Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Tottenham vs Wolves: How to watch live, team news, stream link
Tottenham host Wolves on Saturday with these two teams heading in different directions early in the new season. Antonio Conte’s Spurs remain unbeaten following their dramatic 96th-minute equalizer at bitter rivals Chelsea last time out, but Conte’s clashes with Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines led to him receiving a red card but he will be on the sidelines after only receiving a fine for his actions.
'He Will Start And It's A Big Opportunity' - Klopp Confirms One Starter For Liverpool Clash With Manchester United
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named one player as a definite starter for his team's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday.INLINE
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Following a complete dud of a season opener, Steven Gerrard has quickly righted the ship with a 2-1 victory over Everton and now it’s on to the fantastic atmosphere of Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace. Patrick Vieira’s Eagles managed a draw at Anfield last week and suffered a 2-0 battering at home to Arsenal prior to that. Players to watch for include forwards, Odsonne Edouard and Wilfried Zaha, and central midfielder, Eberechi Eze.
Late Demarai Gray strike earns Everton point against Nottingham Forest
Demarai Gray grabbed a late equaliser as Everton snatched their first Premier League point of the season with a 1-1 draw against promoted Nottingham Forest.Gray latched onto a long ball with just two minutes remaining at Goodison Park to cancel out an effort from Brennan Johnson just seven minutes earlier.Forest had taken the lead against the run of play but Steve Cooper’s side still caused the Merseysiders enough problems to feel a draw was the least they deserved.Everton had their moments in attack but failed to create many clear-cut openings and had enough shaky moments to leave manager Frank Lampard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manchester United v Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream
Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Yardbarker
Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference - Manchester United v Liverpool
Liverpool have endured a disappointing start to the campaign with draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, which means they are already four points behind rivals Manchester City. Whilst the performance in the 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage was not up to standard, the Reds were far better in the draw...
'Francesco Totti Makes '€200Million' Claim About Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
Roma and Italy legend Francesco Totti has spoken in glowing terms about former teammate, Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.
Report: Liverpool Among Six Clubs Wanting Brighton Star Including Manchester United And Barcelona
Liverpool join Manchester United, Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid in the race for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Stoke City Are 'Grateful' To Manchester City
Manchester City youngster Liam Delap has left the club on loan to join Stoke City in the Championship as they look to try and get back into the Premier League for the first time since they got relegated back in 2018. The Potters beat a host of sides in the...
Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream: TV channel and team news
Nottingham Forest travel to Goodison Park today to face an Everton side who are yet to pick up a point in the Premier League this season. After narrowly missing relegation last term, the Toffees have failed to significantly improve their squad over the summer, and it looks like this could be another long campaign for Everton fans.
Premier League Matchweek 3 | Previews & Predictions
The Premier League is back for another weekend of all-out action. Last week produced some surprises - let’s have a look at the upcoming fixtures and who I think will come out on top.
CBS Sports
Watch Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton: How to live stream, TV channel, Saturday's Premier League game start time
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Wolverhampton 0-1-1; Tottenham Hotspur 1-0-1 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 1 month with promo code ITALY.
Jurgen Klopp Update On Liverpool Injuries Ahead Of Manchester United Clash
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on his injured players ahead of the huge Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday.
ESPN
Nottingham Forest smash club record to land Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves
Nottingham Forest have signed midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal, the newly promoted Premier League side announced on Friday. Forest did not provide details, but the club will pay £25 million ($29.69m) for the 22-year-old, according to reports, in a deal that could to £42.5m when add-ons are included.
SB Nation
Everton vs Nottingham Forest: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online
Everton take on Nottingham Forest in their third game of the season, looking to put behind a difficult start behind them. The Blues haven’t played badly in their two defeats, but have paid the price for defensive errors and attacking ineptitude even as injuries have already started to be a factor this early in the season.
Report: RB Leipzig Hope To Bring Liverpool's Naby Keita Back To The Club
Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are looking to re-sign Naby Keita back from Liverpool after reports of the midfielder being unhappy.
CBS Sports
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Aston Villa 1-1; Crystal Palace 0-1-1 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 1 month with promo code ITALY.
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 3
90min's Premier League predictions for Gameweek 3 of the 2022/23 season.
Joe Gomez Set to Start Against Manchester United According to Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp delivered his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s game against Manchester United on Monday night and confirmed that Joe Gomez looks very likely to start at Old Trafford.
How to watch: Leeds United vs Chelsea (Premier League): TV channel, live-stream, kick-off time
Chelsea head to Elland Road for their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, and all the details of how to watch the match have been revealed. Thomas Tuchel and co head north in a bid to make it three games unbeaten to the start of the 2022/23 league campaign following their win over Everton and draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
Comments / 0