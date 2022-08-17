Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Development in the Gulf Possible This Weekend
A persistant area of low pressure and disorganized showers and thunderstorms has survived its trip across Central America and southern Mexico and appears to be poised to emerge into the very warm waters of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later today. That system has been monitored by the National Hurricane...
Heavy Rain Threat Likely for South Louisiana Through the Weekend
South Louisiana residents should be bracing for a threat of heavy rainfall and potentially severe storms over the next few days. Yes, it looks as if we are going to be heading into another extended period of wet weather with the potential for heavy tropical downpours at least through the beginning of next week.
Heat Returns as Showers Take a Break Across South Louisiana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service are suggesting that the first full week of back to school for many South Louisiana school systems will be one that puts each school's air conditioning system to the test. Heat index values approaching 100 degrees or more will not be uncommon for much of the I-10 corridor over the next few days.
Louisiana Unveils New ‘I Voted Sticker’ Ahead of Fall Election
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin's Office has officially unveiled Louisiana's new "I Voted Sticker" ahead of the upcoming fall elections. You might not think a sticker is that big of a deal but just ask anyone who didn't get an "I Voted Sticker" in the 2016 election and you'll get an earful.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Power Rankings: Best First Date Locations In SW Louisiana
SWLA has so much to offer when it comes to dating like amazing food, beautiful natural backdrops, and much more. But where are the best locations for a first date in SWLA? We'll answer that question today. The last few weeks we have power ranked the best Louisiana brewed beers...
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
How Much Will Louisiana Take From The $725,000 LA Lotto Winner?
You could possibly win some life-changing money tonight with the Louisiana Lottery. I've been playing the lottery casually for the last two years. I used to think it was a waste of money, but then one day it hit me...somebody's going to win, it might as well be me. I started playing the Mega Millions and Powerball games. However, I quickly realized that I had better odds playing two other different lottery games.
Louisiana Shrimpers Struggle Amid High Fuel and Low Shrimp Prices
Louisiana shrimpers, some of the hardest working people in our state are struggling to do the job many were born to do. The reason for their struggles appears to have nothing to do with their work ethic but is more about the post-pandemic economic situation our country finds itself in right now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drought Could Lead to Spaghetti and Pizza Sauce Shortage
As if things couldn't get worse now there is word that the ongoing drought in the western United States could affect the prices you pay for pizza and the sauce you put on your pasta. That's right, we could be looking at a major tomato shortage across the country and across the world this fall.
VIDEO: Jellyfish Pop Up Around Prien Lake and Lake Charles
Now, this might be old news to you but it's certainly not something I've heard of around the Lake Area. Over the weekend, last weekend, there was a big boat poker run. In some of those random snaps, I started seeing random videos of jellyfish. Usually, it was just a single one floating around minding its own business. I thought it was so random to see one just cruising around the waters of the lake area. In all of my years floating around our local waterways, I don't recall seeing one this far in. I've been stung by one in Gulf Shores, I don't suggest getting that close to them. This made me wonder if it was a fluke, or if we really do have jellyfish just cruising around in our waterways. Firstly, I am no marine expert. The things I am about to tell you are nowhere near on an expert level. I was just curious as to what type it was, and why did I see a few over the weekend.
Louisiana Tik Toker Schools Internet on Spicy Seafood Boils
A Louisiana Tik Tok creator has got the lips of the internet tingling with his unique hacks for making spicy seafood boils. Tik Tok creator @chefjayvoo has seen his subscriber numbers explode ever since he started sharing some of his inside secrets to getting the most flavor out of his unique but rather simple Louisiana seafood boils.
Frightening Video From Inside A School Bus Crash
I always wondered when I was a kid why school buses don't have seat belts. Eight states including Arkansas, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Texas have laws requiring the installation of seat belts on school buses. However, WWL TV reports:. In 1999, the Louisiana Legislature approved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
One of the biggest problems in not just Louisiana but across the United States is folks having the wrong restraint or car seat for their baby or toddler. It is super important to have the right car seat for the size of your child in your vehicle when you travel.
I-10W Traffic at Texas Line a Standstill Due to Jack-knifed Truck
Traffic isn't looking so good if you are traveling on I-10 West to Texas. We have reports from listeners that an 18-Wheeler has jack-knifed right near the Orange Travel Center. Traffic is currently backing up on I-10 West from the area of the accident all the way as far as Vinton Exit 7 currently.
‘Dumb Blonde Moment’ Gets Contestant Free Louisiana Chicken
Popeyes, the Louisiana fried chicken chain, just keeps churning out viral moments. I was on another "YouTube rabbit hole" last night and found this gem of a video. A woman on the Canadian version of Family Feud had an embarrassing answer in 2020. It was a tie-breaker round at the...
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0