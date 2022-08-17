Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It truly cannot be overstated how important it is to stay hydrated, especially when the summer months make it downright impossible to stay cool. Outside of regulating your body temperature, drinking enough water is vital for detoxification and even immune support and should be a priority throughout your day. But is there a chance you could be drinking too much water? The short answer: maybe, but it's unlikely.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO