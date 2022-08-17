Read full article on original website
Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 will likely become a tropical cyclone sometime later today. That could happen as soon as the next advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The path of the storm, which is currently centered in the southwest Gulf of Mexico, suggests a landfall along the upper Mexican or extreme southern Texas coast.
Hey, y'all! I just found out it's muscadine season in Louisiana. It's a giant grape, with seeds in it and it's known as the fruit of the South. Did you know it makes the best wine? To be honest I don't consider myself a wine drinker. Another word, it's not my go-to when I am drinking socially. I like wine, but I'm more of a Canadian Whisky girl (Crown Royal.) Be that as it may, if I had to choose my favorite flavor in wine...hands down it would have to be muscadine wine. If you haven't tried it, you don't know what you're missing. It is so good!
They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
A persistant area of low pressure and disorganized showers and thunderstorms has survived its trip across Central America and southern Mexico and appears to be poised to emerge into the very warm waters of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later today. That system has been monitored by the National Hurricane...
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
South Louisiana residents should be bracing for a threat of heavy rainfall and potentially severe storms over the next few days. Yes, it looks as if we are going to be heading into another extended period of wet weather with the potential for heavy tropical downpours at least through the beginning of next week.
SWLA has so much to offer when it comes to dating like amazing food, beautiful natural backdrops, and much more. But where are the best locations for a first date in SWLA? We'll answer that question today. The last few weeks we have power ranked the best Louisiana brewed beers...
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
Forecasters with the National Weather Service are suggesting that the first full week of back to school for many South Louisiana school systems will be one that puts each school's air conditioning system to the test. Heat index values approaching 100 degrees or more will not be uncommon for much of the I-10 corridor over the next few days.
Louisiana shrimpers, some of the hardest working people in our state are struggling to do the job many were born to do. The reason for their struggles appears to have nothing to do with their work ethic but is more about the post-pandemic economic situation our country finds itself in right now.
Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too. The Louisiana...
A Louisiana Tik Tok creator has got the lips of the internet tingling with his unique hacks for making spicy seafood boils. Tik Tok creator @chefjayvoo has seen his subscriber numbers explode ever since he started sharing some of his inside secrets to getting the most flavor out of his unique but rather simple Louisiana seafood boils.
As if things couldn't get worse now there is word that the ongoing drought in the western United States could affect the prices you pay for pizza and the sauce you put on your pasta. That's right, we could be looking at a major tomato shortage across the country and across the world this fall.
Popeyes, the Louisiana fried chicken chain, just keeps churning out viral moments. I was on another "YouTube rabbit hole" last night and found this gem of a video. A woman on the Canadian version of Family Feud had an embarrassing answer in 2020. It was a tie-breaker round at the...
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
Parents and kids across South Louisiana are busy filling backpacks and pencils boxes ahead of the start of the new school year this week but one item you don't want to forget is the pocket umbrella or lightweight rain jacket. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles say rain chances will be on the increase as most of South Louisiana's school systems welcome students back to class.
Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
The 2021-22 LEAP test scores have finally been announced! This week the Louisiana Department of Education, brought some good news along with details on how schools in SWLA performed. The Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP) is the standardized test that students across the state, 3rd-8th grad, take at the end of each school. It has five achievement levels: unsatisfactory, approaching basic, mastery, and proficient. The mastery or proficiency score indicates the student is prepared to go on to the next grade level.
If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
