More Teams Needed for Golf Scramble Benefitting Evansville’s Isaiah 117 House
Southern Indiana has no shortage of golf scrambles this time of year, and no shortage of important nonprofit organizations to benefit from those scrambles. One of Evansville's relatively newer nonprofits, Isaiah 117 House, is hosting a golf scramble in late September, and they are looking for more players and sponsors.
Southern Indiana Foodpreneurs Will Revitalize Evansville’s Tepe Park Neighborhood
A shared commercial kitchen and garden will help to reduce food insecurity in one of Evansville's underserved neighborhoods. The simple definition of a Foodpreneur is, "Someone who starts their own business in the food or culinary industry." For people that are not in the culinary industry, it is a buzzword that grabs our attention. I know that there are so many talented people in Evansville that could be amazing chefs, but starting your own restaurant from scratch is not cheap. Sharing commercial kitchen space with fellow Foodpreneurs is a smart way to perfect recipes and share them with the community.
Evansville Thunderbolts Reveal New Logo Ahead of 2022-23 Hockey Season
The Evansville Thunderbolts are giving hockey fans plenty to get excited about for the 2022-23 season, including the return of fan-favorite promotional nights and some exciting new nights, plus a new, more interactive website, and a sweet new logo and color scheme. Go Big or Go Home. If you're gonna...
Haunted Historic Evansville Ghost Tours Return October 2022
If you are the least bit familiar with us here at GBF, you know that Melissa and I love, L-O-V-E spooky season. If we had our own mascot around here, it would probably be a bat, and frankly, I'm surprised we haven't changed the station colors to orange and black yet.
So. Illinois Food Truck Debuts New “Stranger Things” Inspired Burger
One of the most anticipated TV shows of 2022 has got to be season 4 of the Netflix original series Stranger Things. After impatiently waiting for nearly three years, fans (myself included) were chomping at the bit to see what would happen next to our friends from Hawkins, Indiana. Little did we know that two of the new characters introduced in season 4 would make such an impression on us. There can be no doubt that Eddie Munson (played brilliantly by Joseph Quinn) stole the show and our hearts this season - but there is another equally important character that is getting some love here in the Hoosier state.
Indiana Woman Brings Happiness to Coffee with a Cop with Smooth Dance Moves [WATCH]
There's rarely a dull moment during the Evansville Police Department's monthly Coffee with a Cop get-together, and that proved to be the case again during the August edition earlier this week. What is Coffee with a Cop?. Each month officers from the Evansville Police Department set up shop at either...
Blanco Brown Headlines an Exciting HydroFair Preview Night at Friday After 5 in Owensboro
Tonight's going to be an incredible night at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. In fact, it's going to be an exciting weekend here in town as the city plays host to its 2nd Annual HydroFair, with exciting hydroplane racing taking place on the Ohio River. While testing for HydroFair gets underway Friday, the real star of the show Friday night is going to be international recording star Blanco Brown, who'll be headlining the Jagoe Homes Main Stage.
Great Live Music and Great Deals at “Rock ‘N Shop” Event on Franklin Street in Evansville
The Franklin Street Events Association is back with another exciting new event that combines two of the things Franklin Street is most known for - music and shopping. As you make your way up and down Franklin Street on Evansville's west side, you will notice there is no shortage of locally owned businesses - and no shortage of places to grab a bite, grab a drink, and listen to some great live music.
Junior Achievement JobSpark Career Expo Set For October In Evansville
For the first time since 2019, the Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana JobSpark event will happen in person, giving thousands of 8th grade students the chance to meet with nearly 100 Tri-State employers. Doing events virtually has been a decent band-aid for the past couple of years, considering the circumstances, but there is doubt that a career expo like JobSpark really needs to happen in person, and Junior Achievement couldn't be more excited.
Beloved Jaguar Continues to Thrive at Indiana Zoo Despite Cancer Diagnosis
One of the most beloved animals at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, located in Evansville, Indiana has been battling cancer but you'd never know by looking at her. It has been three years since Mesker Park Zoo shared the news that their female jaguar, Beliza had been diagnosed with cancer. Back in September of 2019, the zoo announced on its Facebook page the news of Beliza's terminal diagnosis.
