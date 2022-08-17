ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting Friday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on West Fourth Avenue, close to West Garrison Boulevard. Gastonia Police Department tweeted out that they think the shots were fired from...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Student describes Chesterfield Co. bus crash that injured 8

CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A school bus crash left eight students injured Friday afternoon in Chesterfield County, S.C. The wreck happened just days after school started for the district. Around 4 p.m., the bus rolled over at McCaskill Road near Angelus Road. The students were from New Heights Middle...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Police investigating fatal shooting in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Kason Shannon dead at the scene. According to the county coroner, a forensic autopsy...
LANCASTER, SC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Officials: 8 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C.

YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Man charged in murder of Wake County deputy

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, NC
Public Safety
WBTV

Vigil happening for Wingate student killed by train

SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Deputies: ‘Wood chucking thieves’ attempt to get rid of stolen lumber by throwing it out of car

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - How much wood could a wood thief chuck if a wood thief could chuck wood?. That is literally what the York County Sheriff’s office is asking after catching these thieves stealing lumber. The responding deputy went over the radio describing one of those thieves hanging off the back of the U-Haul getting away and throwing the stolen wood.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Catholic schools seeing enrollment uptick

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

I-77 South in Fort Mill, S.C. remains closed after fuel tanker overturns

