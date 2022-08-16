ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett, MO

KOLR10 News

A quick guide to Missouri hunting permits and seasons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With fall and winter coming to Missouri, many are preparing for hunting season. If you’re new to the area or new to hunting in general, here’s a quick guide to hunting seasons and permits. How to Get a Permit Permits are fairly easy to get in Missouri. You’ll need to create an […]
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Watch the 2022 FFN Preseason Special

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re getting closer to the 2022 high school football season. Get ready for kickoff with the Football Friday Night Preseason Special. Chris and Logan provide a no-huddle look at NEA teams in 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A. Football Friday Night (kait8.com/Region 8 News...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
kzimksim.com

Your Home of Sikeston Bulldogs Football!

Catch EBO MD’s coverage of Sikeston Bulldogs Football all season long on 1400 KSIM and 101.7 FM! Download the free KZIM KSIM app or stream the games at the link below to hear Rusty Hendricks call every play from the Campus Auto and Tire broadcast booth. Sikeston Bulldogs football proudly brought to you in part by EBO MD, Campus Auto and Tire, Sikeston Real Estate, Shady Acres Church, Food Giant, Cooper Law Firm and Southeast Health! Check out the full broadcast schedule below then join us every week for Sikeston Bulldogs football on 1400 KSIM and 101.7 FM!
SIKESTON, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, August 19th, 2022

(Sedalia, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says Missouri’s unemployment rate is 2.5%, or about 80,000 Missourians who don’t have a job. He addressed a large crowd attending Thursday’s Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. He told the audience the two-point-five percent jobless rate is the lowest ever since the state began keeping track of unemployment stats 50 years ago. By comparison, the national unemployment rate last month was three-point-five percent with about five-point-seven million jobless people.
MISSOURI STATE
Ozark County Times

Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opens on Highway 5 at state line

Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opened last week off Highway 5, south of Gainesville, near the Missouri - Arkansas state line in a building that formerly housed The Ranch House. Owners are, from left, Tony and wife Jessi Walrath along with Tony’s parents Rich and Sally Long. Tony and Jessi also own Live Edge Bar and Grill in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
GAINESVILLE, MO
Kait 8

Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A fire chief in Dunklin County has plans to retire in September. Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain left his retirement letter on the podium of Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “And again, with my family’s blessings and with Lord Jesus Christ’s blessing, it was best...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Woman accused of punching Perryville officer

A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after...
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

Training held for first responders, farmers

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A deadly necessity. Grain bins are essential to agriculture but can also be very dangerous. Hundreds of grain bins are across northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri. It only takes seconds for someone to become helpless in flowing grain. It takes 20 seconds for someone to become...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Corning

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Corning looks to get back into the playoff picture. The Bobcats won 3 games last season including their first Rice Bowl victory since 2011. It’s year 2 for CHS under head coach Farrell Shelton.
CORNING, AR
Kait 8

Reward offered in missing Sikeston woman investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of dollars are being offered for information in the case of a missing Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), The Friends of Shyann Morrison have raised a $5,000 reward for information which leads police to the whereabouts of Morrison or verifiable information as to exactly what has happened to her.
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

Social media sensation reflects on dating show success

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Matthew Wurnig, also known as the “TikTok Bachelor”, hosts 50 Dates in 50 States. His YouTube channel has over 10,000 subscribers, while his TikTok has over 450,000 followers, with some of his videos having over 10 million views. Wurnig’s views have even surpassed those...
JONESBORO, AR
showmeprogress.com

Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022

The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
MISSOURI STATE

