A quick guide to Missouri hunting permits and seasons
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With fall and winter coming to Missouri, many are preparing for hunting season. If you’re new to the area or new to hunting in general, here’s a quick guide to hunting seasons and permits. How to Get a Permit Permits are fairly easy to get in Missouri. You’ll need to create an […]
Kait 8
Watch the 2022 FFN Preseason Special
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re getting closer to the 2022 high school football season. Get ready for kickoff with the Football Friday Night Preseason Special. Chris and Logan provide a no-huddle look at NEA teams in 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A. Football Friday Night (kait8.com/Region 8 News...
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
KMBC.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol finds owner of large tortoise found near Raymore
RAYMORE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled its 'GREEN ALERT' Thursday. A Green Alert is the code for a found tortoise. MSHP Troop A sent out the tweet in jest Thursday afternoon after they found what appeared to be a massive turtle near Raymore. The tweet...
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
Missourinet
Head to Campbell for the Missouri Peach Fair’s final weekend (LISTEN)
Peaches for you and peaches for me. It’s all things peaches in southeast Missouri. Campbell’s Peach Fair is back for another year of sweet deliciousness. Alisa Nelson talks to Tony Adair about the fair. (LISTEN 05:26)
Missouri woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
GRUNDY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Hyundai Accent driven by Cindal S. Lee, 30, Galt, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Trenton. The vehicle rear-ended a 2018 Hyundai...
Kait 8
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
kzimksim.com
Your Home of Sikeston Bulldogs Football!
Catch EBO MD’s coverage of Sikeston Bulldogs Football all season long on 1400 KSIM and 101.7 FM! Download the free KZIM KSIM app or stream the games at the link below to hear Rusty Hendricks call every play from the Campus Auto and Tire broadcast booth. Sikeston Bulldogs football proudly brought to you in part by EBO MD, Campus Auto and Tire, Sikeston Real Estate, Shady Acres Church, Food Giant, Cooper Law Firm and Southeast Health! Check out the full broadcast schedule below then join us every week for Sikeston Bulldogs football on 1400 KSIM and 101.7 FM!
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, August 19th, 2022
(Sedalia, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says Missouri’s unemployment rate is 2.5%, or about 80,000 Missourians who don’t have a job. He addressed a large crowd attending Thursday’s Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. He told the audience the two-point-five percent jobless rate is the lowest ever since the state began keeping track of unemployment stats 50 years ago. By comparison, the national unemployment rate last month was three-point-five percent with about five-point-seven million jobless people.
Ozark County Times
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opens on Highway 5 at state line
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opened last week off Highway 5, south of Gainesville, near the Missouri - Arkansas state line in a building that formerly housed The Ranch House. Owners are, from left, Tony and wife Jessi Walrath along with Tony’s parents Rich and Sally Long. Tony and Jessi also own Live Edge Bar and Grill in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Kait 8
Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A fire chief in Dunklin County has plans to retire in September. Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain left his retirement letter on the podium of Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “And again, with my family’s blessings and with Lord Jesus Christ’s blessing, it was best...
KFVS12
Woman accused of punching Perryville officer
A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after...
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
Kait 8
Training held for first responders, farmers
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A deadly necessity. Grain bins are essential to agriculture but can also be very dangerous. Hundreds of grain bins are across northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri. It only takes seconds for someone to become helpless in flowing grain. It takes 20 seconds for someone to become...
Kait 8
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Corning
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Corning looks to get back into the playoff picture. The Bobcats won 3 games last season including their first Rice Bowl victory since 2011. It’s year 2 for CHS under head coach Farrell Shelton.
WTVF
Missouri pastor apologizes after calling congregation ‘cheap’ for not buying him luxury watch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frustrated that his congregation didn't buy him a luxury watch, a pastor in Missouri called them "poor, broke, busted and disgusted" during a recent sermon. According to The Washington Post and NBC News, a video clip of the Aug. 7 sermon posted on TikTok showed...
Kait 8
Reward offered in missing Sikeston woman investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of dollars are being offered for information in the case of a missing Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), The Friends of Shyann Morrison have raised a $5,000 reward for information which leads police to the whereabouts of Morrison or verifiable information as to exactly what has happened to her.
Kait 8
Social media sensation reflects on dating show success
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Matthew Wurnig, also known as the “TikTok Bachelor”, hosts 50 Dates in 50 States. His YouTube channel has over 10,000 subscribers, while his TikTok has over 450,000 followers, with some of his videos having over 10 million views. Wurnig’s views have even surpassed those...
showmeprogress.com
Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022
The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
