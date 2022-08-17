A new DJI product launch event is coming up quickly, in one week, to be exact. This one is called “Born to Fly” and will take place on August 25 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. DJI is teasing a new drone to come to the market next week with a simple teaser showing the figure of the drone to be released. Of course, DJI won’t officially say what is coming, but we’ve been getting leak after leak of a new cinewhoop called the Avata.

