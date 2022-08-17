Orlando band Fabulous Weapon sharpen their knives on sophomore record, ‘Highway Killerz’; Snotnoze Saleem drops freaky, hyper ‘Intifada’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Three Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the worldKath LeeFlorida State
Stay at this Hotel to Help Collegiate Students Gain ScholarshipsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Winter Park, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Related
orlandoweekly.com
Dream-pop band Men I Trust announce December tour stop in Orlando
Young dream-pop band Men I Trust are heading out across the U.S. for a fall headlining tour and a return to Orlando is on the books. The Canuck musicians will be on the road for much of November and December with Homeshake and Feng Suave and the only Florida stop is Disney Springs. They're still making the rounds with latest (and ironically titled) record Untourable Album, an eclectic and hazy collection of lullabies that more than justified the faith of tastemaking fans like Tyler, the Creator and the NPR Music staff.
orlandoweekly.com
Miami-based breakfast chain Bacon Bitch to open Orlando outpost next week
The Miami-based breakfast chain Bacon Bitch is opening its first Orlando location next week. The pork-heavy resto will open on the doorstep of the University of Central Florida at 12103 Collegiate Way. The restaurant is banking on that student clientele as they have a 200-seat capacity at this vulgar First Watch cousin.
orlandoweekly.com
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The historic home of a prominent turn-of-the-century Orlandoan has just hit the market. The one-time home of John H. Mooney is for sale in Lake Eola Heights for $1.7 million. Mooney moved to Orlando in 1884 and quickly became a prominent member of the then-nascent city. Mooney helped build up a business district in downtown Orlando at West Pine St. anchoring the area with a piano store. As with all Florida fortunes at the time, Mooney eventually became a rich man by managing citrus groves.
orlandoweekly.com
Following Basquiat raid, Orlando Museum of Art convenes task force to raise standards for exhibit acquisition
The Orlando Museum of Art is moving forward after a tumultuous few months that saw the museum raided over the exhibition of seemingly counterfeit art and the cancellation of a planned satellite campus. The museum shared that they are convening a task force to examine their standards for bringing in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
orlandoweekly.com
Will's Pub joins the '27 Club' next month — but it's not 'that' way
Orlando institution Will's Pub turns 27 this year and they're reallllly leaning into it by throwing an anniversary bash themed around the infamous '27 Club' of rock stars who died too young at that particular age Think Hendrix, Morrison, Cobain. Curated by Jessica Pawli of Southern Fried Sunday, some of...
orlandoweekly.com
Orange County Sheriff's Office share footage of gator found in woman's swimming pool
Orange County Sheriff's Office have shared footage of a small alligator found in a woman's pool this week. In the footage, Deputies Jonathan Hill and Janeen Jeffra can be seen responding to the home, where the homeowner notes that she encountered the alligator first thing in the morning while looking through her blinds.
orlandoweekly.com
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
The most expensive beachfront home in Space Coast history just found a buyer. The home at 8355 S A1A in Melbourne Beach was snapped up for a cool $5.3 million, breaking a record for the highest beachfront sale price in the region and coming in as the second-most expensive single family home ever sold in Brevard County.
orlandoweekly.com
Florida backs Central Florida high school in school prayer lawsuit
The Florida Department of Education is backing a Tampa Christian school in a legal battle about whether the school should have been allowed to offer a prayer over a stadium loudspeaker before a 2015 football championship game. Attorneys for the department filed a 28-page brief this week at the 11th...
IN THIS ARTICLE
orlandoweekly.com
Real estate, landlord groups sue to block Orange County rent control ballot initiative
A group of real estate interests have come together to sue Orange County, in the hopes of stopping a proposed rent cap from landing on local ballots in November. Earlier this month, the Orange County Commission narrowly passed a motion to place the question of (rather weak) price protections on some units in the county on the Nov. 8 ballot. Even that was a bridge too far for the Florida Apartment Association and Florida Realtors. Those groups filed suit on Monday, seeking an injunction that would keep the measure off the general election ballot.
Comments / 0