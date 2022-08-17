Read full article on original website
cryptonewsz.com
ABBC Foundation to Launch Buyaladdin, Platform to Accept Crypto Payments
Buyaladdin will accept payments in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and ABBC Coin (ABBC). A single ABBC will be worth $100 when shopping at Buyaladdin. Anyone can sell pre-loved and new items through live streaming as well as through listing. ABBC Foundation announced the upcoming global launching of its online shopping...
cryptonewsz.com
EOS, Telos, Wax, and UX Network Partnering to Launch Antelope
Antelope, the advanced coalition of blockchain networks with a shared codebase, was recently announced. Names like Telos, UX Network, Wax, and the EOS Network Foundation have collaborated to combine their resources for the ambitious project. The networks have dedicated several coalition engineers with object computing and several other roles for...
cryptonewsz.com
Uniglo (GLO), Aave (AAVE), & Stellar (XLM) May Outperform Major Crypto like Cardano (ADA) Soon
The cryptocurrency market experienced a major crash in May and continues to struggle today. FED interruptions and investigations are also creating new obstacles that further dull the growth potential of established cryptos such as Cardano. However, while many major cryptos are bearish today, the competition is making moves to outperform...
cryptonewsz.com
KyberSwap Integrating Chainlink Price Feeds for DAO and DeFi
KyberSwap recently announced integrating Chainlink Price Feeds on BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, Polygon, and Ethereum. The integration will allow the network to convert collected fees to KNC tokens at fair market rates. This way, KyberSwap can distribute rewards to DAO participants more reliably and transparently. In addition, the oracle...
cryptonewsz.com
Get Busy Buying These Cryptos Today: Uniglo (GLO), Algorand (ALGO), & Fantom (FTM)
Predicting the market’s direction is impossible because predicting the future is impossible. However, its past performance gives investors some vague clues about its future performance. Bitcoin has continued to put in higher lows since mid-June. Whether this is a bear market rally or the macro bottom of this cycle has already formed will only become apparent with time. But timing the bottom is the same as timing the top, and many investors forget this.
cryptonewsz.com
Crypto.com Gets Regulatory Approval from the FCA in the UK
Crypto.com has received registration approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority, also known as FCA. It will now continue its operations in the region by offering its products and services to customers in the United Kingdom. All the products and services will now comply with local regulations. Crypto.com is growing...
