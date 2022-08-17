Read full article on original website
theshelbyreport.com
Producer Owned Beef Receives $12M For Processing Facility
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state will support the creation of Producer Owned Beef’s processing facility in Amarillo through the Texas Enterprise Fund. The facility is the first in the U.S. to be owned by cattle producers and operated by beef processing industry veterans. Abbott’s office presented...
Rainfall measured in inches heading to Central Texas
Flash flooding becomes an increasing concern as we head into the work week. -- Nick Bannin
September forecast: Change in the air for Central Texas
September is historically the busiest month of the year for the Atlantic Basin.
Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding
AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
Texas Hill Country water crisis may be approaching ‘tipping point,’ experts warn
A population boom in the Texas Hill Country and a growing demand for housing could drive water supplies towards a "tipping point," according to Katherine Romans with Hill Country Alliance.
KVUE
VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather. However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like. THE QUESTION. The first...
Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires in Texas
A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up.""Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.
AccuWeather meteorologists put Dallas on alert for flooding rainfall
Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas as early as this weekend, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex is...
Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps
In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
Abbott says, Biden is "turning a blind eye to the historic border crisis Texas deals with every single day."
President Biden has yet to visit the southern border since taking office, turning a blind eye to the historic border crisis Texas deals with every single day. Unlike the President, Texas will never turn its back on the border & communities that are being impacted. Texas Gov Greg Abbott.
Texas New Mexico Power: New meters not to blame for rising electric bills
TNMP says the meters are not causing the higher rates many of their customers are seeing, there are other factors.
KVUE
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
Is It Ever Legal For You To Turn Left At A Red Light In Texas?
One of my favorite lines from the movie Annie Hall is when the main character quips, "I don't want to move to any city where the only cultural advantage is being able to make a right turn on a red light." Recently, I began to wonder if there's ever a...
A letter to Governor Stitt hopes to make a difference for many Oklahoma farmers and ranchers regarding shortage of hay
Hoping to make a difference for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers across the state, a letter to the Governor's Office from the president of American Farmers and Ranchers Mutual Insurance Company (AFR) asking Governor Kevin Stitt to sign an executive order to temporarily suspend certain requirements for transportation hay.
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
Here Are Six Birds That Are Most Likely To See In Amarillo Texas
The Texas panhandle is home to a wide variety of wildlife. From reptiles to buffalo, we've got it all. Here's a look at six of the birds you can find living in Amarillo, Texas. House Sparrow. This is one we're all pretty familiar with. Mostly because they are absolutely everywhere.
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain, flash flooding possible across all of New Mexico Saturday
Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. Heavier rain is returning to the southern half of New Mexico Friday as a deep surge of monsoon moisture begins to move into...
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain moves into New Mexico this weekend
Drier air will limit storm chances in northern New Mexico Thursday, but rain is still likely in the southern half of the state. An impressive surge of monsoon moisture arrives this weekend bringing heavy rain to parts of the state. Drier air will bring a break from the rain north...
$1 million winning scratch ticket claimed by South Texas resident
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve recently claimed a hefty seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery or just have around $1 million to blow, did you know you can the world’s most expensive bathtub for around $850,000?. Susy Alexandre of Slice wrote that a bathtub cut from 20,000...
