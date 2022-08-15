Demarai Gray grabbed a late equaliser as Everton snatched their first Premier League point of the season with a 1-1 draw against promoted Nottingham Forest.Gray latched onto a long ball with just two minutes remaining at Goodison Park to cancel out an effort from Brennan Johnson just seven minutes earlier.Forest had taken the lead against the run of play but Steve Cooper’s side still caused the Merseysiders enough problems to feel a draw was the least they deserved.Everton had their moments in attack but failed to create many clear-cut openings and had enough shaky moments to leave manager Frank Lampard...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 HOUR AGO