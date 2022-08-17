Read full article on original website
Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 will likely become a tropical cyclone sometime later today. That could happen as soon as the next advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The path of the storm, which is currently centered in the southwest Gulf of Mexico, suggests a landfall along the upper Mexican or extreme southern Texas coast.
A persistant area of low pressure and disorganized showers and thunderstorms has survived its trip across Central America and southern Mexico and appears to be poised to emerge into the very warm waters of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later today. That system has been monitored by the National Hurricane...
South Louisiana residents should be bracing for a threat of heavy rainfall and potentially severe storms over the next few days. Yes, it looks as if we are going to be heading into another extended period of wet weather with the potential for heavy tropical downpours at least through the beginning of next week.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service are suggesting that the first full week of back to school for many South Louisiana school systems will be one that puts each school's air conditioning system to the test. Heat index values approaching 100 degrees or more will not be uncommon for much of the I-10 corridor over the next few days.
