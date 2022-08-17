ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
srnnews.com

Applied Materials gives upbeat revenue forecast as chipmakers build capacity

(Reuters) -Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials Inc on Thursday assuaged fears of a slowdown with a strong revenue forecast as chipmakers rush to add capacity, sending its shares 4% higher in extended trading. The company expects current-quarter revenue of $6.65 billion, plus or minus $400 million, compared with the $6.57...
ECONOMY
srnnews.com

Fed united on need to raise rates, divided over how high

(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve needs to keep raising borrowing costs to bring high inflation under control, a string of U.S. central bank officials said on Thursday, even as they debated how fast and how high to lift them. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who was among the central bank’s...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

China’s cyber watchdog wants ‘affectionate’ ties with domestic internet firms

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s cyberspace watchdog wants to build an “affectionate” relationship between internet enterprises and the government, a senior official said on Friday, the latest verbal assurance to an industry still on edge after a long and bruising regulatory crackdown. Niu Yibing, vice minister of the Cyberspace...
INTERNET
srnnews.com

The Job Market is Steady

The labor market remains a bright spot, as the U.S. economy faces multiple challenges — from inflation to supply chain issues:. Rich Thomason has this report. Slightly fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending August 13 fell 2,000 to 250,000. Hiring in the United States has been remarkably resilient this year in the face of rising interest rates and anemic economic growth. Earlier this month the Labor Department reported employers added 528,000 jobs in July, more than double what forecasters were expecting. Rich Thomason reporting.
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with COVID rebound

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Pfizer Inc to test the effects of an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment, the regulator said on Friday. The drugmaker must produce the initial results of a randomized controlled...
INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

UK’s FCA fines Citigroup $15 million for market abuse rule failings

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it had fined Citigroup Global Markets 12.5 million pounds ($15 million) for past failures to properly apply rules aimed at spotting suspicious trading in shares and commodities. Banks are required to implement rules introduced in 2016 and known as the...
MARKETS

