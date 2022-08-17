Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown featured in NBA's 'best losing the defense' plays of 2021-22

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

The Boston Celtics made a name for themselves on the defensive end of the court last season under head coach Ime Udoka, but that does not mean they are not among the NBA’s most potent offensive rosters.

Star wing Jaylen Brown can put a defender on the hardwood with ease despite the gripes you may have heard about his handle in the 2022 NBA playoffs. And such an example of the Georgia native doing exactly that made a recent highlight reel put out by the official NBA YouTube channel.

Brow breaks the ankles of a certain New Orleans Pelicans opponent who shall remain nameless to protect the innocent in the league’s 2021-22 “best losing the defense” clip of plays from that season.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to see Brown get his without mercy for yourself while we wait for Celtics preseason basketball to arrive.

