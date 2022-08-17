ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

Made n Da BRONX
3d ago

I'll solve the problem for you..please tell people to put down their phones while driving and pay attention. Problem solved.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Police investigating fatal shooting in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Kason Shannon dead at the scene. According to the county coroner, a forensic autopsy...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C.

COVID-19 isn't the only thing health officials say the public should vaccinate against; the flu season is approaching, too. 8 children taken to the hospital after bus crash in Chesterfield Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. The crash happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road as students were on their way...
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
WBTV

Student describes Chesterfield Co. bus crash that injured 8

CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A school bus crash left eight students injured Friday afternoon in Chesterfield County, S.C. The wreck happened just days after school started for the district. Around 4 p.m., the bus rolled over at McCaskill Road near Angelus Road. The students were from New Heights Middle...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash in Gaffney. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:26 p.m. on SC Highway 150 near Concord Road. Troopers said a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west when the driver went off the left side of the road, down […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia

The community speaks out after a boy was shot and seriously injured inside his home. COVID-19 isn't the only thing health officials say the public should vaccinate against; the flu season is approaching, too. 8 children taken to the hospital after bus crash in Chesterfield Co. Updated: 15 hours ago.
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uptown Charlotte#Tractor#Traffic Accident#I 77 N#Wbtv
WBTV

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte

Eight children were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. Updated: 8 hours ago. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Charlotte Pride...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Officials: 8 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Chesterfield County

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. Updated: 12 hours ago. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Newscast – I-77 Accident Causing Major Traffic Delays, Chester Officials Dedicated to Fight Crime and First Weekend of the Football Season

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Needless to say those stuck in today’s traffic jam have plenty of stories to share as they searched for alternate routes. Chester County Law Enforcement Agents put out a joint statement, saying they are dedicated to fighting the crime wave in the city, and county, by using all of their resources.
ROCK HILL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCNC

I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
GASTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy