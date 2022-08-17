Is Now A Good Time To Get An ARM?

Adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) have quickly become an attractive choice for borrowers facing rising interest rates and home prices. While fixed-rate mortgages are still the most popular home loan, they tend to come with higher rates to start than ARMs, which can make them more expensive—at least in the short term.

The lower upfront rates available with ARMs are giving today’s buyers more spending power and an opportunity to save money on interest as fixed mortgage rates continue to exceed 5%. The current average rate for a 5/1 ARM is 4.24% compared to a current average rate of 5.55% for 30-year, fixed-rate loans.

ARM Popularity on the Rise

At the beginning of July, ARM applications jumped by 30% year-over-year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. When you consider that buying a home in June 2022 was 80% more expensive than the same time last year, according to a report by the National Association of Realtors, it’s understandable that more borrowers would look to cut costs with an ARM’s lower rates.

Although ARMs come with some risks, they can be a helpful choice for motivated buyers who need the extra savings that ARMS offer in today’s market.

“An adjustable-rate mortgage is a good option to get us through this difficult rate period that we’re in,” says Melissa Cohn, regional vice president of William Raveis Mortgage. “The slew of issues affecting the economy will, at some point, be sorted. But until that happens, an ARM may be the way to go for buyers who hope to finalize a deal and buy a home that they can afford.”

How Does an ARM Work?

Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, which comes with a rate that will stay the same throughout the life of the loan, an ARM has a rate that could change in the future. However, this potential fluctuation won’t begin immediately.

Instead, an ARM’s rate will be fixed for a period of time at the start of the loan—usually three to 10 years. Afterward, the rate typically adjusts annually based on market conditions. However, some borrowers might accept the risk of their rate rising in return for the initial savings.

“A lot of my clients are upset they missed out on the extremely low interest rates but still want to purchase a home,” says Jamie Camp, a California-based realtor with The Agency. “Since we’re turning a corner and the market is shifting to a buyer’s market, an ARM loan can help keep monthly payments lower, so I encourage buyers to look into one as an option due to the rising interest rates.”

Keep in mind that an ARM usually comes with a few types of interest rate caps that will limit how much your rate can change, which can help keep payments more manageable for borrowers. Additionally, you could opt to refinance an ARM into a fixed-rate loan in the future, provided you meet the mortgage lender qualifications. So if rates start dropping, you might have an opportunity to refinance into a fixed-rate mortgage with a lower rate.

Here are the rates you can currently expect from an ARM along with the previous week’s rates as well as the 52-week high and the 52-week low.

Loan type Today’s ARM rate Previous week’s rate 52-week high 52-week low

5/1 ARM 4.24% 4.21% 4.32% 3.90%

7/1 ARM 4.63% 4.64% 4.80% 4.46%

10/1 ARM 4.75% 4.75% 4.98% 4.66%

Pros and Cons of ARMs

It’s important to weigh the advantages and disadvantages of an ARM before applying for one to make sure you will be able to afford the mortgage when the rate begins to adjust.

Pros of ARMs

Lower rates. A clear advantage of an ARM is a considerably lower interest rate compared to rates on fixed-rate loans for at least the first few years of the loan.

A clear advantage of an ARM is a considerably lower interest rate compared to rates on fixed-rate loans for at least the first few years of the loan. Might reduce your payments. During the initial fixed-rate phase of the loan, your payments could be lower compared to what you’d pay with a fixed-rate loan. Depending on the state of the market, this might even continue into the adjustable-rate portion of your repayment period.

During the initial fixed-rate phase of the loan, your payments could be lower compared to what you’d pay with a fixed-rate loan. Depending on the state of the market, this might even continue into the adjustable-rate portion of your repayment period. More flexibility. If you’re not planning on staying in your home for long, an ARM could allow you to take advantage of low payments during the first part of the loan before selling your house. This could be especially helpful if you expect your financial situation to change in the near future.

Cons of ARMs