Learn About Evansville’s Past Residents With Cemetery’s Annual Twilight Tour
Oak Hill Cemetery has a really unique fundraiser coming up, and it turns out you can learn a lot about some of Evansville's past residents!. Oak Hill Cemetery on Evansville's east side is home to thousands of Evansville past residents. Thanks to the Oak Hill Cemetery and Arboretum Twilight Tour which takes place in October, you can learn about the lives of a few of these past residents. The tour is a walking tour through the cemetery where live reenactors will tell you about different people who once called Evansville home.
EXCITING! Blanco Brown is Bringing ‘The Git Up’ to Owensboro, KY on Friday
This is going to be an action-packed weekend in downtown Owensboro. It's HydroFair weekend and there will be two days of hydroplane racing action on the Ohio River Saturday and Sunday, August 20th and 21st. The weekend's going to be kicked off in incredible fashion at Friday After 5 on Friday evening. Owensboro is going to be welcoming Blanco Brown to town.
15 Things Found at a Southern Indiana Thrift Store That Will Remind You of Grandma’s House
Thrifting is all the rage these days, which is funny because when I was a teenager wearing used clothing was frowned upon. Plus, in a small town, you run the risk of wearing something that another teen tossed into the donate pile. How embarrassing, right?. Thrifting Brings Out The Feels.
Evansville Parks Department Wants Your Input for Its 5-Year Plan
The Department of Parks & Recreation for the city of Evansville is in the process of putting together a 5-year master plan, but before they move forward with anything, they want to hear from us. The public will have the chance to give their opinion on what this plan should include.
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage’ is Coming to Evansville
A holiday classic is going to be brought to life on stage in Evansville this holiday season. In 1965, the world was first introduced to the animated holiday special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Since then it has become a holiday tradition for families that span generations. In the 30-minute Christmas special, Charlie Brown is depressed about the commercialism of Christmas, decides to direct the school Christmas pageant, tries to find the perfect Christmas tree, and learns what the real meaning of Christmas is.
10 Businesses That Could Help Revitalize Washington Square Mall Evansville, IN
Washington Square Mall is Part of Indiana's History. I love to stop in Washington Square Mall for those original Noble Roman's breadsticks, and I always wish that the mall was full of shops like it used to be. It's Hollywood famous - Featured in Michael Rosenbaum's movie 'Back in the Day', plus it was the first enclosed shopping center in Indiana.
Evansville, Indiana YWCA’s Vibrant, Whimsical New Playground is Complete and Amazing
Early last year, fundraising began for a much-needed update of the playground at the Downtown Evansville YWCA. The project was so important that it caught the attention of Don Mattingly. This led to Mattingly Charities matching the first $25,000 raised. Last July YWCA CEO Erika Taylor gave us an update...
Evansville Business Collecting Supplies for Families Affected by Weinbach Avenue Explosion
Almost one week after an explosion rocked the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, residents whose homes were damaged by the blast are in the process of trying to get back to some sense of normalcy. As those who can begin what will likely be a months-long process of repairing that damage (11 homes in the area were deemed "uninhabitable" by local authorities), they find themselves with an immediate need for everyday, essential items for their day-to-day lives.
Traffic Safety Checkpoints Planned This Weekend in Henderson Kentucky
Buckle up. Don't drive distracted and don't drive under the influence. These are pretty general rules to abide by when getting behind the wheel of a vehicle, yet some folks still struggle to do the right thing. Eyes on the Road. You obviously want to keep your eyes on the...
Owensboro, Kentucky Native Honors Former Teacher For Her Unconditional Love
As students head back to the classroom, let's honor former Owensboro kindergarten teacher Judy Kapelsohn. Benham Sims and his son Stephen recently caught up with Sister Judy for a glorious reunion. We all can say that we've had a special teacher that touched our lives. The one-of-a-kind teacher who showed...
