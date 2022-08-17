Read full article on original website
Jeff’s Bagel Run opens College Park location
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeff’s Bagel Run launched a new shop in Orlando’s College Park area last week, one year after its first location opened in Ocoee.
The Hen and Hog Restaurant Concept Will Open Mid-September
Thornton Park's Mason Jar Provisions will move locations and go by a new name
click orlando
From home bakery to Black-owned business, this Orlando couple found ‘sweet’ success
ORLANDO, Fla. – August marks the annual celebration of National Black Business Month. Here at News 6, we acknowledge Black business owners to help expand the support and existence of Black-owned businesses right here in Central Florida. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets...
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
orlandoweekly.com
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The historic home of a prominent turn-of-the-century Orlandoan has just hit the market. The one-time home of John H. Mooney is for sale in Lake Eola Heights for $1.7 million. Mooney moved to Orlando in 1884 and quickly became a prominent member of the then-nascent city. Mooney helped build up a business district in downtown Orlando at West Pine St. anchoring the area with a piano store. As with all Florida fortunes at the time, Mooney eventually became a rich man by managing citrus groves.
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for August 20-26
You know that thing where eating or drinking something spicy can cool you off? The science is that the “heat” makes you sweat a little more and that evaporation really does cool you. The West Orange Crush cocktail from Pilars in Winter Garden works its magic with chile liqueur, tequila, agave, and limes and oranges. You can find the recipe in the latest Edible Orlando print edition.
click orlando
Did you win? $175K Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Orlando remains unclaimed
If you bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Orlando on March 7, 2022, you need to check your ticket. A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed, according to Florida Lottery officials. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange...
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a massive sinkhole that opened up near the intersection 41 years ago.
click orlando
Hurricane center highlighting two disturbances in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center designated a disturbance in the the western Gulf of Mexico as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four. There is a 70% chance for development over the next two days. [TRENDING: Community rallies behind family of mother killed in Winter Springs lightning strike. Here’s how...
Checking in with Dolly: How one Black woman's business is thriving, expanding
TAMPA, Fla. — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to highlight Black-owned businesses and support them in your community. We have an update on a young woman who opened a beauty academy in Tampa four years ago with big goals in mind. When we first met Dolly...
mynews13.com
Scream n' Stream gets new location for 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — Scream n’ Stream, the drive-thru Halloween haunt, will return in a new location this fall. The drive-thru Halloween attraction will take place at The Florida Mall. It will run select nights from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. The event, now in its third year, will...
fox35orlando.com
Stolen gun found among candy bars in backpack of teen at Disney World, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Security at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom in Florida say they found a gun in the backpack of a 15-year-old while he was trying to enter the park. According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, back in June, a security guard at the entrance of Disney's Animal Kingdom was inspecting the teen's bag and saw multiple juice boxes and candy bars before finding a small handgun at the bottom of the green Gucci backpack. Security spoke to the boy's mother, who was with him, and she explained that they were visiting from Alabama and that his sister had given him the bag for him to use during the trip to Florida.
westorlandonews.com
The Hope Church Hosts Tribute Concert Celebrating Anita Baker
On September 3rd, The Hope Church will host “Giving You the Best that I Got,” a tribute concert to celebrate Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter Anita Baker. The family-friendly show features Orlando’s own psalmist, Charlyce Simmons and her band performing classics such as Giving You the Best That I Got, Angel, Rapture and Sweet Love. Charlyce is one of Orlando’s most talented and beloved performers who has captivated audiences locally and nationally with her melodious voice and testimony.
allears.net
Rental Car Companies Announced For NEW Terminal at Orlando International Airport
Flying to Disney World? If so, you may want to take a look at some of the latest news coming out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). From the good (like being able to skip the security line) to the bad (like parking rates increasing), there’s quite a bit to catch up on if you’re visiting MCO anytime soon. And to add to the list of MCO-related news, the airport just announced a new addition coming to Terminal C!
Have you been to this famous (allegedly) haunted night club in Orlando?
The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.
mynews13.com
Recipes: Colt's Pig Stand's Brisket, Corn, Collards
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — There’s a new Southern restaurant that takes BBQ to a level of obsession and perfection. It’s Colt’s Pig Stand in New Smyrna Beach. Chef Henry Salegado is the pitmaster. “If you’re not interested in BBQ as a chef, there’s something wrong...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Transformer explodes during wild storms in Orange City
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - New wild video shows a transformer exploding in Orange City during strong storms this week. Jameson Wrigley was home at the time and had a front row seat to the storm. "The next thing I know the wind kicked up and then three explosions," he said....
Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Ballots haven't even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords, apartment managers and real estate agents in Florida want to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.
orlandoweekly.com
These Orlando-based insults will spice up your putdowns
While it's not very nice of us, there's something to be said for having the perfect putdown at the ready when someone steps out of line. When the situation arises, calling someone a dummy or a string of four-letter words won't cut it. Sometimes, you just need to cut to the very core of a person in a way that gets at who they are.
fox35orlando.com
Lightning safety tips: Here are the worst places to be during a lightning storm
ORLANDO, Fla. - An average of ten people in Florida are killed by lightning strikes each year. As summer brings storms almost each afternoon, there are some things you can do to stay safe if lightning is near. "This may seem like review, but it's something to be reminded of,"...
