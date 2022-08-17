Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
Bobby Hurley finalizes ASU men’s basketball coaching staff for 2022-23
The Arizona State men’s basketball team finalized its coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, head coach Bobby Hurley announced in a release Friday. Among internal promotions is Jermaine Kimbrough, who will take over as associate head coach. Joining him is Brandon Rosenthal, promoted from director of scouting and player development to assistant coach. They, along with George Aramide, make up Hurley’s bench staff.
Emory Jones on being named starting quarterback
Arizona State's quarterback Emory Jones discusses what it means to lead this team as a captain and as their starting quarterback.
Emory Jones named ASU starting QB
Emory Jones will be Arizona State's starting quarterback to open the season, head coach Herm Edwards announced Thursday. The Sun Devils will be heavily reliant on the experience and dual-threat ability of Jones, a junior who beat out Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson and sophomore Trenton Bourguet to win the job after he transferred from Florida following spring football.
AZFamily
Rain hits the East Valley as monsoon storms continue; intersections flooded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain fell on parts of the Valley once again and we should expect more storms heading into the weekend. Flash flooding is still a threat across central Arizona and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until Saturday at 11 p.m. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area. The metro Phoenix area was also under a severe thunderstorm warning, but it expired at 7:15 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
Ahwatukee Foothills News
The Vine re-opens here with lots of wings, screens
Everyone who had a connection with the Vine Tavern & Eatery on Apache Boulevard said their farewells to the popular watering hole near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus that poured its last drinks on July 23. But now, Ahwatukee Foothills is welcoming a new, more grown-up version of the...
fabulousarizona.com
The Uncommon Opens in Chandler
The Uncommon Chandler is designed to bring out the kiddo in all of us; think a Zoltar machine, shuffleboard, Skee-Ball, pinball, ping pong tables, a photo booth, bubble hockey and endless video games. Retro toys and trinkets also fill the quirky space. “The amount of detail that has been packed...
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Chandler school bus involved in crash with van in Gilbert
Scottsdale Fire Captian, Dave Folio shares flood safety tips and what to do during storm flooding. Chances for rain increase even more this evening and tonight. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are the biggest concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. today through Saturday evening. Both today and tomorrow are First Alert weather days.
RELATED PEOPLE
AZFamily
Cleanup underway in Buckeye's Verrado neighborhood after monsoon storm
Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:01 PM MST. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his...
AZFamily
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
12news.com
Kids, kayaks hit the water for post-monsoon rain fun in Gilbert
The East Valley was pounded with heavy rain on Friday. Neighbors said they hadn't seen rain like that in 10 years.
thepoloparty.com
Arizona’s Most Beautiful Outdoor Event Returns To Scottsdale November 5
Mark your calendars. This year’s event, our 11th Anniversary, promises to be a polo experience like never before!. The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale on November 5th for an extraordinary Arizona day filled with many new elements as well as four action-packed polo matches, the Canine Couture Dog Fashion Show presented by Lugari Pet Salon, the World’s Longest Catwalk Fashion Show produced by Phoenix Fashion Week, a preview of Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale Auction, an expanded Charro Lodge and performances by the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, and some 100 beautiful cars all set at the base of the McDowell Mountains. Everywhere you look beauty and luxury will be your companions!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in Town
A new Chicago-style pizza restaurant is opening.Manvi Mathur/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix is no stranger to the import of pizza restaurants from around the country. Styles from California, Detroit, New York, and Chicago have all found their way into the Valley. This trend looks to only continue, as a popular Chicago-based pizza restaurant has recently announced it will be opening another destination in the heart of Arizona.
AZFamily
Monsoon storm hits parts of Phoenix and west Valley cities Saturday evening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While heavy rain fell earlier Saturday in isolated areas of Pinal and Coconino counties, several areas in the west Valley and parts of Phoenix were blanketed by a fast-moving monsoon storm Saturday evening. Saturday is a First Alert Weather day, as much of the state...
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
AZFamily
Trees down in Buckeye, dust storm hits Gilbert, Queen Creek
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Strong winds and heavy rain in parts of the West Valley and the East Valley got blowing dust as it turned into a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday. Homeowners in Buckeye saw trees knocked down as the storms hit their neighborhood hard in the late afternoon. Some streets were completely blocked. Neighborhoods in Surprise saw rain after seeing some dust roll in just before 4 p.m. An area just west of Litchfield Park received half an inch of rain in just 30 minutes. Just after 6 p.m., a dust storm moved in from the south and hit Queen Creek and the Gilbert areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Peoria Country Fest coming to Lake Pleasant in October
PHOENIX — Lake Pleasant will turn into a country-music mecca with the return of the Peoria Country Fest this October. The festival is set for Oct. 8 from 2 p.m.- 10 p.m. at Pleasant Harbor, the marina on the lake’s southeastern shore, event organizers said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidates Lake, Hobbs to be on same stage — not at same time — during event
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs will be on the same stage at the same event next month — but not at the same time. Lake and Hobbs will participate in what’s being billed as a “one-on-one town hall” on Sept. 7 at the Republic National Distributing Company of Arizona in Phoenix.
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms roll over the Valley
It's another day of wild monsoon weather in Arizona. Showers and thunderstorms have been firing all over the state.
azbigmedia.com
5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers
The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
Comments / 0