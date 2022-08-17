The labor market remains a bright spot, as the U.S. economy faces multiple challenges — from inflation to supply chain issues:. Rich Thomason has this report. Slightly fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending August 13 fell 2,000 to 250,000. Hiring in the United States has been remarkably resilient this year in the face of rising interest rates and anemic economic growth. Earlier this month the Labor Department reported employers added 528,000 jobs in July, more than double what forecasters were expecting. Rich Thomason reporting.

