Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Preston shut out by Lakeland in season opener
It was a first quarter to forget, quite frankly, for the Indians in their season opener, but they refused to fold. Preston dug itself a 21-0 first-quarter deficit, but made significant strides after that in a 28-0 loss to Lakeland in a non-district football game early Friday evening at Montana Tech University in Butte, Montana.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Tough home opener for Wolves
NORTH LOGAN — It was not the home opener the Wolves were hoping for. The defense hung in for a while, picking off three Pleasant Grove passes in the first half. But the 6A Vikings eventually started connecting with their own players on passes. Green Canyon could never really get on track offensively Friday night.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Mustangs, Grizzlies fare well defensively in wins
T wasn’t the offensive performance Mountain Crest was hoping for in its home opener, but it didn’t matter. That’s because the Mustangs were downright stingy defensively — just like they were in last week’s 27-0 road victory over Hurricane.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Riverhawks, Bobcats fall on road
Going on the road is never easy and especially against stiff competition. The Riverhawks and Bobcats were both roughed up Friday night at 5A schools. Sky View fell behind early and could never recover in a 45-20 loss to Wasatch. Ridgeline actually scored first, but also found itself in a hole by halftime and lost 43-20.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald-Journal
Prep girls soccer: Barrera's golden goal lifts Stangs past Griffins
HYRUM — It was an, at times, frustrating 90-plus minutes in the attack for the Mustangs, but they were persistent and finally got their breakthrough three minutes into second overtime. And what a breakthrough it was.
Herald-Journal
Staffing our schools: Valley districts avoid large worker shortages as classes begin
As news reports from the Wasatch Front sound the alarm about teacher and school worker shortages this fall, Cache Valley’s two school districts appear better situated to tackle the new school year than many of their Utah counterparts — and they credit the appeal of living here as a key factor.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Offensive line looking for more consistency in 2022
Editor’s note: This is the third of a nine-part series breaking down USU’s football team position by position. For the most part, a lack of experience won’t be a big concern for Utah State in the offensive trenches heading into the 2022 college football season.
Herald-Journal
The Cache Valley Veterans Association’s week-long ‘Freedom Festival’ kicks off Monday
The Cache Valley Veterans Association will be hosting its second annual “Freedom Festival” beginning Aug. 22 at Elk Ridge Park in North Logan. The festival will continue through Aug. 28 with numerous events including ceremonies honoring veterans, a benefit concert, military and community resources for veterans, food trucks and fireworks. The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s Vietnam Tribute Wall will also be present.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal
Alex Boyé returns to Cache County for second ‘Ignite the Light’ event
Cache County’s annual “Ignite the Light” event is returning on Aug. 22 to bring awareness mental health issues. According to a news release from the county on Thursday, the event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cache County Fairgrounds with a live performance from musician and recording artist Alex Boyé.
Herald-Journal
Marler, Frankie Oleta (Morley)
Marler Frankie Oleta Morley Marler 80 Logan, UT passed away August 18, 2022. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
North Logan offers commercial tax credits for 'waterwise' park strips
North Logan is offering commercial property owners tax credit incentives to take part in the city’s “Flip the Strip” program — an initiative encouraging property owners to tear grass out of their park strips in exchange for dry landscaping. “As part of our water conservation strategy,”...
Herald-Journal
Joyce Larsen
Joyce Parson Larsen, longtime resident of Cache Valley, Utah passed away peacefully in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 91 years old. Joyce was born in Logan, Utah on September 21, 1930 and spent most of her life there. She attended both Brigham Young University and Utah State University before her marriage to Jordan Lamoine Larsen on July 26, 1951. The couple were divorced in 1963. Joyce had many talents and interests throughout her long life. She used her artistic talent to create drawings and paintings and designed beautiful clothing which she sewed herself. She was a very spiritual person who revered all of God’s creations and enjoyed writing poetry about the natural world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald-Journal
County executive floats on-campus housing as partial solution to Logan housing issues
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan City Council, along with members from the affordable housing task force, discussed the possibility of additional on-campus student housing as a partial solution to Logan’s housing problems. Cache County executive David Zook said Logan is already doing many of the ideas suggested...
Herald-Journal
Elwood, Luella Marie (Larsen)
Elwood Luella Marie Larsen Elwood 90 Wellsville passed away August 18, 2022. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary can be found online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Kemp, James (Jim)
Kemp James Jim Kemp 87 Logan passed away August 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's paper. www.allenmortuaries.com .
Comments / 0