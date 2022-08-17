Read full article on original website
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Apple didn’t want to pay hourly workers for the time spent searching their bags. It has now settled a $30.5 million lawsuit
Apple store employees were forced to stay up to 45 minutes after work for security checks. A California judge has approved a $30.5 million settlement by Apple following a decade-long court battle after store employees were forced to stay after work for mandatory bag checks. Back in 2013 when the...
Applied Materials gives upbeat revenue forecast as chipmakers build capacity
(Reuters) -Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials Inc on Thursday assuaged fears of a slowdown with a strong revenue forecast as chipmakers rush to add capacity, sending its shares 4% higher in extended trading. The company expects current-quarter revenue of $6.65 billion, plus or minus $400 million, compared with the $6.57...
Bluebird falls on worries over $2.8 million gene therapy’s commercial success
(Reuters) -Bluebird bio slumped nearly 15% on Thursday as investors fretted over sales potential of its newly approved ultra-rare blood disorder gene therapy that is the most expensive treatment to date at $2.8 million. The one-time treatment, Zynteglo, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday for...
CT sends back-to-school relief checks
Connecticut sends out relief checks to some families in need to coincide with both the back to school season and with Connecticut’s tax free week
Fed united on need to raise rates, divided over how high
(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve needs to keep raising borrowing costs to bring high inflation under control, a string of U.S. central bank officials said on Thursday, even as they debated how fast and how high to lift them. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who was among the central bank’s...
China’s cyber watchdog wants ‘affectionate’ ties with domestic internet firms
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s cyberspace watchdog wants to build an “affectionate” relationship between internet enterprises and the government, a senior official said on Friday, the latest verbal assurance to an industry still on edge after a long and bruising regulatory crackdown. Niu Yibing, vice minister of the Cyberspace...
The Job Market is Steady
The labor market remains a bright spot, as the U.S. economy faces multiple challenges — from inflation to supply chain issues:. Rich Thomason has this report. Slightly fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending August 13 fell 2,000 to 250,000. Hiring in the United States has been remarkably resilient this year in the face of rising interest rates and anemic economic growth. Earlier this month the Labor Department reported employers added 528,000 jobs in July, more than double what forecasters were expecting. Rich Thomason reporting.
FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with COVID rebound
(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Pfizer Inc to test the effects of an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment, the regulator said on Friday. The drugmaker must produce the initial results of a randomized controlled...
UK’s FCA fines Citigroup $15 million for market abuse rule failings
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it had fined Citigroup Global Markets 12.5 million pounds ($15 million) for past failures to properly apply rules aimed at spotting suspicious trading in shares and commodities. Banks are required to implement rules introduced in 2016 and known as the...
Stablecoin Tether’s reserves fell $16 billion in second quarter due to redemptions
LONDON (Reuters) -Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin by market value, said on Friday it had reserves worth $66.4 billion at the end of June, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March, a fall which Tether said was due to fulfilling $16 billion worth of redemptions. The reserves...
Judge rules oil pipeline dispute between Enbridge and Michigan belongs in federal court
(Reuters) -A state of Michigan lawsuit that aims to force Enbridge Inc to stop operating the Line 5 oil pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes will be heard in federal court, a judge ruled on Thursday. The decision from Judge Janet Neff is a win for...
