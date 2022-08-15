ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Tottenham vs Wolves: How to watch live, team news, stream link

Tottenham host Wolves on Saturday with these two teams heading in different directions early in the new season. Antonio Conte’s Spurs remain unbeaten following their dramatic 96th-minute equalizer at bitter rivals Chelsea last time out, but Conte’s clashes with Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines led to him receiving a red card but he will be on the sidelines after only receiving a fine for his actions.
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Following a complete dud of a season opener, Steven Gerrard has quickly righted the ship with a 2-1 victory over Everton and now it’s on to the fantastic atmosphere of Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace. Patrick Vieira’s Eagles managed a draw at Anfield last week and suffered a 2-0 battering at home to Arsenal prior to that. Players to watch for include forwards, Odsonne Edouard and Wilfried Zaha, and central midfielder, Eberechi Eze.
The Independent

Late Demarai Gray strike earns Everton point against Nottingham Forest

Demarai Gray grabbed a late equaliser as Everton snatched their first Premier League point of the season with a 1-1 draw against promoted Nottingham Forest.Gray latched onto a long ball with just two minutes remaining at Goodison Park to cancel out an effort from Brennan Johnson just seven minutes earlier.Forest had taken the lead against the run of play but Steve Cooper’s side still caused the Merseysiders enough problems to feel a draw was the least they deserved.Everton had their moments in attack but failed to create many clear-cut openings and had enough shaky moments to leave manager Frank Lampard...
Yardbarker

Stoke City Are 'Grateful' To Manchester City

Manchester City youngster Liam Delap has left the club on loan to join Stoke City in the Championship as they look to try and get back into the Premier League for the first time since they got relegated back in 2018. The Potters beat a host of sides in the...
CBS Sports

Watch Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton: How to live stream, TV channel, Saturday's Premier League game start time

The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Wolverhampton 0-1-1; Tottenham Hotspur 1-0-1 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 1 month with promo code ITALY.
ESPN

Nottingham Forest smash club record to land Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves

Nottingham Forest have signed midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal, the newly promoted Premier League side announced on Friday. Forest did not provide details, but the club will pay £25 million ($29.69m) for the 22-year-old, according to reports, in a deal that could to £42.5m when add-ons are included.
CBS Sports

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Aston Villa 1-1; Crystal Palace 0-1-1 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 1 month with promo code ITALY.
SPORTbible

How to watch: Leeds United vs Chelsea (Premier League): TV channel, live-stream, kick-off time

Chelsea head to Elland Road for their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, and all the details of how to watch the match have been revealed. Thomas Tuchel and co head north in a bid to make it three games unbeaten to the start of the 2022/23 league campaign following their win over Everton and draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
