ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Magic 1470AM

Rain Biggest Threat for Louisiana from Tropical System

Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 will likely become a tropical cyclone sometime later today. That could happen as soon as the next advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The path of the storm, which is currently centered in the southwest Gulf of Mexico, suggests a landfall along the upper Mexican or extreme southern Texas coast.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

How To Make Louisiana Muscadine Wine

Hey, y'all! I just found out it's muscadine season in Louisiana. It's a giant grape, with seeds in it and it's known as the fruit of the South. Did you know it makes the best wine? To be honest I don't consider myself a wine drinker. Another word, it's not my go-to when I am drinking socially. I like wine, but I'm more of a Canadian Whisky girl (Crown Royal.) Be that as it may, if I had to choose my favorite flavor in wine...hands down it would have to be muscadine wine. If you haven't tried it, you don't know what you're missing. It is so good!
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Tropical Development in the Gulf Possible This Weekend

A persistant area of low pressure and disorganized showers and thunderstorms has survived its trip across Central America and southern Mexico and appears to be poised to emerge into the very warm waters of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later today. That system has been monitored by the National Hurricane...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
City
New Orleans, LA
Magic 1470AM

United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Ardoin
Magic 1470AM

Heat Returns as Showers Take a Break Across South Louisiana

Forecasters with the National Weather Service are suggesting that the first full week of back to school for many South Louisiana school systems will be one that puts each school's air conditioning system to the test. Heat index values approaching 100 degrees or more will not be uncommon for much of the I-10 corridor over the next few days.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Three South Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win over $420,000

Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too. The Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Tik Toker Schools Internet on Spicy Seafood Boils

A Louisiana Tik Tok creator has got the lips of the internet tingling with his unique hacks for making spicy seafood boils. Tik Tok creator @chefjayvoo has seen his subscriber numbers explode ever since he started sharing some of his inside secrets to getting the most flavor out of his unique but rather simple Louisiana seafood boils.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 Election#Us Senate#Election State#The U S House
Magic 1470AM

‘Dumb Blonde Moment’ Gets Contestant Free Louisiana Chicken

Popeyes, the Louisiana fried chicken chain, just keeps churning out viral moments. I was on another "YouTube rabbit hole" last night and found this gem of a video. A woman on the Canadian version of Family Feud had an embarrassing answer in 2020. It was a tie-breaker round at the...
Magic 1470AM

$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Raingear Will be Needed as South Louisiana Returns to School

Parents and kids across South Louisiana are busy filling backpacks and pencils boxes ahead of the start of the new school year this week but one item you don't want to forget is the pocket umbrella or lightweight rain jacket. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles say rain chances will be on the increase as most of South Louisiana's school systems welcome students back to class.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act

Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

LEAP 2022 Scores – Southwest Louisiana School Report Card

The 2021-22 LEAP test scores have finally been announced! This week the Louisiana Department of Education, brought some good news along with details on how schools in SWLA performed. The Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP) is the standardized test that students across the state, 3rd-8th grad, take at the end of each school. It has five achievement levels: unsatisfactory, approaching basic, mastery, and proficient. The mastery or proficiency score indicates the student is prepared to go on to the next grade level.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay

If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend

If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy