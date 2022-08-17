Orlando band Fabulous Weapon sharpen their knives on sophomore record, ‘Highway Killerz’; Snotnoze Saleem drops freaky, hyper ‘Intifada’

Young dream-pop band Men I Trust are heading out across the U.S. for a fall headlining tour and a return to Orlando is on the books. The Canuck musicians will be on the road for much of November and December with Homeshake and Feng Suave and the only Florida stop is Disney Springs. They're still making the rounds with latest (and ironically titled) record Untourable Album, an eclectic and hazy collection of lullabies that more than justified the faith of tastemaking fans like Tyler, the Creator and the NPR Music staff.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO