get Rid of Stubborn Belly Fat
Originally Posted On: https://rejuvenatehhi.com/how-to-get-rid-of-stubborn-belly-fat/. Did you know that if your waist measures more than 40 inches as a man or 35 inches as a woman you’re automatically at a higher risk of certain health issues such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and heart disease?. While it’s not a certain predictor...
Pressure Points To Help You Fall Asleep Quickly
Struggling with insomnia? If you've already mastered sleep hygiene and cut out caffeine, you might want to give these acupressure points a try.
What You Should Stop Believing About Drinking Lemon Water
There are some alleged benefits of lemon water that aren't scientifically backed. Here are the myths about the beverage that you should know about.
The 4 Best Supplements for Sore Muscles, According to Dietitians
An intense workout can leave your muscles feeling sore in the days to follow. Here are the supplements that can aid your recovery.
Autism breakthrough as scientists find 70 genes 'strongly linked' to condition
Scientists have discovered dozens of genes that are strongly linked to autism, in what could be a breakthrough. Researchers hope the more than 70 newly-identified genetic variants could pave the way for new tests and treatments for the condition. Autism and related conditions such as Asperger's affect more than one...
8 Foods That Make You Sweat, According to a Dietitian
Some sweat-inducing foods include spicy foods, coffee, alcohol, sweets, salty foods, chocolate and more. Plus, find out how to avoid the sweaty situation.
Artificial sweeteners could cause diabetes, study reveals
Artificial sweetners could cause diabetes, new research has revealed.According to most recent data, an estimated 2.2 million people in the UK use artificial sweeteners 4 times a day or more. The sugar alternatives are also found in thousands of diet foods, such as fizzy drinks, desserts, ready meals and cakes, as well as day-to-day products, such as toothpaste and chewing gum.Although manufacturers have long claimed they have no adverse affect on the human body, scientists are now warning that some can alter consumers’ microbiomes in a way that changes blood sugar levels.Senior author Professor Eran Elinav, of the German National...
MindBodyGreen
Are You Drinking Too Much Water? Here's How To Tell
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It truly cannot be overstated how important it is to stay hydrated, especially when the summer months make it downright impossible to stay cool. Outside of regulating your body temperature, drinking enough water is vital for detoxification and even immune support and should be a priority throughout your day. But is there a chance you could be drinking too much water? The short answer: maybe, but it's unlikely.
MedicalXpress
The tiny killer in your gut
The world's smallest arms race could be happening right now in your gut. One of the world's most dangerous superbugs runs rampant in Perth hospitals, but you've likely never heard of it. Clostridioides difficile (also known as C. diff) is a bacterium that loves your gut. So much so, it...
MedicineNet.com
Why Do People in "Blue Zones" Live Longer Than the Rest of the World?
Lifestyle has a great impact on health and lifespan. Since lifestyles differ around the globe, certain geographic areas have lower rates of chronic disease and live longer than other areas. These are called Blue Zones. In Blue Zone populations, people tend to live longer and healthier lives, with many surviving...
I’m a cleaning pro – you can dissolve driveway oil stains in minutes with four household items
OIL stains will damage your driveway’s paved surfaces and remain an eyesore until they’re removed. Luckily you can get rid of these pesky stains with four budget-friendly household items. If your car’s producing an increasing number of oil stains, it’s time to make a mechanic appointment for a...
CARS・
3 Vitamin D-Rich Foods You Can Eat Every Day For Stronger Bones
As you get older, it’s really an important habit to keep your overall health in check. Staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and exercising regularly are all essential to a healthy lifestyle. Obviously, eating nutritious meals also matters greatly because it can affect how your body functions. One health concern...
Comments / 0