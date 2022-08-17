Predicting the market’s direction is impossible because predicting the future is impossible. However, its past performance gives investors some vague clues about its future performance. Bitcoin has continued to put in higher lows since mid-June. Whether this is a bear market rally or the macro bottom of this cycle has already formed will only become apparent with time. But timing the bottom is the same as timing the top, and many investors forget this.

