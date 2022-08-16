Catch EBO MD’s coverage of Sikeston Bulldogs Football all season long on 1400 KSIM and 101.7 FM! Download the free KZIM KSIM app or stream the games at the link below to hear Rusty Hendricks call every play from the Campus Auto and Tire broadcast booth. Sikeston Bulldogs football proudly brought to you in part by EBO MD, Campus Auto and Tire, Sikeston Real Estate, Shady Acres Church, Food Giant, Cooper Law Firm and Southeast Health! Check out the full broadcast schedule below then join us every week for Sikeston Bulldogs football on 1400 KSIM and 101.7 FM!

SIKESTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO