Economy

Are non-KYC crypto exchanges as safe as their KYC-compliant peers?

Many see implementing Know Your Customer (KYC) tools in crypto as a deterrent to the Bitcoin (BTC) Standard, which has predominantly promoted anonymized peer-to-peer transactions. However, regulators stay put on promoting KYC and anti-money laundering (AML) implementations as a means to ensure investors’ safety and protection against financial fraud.
BlockFi tops revenue grower list with 250,000% increase, BitGo aims to sue Galaxy Digital, and Bitcoin’s price drops: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 14-20

Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Crypto’s continued journey...
Chinese mining giant Canaan doubles profits despite the blanket crypto ban

Major Chinese cryptocurrency miner manufacturer Canaan appears to have no issues with the local ban on crypto, as the company’s overall performance has continued to grow in 2022. Canaan officially announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday, reporting a 117% increase in gross profit...
Gustavo Petro
Ripple partners with Travelex to launch enterprise crypto payment service in Brazil

Ripple’s XRP token is set to be used to facilitate fast and cost-effective cross-border transactions in Brazil, after the launch of RippleNet's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) with forex company Travelex. Digital payment network Ripple announced on Thursday that foreign exchange company Travelex will utilize RippleNet’s ODL to facilitate cross-border payments...
South African Reserve Bank encourages friendly behavior with crypto

The Prudential Authority of the Reserve Bank of South Africa sent out guidelines to its subsidiaries in an effort to prevent illicit activities, encouraging banks not to cut all ties with cryptocurrency. It suggested that such an act could cause greater risk in the long run. The official notice was...
Tether reserve attestations to be conducted by major European accounting firm

In a step toward greater transparency and better alignment with international accounting standards, stablecoin operator Tether Holdings Limited has tapped BDO Italia to conduct regular reviews and attestations of its dollar reserves. Tether, which operates the USDT stablecoin, officially began working with BDO Italia in July, the company disclosed on...
Bitcoin price heads above $23.5K after highest EU inflation in history

Bitcoin (BTC) shifted higher on Aug. 18 as the latest data confirmed the European Union’s highest ever inflation. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD passing $23,500 at the time of writing, having preserved $23,000 as support overnight. Concerns over a deeper risk asset drawdown became widespread...
3 reasons why the Bitcoin price bottom is not in

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered modestly on Aug. 20 but remained on course to log its worst weekly performance in the last two months. On the daily chart, BTC's price climbed 2.58% to $21,372 per token but was still down by nearly 14.5% week-to-date, its worst weekly returns since mid August. Nonetheless, some on-chain indicators suggest that Bitcoin's correction phase could be coming to an end.
Aussies buy fuel and chips with crypto across 175 fuel outlets

Convenience store and petrol station brand On The Run (OTR) has launched crypto payment support across all 175 of its petrol stations and convenience stores across Victoria, South Australia (SA), and Western Australia (WA) as of Thursday. As previously reported, the move is part of a collaboration between OTR, Singapore-based...
Ripple CTO lashes back at Vitalik Buterin for his dig at XRP

In a discussion that started around two Ontario crypto exchanges’ recent 30,000-Canadian-dollar limit on altcoins purchases — which excluded Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) — Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin took a dig at XRP, which Ripple chief technology officer David Schwartz didn't take very kindly.
Bitcoin 'liveliness' lowest since 2021 amid new 5-year BTC hodl record

Bitcoin (BTC) long-term holders are knuckling down as a record portion of the BTC supply stays dormant for years. Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode confirms that the percentage of the supply now stationary for at least five years is higher than ever. 2017 BTC buyers not this year's sellers.
Ukraine has shown the value cryptocurrency offers to real people

The world is still struggling to comprehend the geopolitical and human impact of the Ukraine war. With more than 10 million people fleeing their homes and 6 million seeking refuge in foreign countries, it's been a time to support a sovereign country under attack. It has also proven to be...
FTX blocks Aztec Network privacy DApp, calling it a ‘high risk’ mixer

FTX has reportedly begun blocking accounts that have sent coins through zk.money, a private layer-2 chain provided by the Aztec Network on Ethereum. According to Twitter users, FTX has identified the DApp as a mixer — a service it deems a “high-risk activity” prohibited by the exchange.
Independent Tether attestation reveals 58% decrease in commercial paper holdings

An announcement from USDT issuer Tether Holdings Limited revealed information from an independent attestation about the company’s previous quarter's performance. The reviewer, top accounting firm BDO Italia, assessed Tether’s assets as of June 30, 2022. Tether had previously announced a commitment to decreasing its commercial paper holdings by...
Crypto ad spending may be down, but awareness remains critical: Experts

Crypto television advertising spending has reportedly fallen off a cliff in the United States, reflecting the current state of the markets. However, that’s no excuse to take a break, two crypto firms tell Cointelegraph. A Wednesday report from Bloomberg highlighted that television ad spending among the largest crypto trading...
ETHSafari: The latest, greatest Ethereum event in Africa

Taking place on Sept. 18 to 24, ETHSafari is an event that will be held in Kenya to bring together an auspicious group of 1,000 people from Africa and around the world to learn, hack, discuss and celebrate the Ethereum ecosystem, the decentralized future, the use cases transforming Africa, and the people that are building them in the continent.
