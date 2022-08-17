ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Indiana Foodpreneurs Will Revitalize Evansville’s Tepe Park Neighborhood

A shared commercial kitchen and garden will help to reduce food insecurity in one of Evansville's underserved neighborhoods. The simple definition of a Foodpreneur is, "Someone who starts their own business in the food or culinary industry." For people that are not in the culinary industry, it is a buzzword that grabs our attention. I know that there are so many talented people in Evansville that could be amazing chefs, but starting your own restaurant from scratch is not cheap. Sharing commercial kitchen space with fellow Foodpreneurs is a smart way to perfect recipes and share them with the community.
