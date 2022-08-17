ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Prep football: Preston shut out by Lakeland in season opener

It was a first quarter to forget, quite frankly, for the Indians in their season opener, but they refused to fold. Preston dug itself a 21-0 first-quarter deficit, but made significant strides after that in a 28-0 loss to Lakeland in a non-district football game early Friday evening at Montana Tech University in Butte, Montana.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Prep football: Tough home opener for Wolves

NORTH LOGAN — It was not the home opener the Wolves were hoping for. The defense hung in for a while, picking off three Pleasant Grove passes in the first half. But the 6A Vikings eventually started connecting with their own players on passes. Green Canyon could never really get on track offensively Friday night.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep football: Riverhawks, Bobcats fall on road

Going on the road is never easy and especially against stiff competition. The Riverhawks and Bobcats were both roughed up Friday night at 5A schools. Sky View fell behind early and could never recover in a 45-20 loss to Wasatch. Ridgeline actually scored first, but also found itself in a hole by halftime and lost 43-20.
MILLVILLE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
Preston, ID
Education
City
Preston, ID
Preston, ID
Sports
City
Shelley, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Herald-Journal

USU football: Offensive line looking for more consistency in 2022

Editor’s note: This is the third of a nine-part series breaking down USU’s football team position by position. For the most part, a lack of experience won’t be a big concern for Utah State in the offensive trenches heading into the 2022 college football season.
Herald-Journal

The Cache Valley Veterans Association’s week-long ‘Freedom Festival’ kicks off Monday

The Cache Valley Veterans Association will be hosting its second annual “Freedom Festival” beginning Aug. 22 at Elk Ridge Park in North Logan. The festival will continue through Aug. 28 with numerous events including ceremonies honoring veterans, a benefit concert, military and community resources for veterans, food trucks and fireworks. The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s Vietnam Tribute Wall will also be present.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phs#Preston High School#Sugar Salem
Herald-Journal

Alex Boyé returns to Cache County for second ‘Ignite the Light’ event

Cache County’s annual “Ignite the Light” event is returning on Aug. 22 to bring awareness mental health issues. According to a news release from the county on Thursday, the event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cache County Fairgrounds with a live performance from musician and recording artist Alex Boyé.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Marler, Frankie Oleta (Morley)

Marler Frankie Oleta Morley Marler 80 Logan, UT passed away August 18, 2022. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

North Logan offers commercial tax credits for 'waterwise' park strips

North Logan is offering commercial property owners tax credit incentives to take part in the city’s “Flip the Strip” program — an initiative encouraging property owners to tear grass out of their park strips in exchange for dry landscaping. “As part of our water conservation strategy,”...
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Joyce Larsen

Joyce Parson Larsen, longtime resident of Cache Valley, Utah passed away peacefully in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 91 years old. Joyce was born in Logan, Utah on September 21, 1930 and spent most of her life there. She attended both Brigham Young University and Utah State University before her marriage to Jordan Lamoine Larsen on July 26, 1951. The couple were divorced in 1963. Joyce had many talents and interests throughout her long life. She used her artistic talent to create drawings and paintings and designed beautiful clothing which she sewed herself. She was a very spiritual person who revered all of God’s creations and enjoyed writing poetry about the natural world.
LOGAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald-Journal

Elwood, Luella Marie (Larsen)

Elwood Luella Marie Larsen Elwood 90 Wellsville passed away August 18, 2022. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary can be found online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
WELLSVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

Kemp, James (Jim)

Kemp James Jim Kemp 87 Logan passed away August 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's paper. www.allenmortuaries.com .
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy