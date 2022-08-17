ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearman, TX

theshelbyreport.com

Producer Owned Beef Receives $12M For Processing Facility

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state will support the creation of Producer Owned Beef’s processing facility in Amarillo through the Texas Enterprise Fund. The facility is the first in the U.S. to be owned by cattle producers and operated by beef processing industry veterans. Abbott’s office presented...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding

AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
TEXAS STATE
Spearman, TX
CBS Denver

Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires in Texas

A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up.""Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps

In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain, flash flooding possible across all of New Mexico Saturday

Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. Heavier rain is returning to the southern half of New Mexico Friday as a deep surge of monsoon moisture begins to move into...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain moves into New Mexico this weekend

Drier air will limit storm chances in northern New Mexico Thursday, but rain is still likely in the southern half of the state. An impressive surge of monsoon moisture arrives this weekend bringing heavy rain to parts of the state. Drier air will bring a break from the rain north...
ENVIRONMENT
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

