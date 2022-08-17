Fans of Nathan Fielder’s The Rehearsal on the r/TheRehearsal subreddit have started a new subreddit, r/TheRehearsal1stdraft, to rehearse their posts. The Rehearsal is a show on which Nathan Fielder stages elaborate stunts in order to help other people “rehearse” stressful moments in their lives. These scenarios vary wildly—one person wants to rehearse coming clean to his friends about not having a masters degree, while another wants to rehearse raising a child from birth to adulthood. Not only does Fielder hire actors and create detailed recreations of people’s houses and the places where they hang out, like the Brooklyn bar the Alligator Lounge, but he also employs a flowchart of responses to help guide the conversation through all its possible permutations.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO