digg.com

How A Third-Party SMS Service Was Used to Take Over Signal Accounts

Unknown attackers targeted Signal users after they broke into the systems of communications services company Twilio.
TECHNOLOGY
digg.com

Environmental, Social And Governance Is A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

ESG seems like a positive way to protect the environment on a surface level, but a deeper examination reveals a more sinister path to totalitarianism.
ENVIRONMENT
digg.com

Now That Authorities Have Sanctioned Tornado Cash, Is Bitcoin Next?

Crypto privacy advocates were appalled when U.S. authorities sanctioned and shut down Tornado Cash. Could Bitcoin survive a similar attack?.
ECONOMY
digg.com

Japan Urges Its Young People To Drink More To Boost Economy

The government's tax agency has launched a programme to encourage a new generation of sake drinkers.
ASIA
digg.com

How To Stop Robots From Becoming Racist

Algorithms can amplify patterns of discrimination. Robotics researchers are calling for new ways to prevent mechanical bodies acting out those biases.
ENGINEERING

