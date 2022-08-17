Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
How did Akshaj Sai Paleti from Bloomington place in Boys' 14 USTA standings in the week ending Aug. 13?
Bloomington tennis player Akshaj Sai Paleti won 122 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by July. They finished July ranked 14,104th, falling from 13,610th from the beginning of the month.
spotonillinois.com
Students at Pontiac Community Consolidated School District 429 suspended or expelled 34 times in a single school year
Shares in HBT Financial Inc. (HBT:NSQ) in Bloomington finished Aug. 18 at $19.2 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.8 percent rise from the day before when it closed at $18.86. Stocks in HBT Financial Inc. have reached as high as $19.34 and as low as $18.93 USD.
25newsnow.com
Annual 5-k run held in memory of late educator and coach
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A long time educator and coach is being remembered Saturday with the annual Randy Simmons Memorial 5-k run. It starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Heritage Square in Peoria Heights. Randy Simmons passed away in 2019, and his wish was for children to have the opportunity to participate in sports.
Central Illinois Proud
How yards are uniting the East Bluff community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Through a new yard contest, the community is coming together to highlight the beauty of Peoria's East Bluff. With constant negative news in the community, a new initiative is working to change that.
spotonillinois.com
How many games will the Illini win this season?
Our writers have some varying predictions. Illinois football kicks off their season in eight short days. The writers here at TCR will have you covered with preview content, leading up to the Week 0 kickoff against Wyoming.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sandy’s Drive-In
Sandy's Drive-In brings back fond, fun and tasty memories to most Peorian's who were living here when we had several of the unique hamburger drive-in restaurants in operation in this city. The one I remember the best was the Sandy's across from Sheridan Village.
Central Illinois Proud
Springfield Clinic highlights Morton Pediatrics center
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Springfield Clinic is highlighting its Morton Pediatrics location. Dr. Kacey Zobrist completed her residency at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria and received a graduate degree from Bradley University in Peoria. She attended A.T. Still University of Health Sciences in Kirksville, Mo., for medical school. Dr. Zobrist remembers telling her parents while she was in kindergarten that she wanted to be a “kid” doctor.
Central Illinois Proud
Need a job? Central Illinois employers are looking to fill thousands of positions
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are thousands of job openings throughout the state, and organizations like Goodwill of Central Illinois are trying to fill those positions with hiring events. On Friday morning, more than 20 employers in the area set up inside Peoria's Goodwill Commons building in hopes to fill open positions.
Rader Family Farms In Illinois Set To Open September 10
I don't want to sound like a broken record but with the weather changing so much, football, volleyball, soccer, and other sports starting, and the pumpkin spice theme making an appearance we know that fall isn't far away. This means hoodies, sweatpants, hot chocolate, haunted houses, Halloween, and everything else we enjoy about the fall for us in the Midwest.
Central Illinois Proud
Head to a local Dunkin’ for Cop on a Rooftop
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local law enforcement is raising money for Special Olympics Illinois in a unique way. Officers from various departments scaled Dunkin' Donut buildings to show they do more than traffic stops and solve crimes. The display is raising money for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police host bike giveaway for community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers were giving back to the community today and sending community members off with a set of wheels. The Peoria Police Department held a bicycle giveaway in the department's parking lot Saturday. Officers were able to give out 62 used bikes to community members.
wglt.org
Intersection where ISU student died is getting more safety features
More safety improvements will soon be in place at the busy intersection of College Avenue and Kingsley Street in Normal where an Illinois State University student died last year while crossing the roadway. "We are waiting for delivery of equipment so we can install what we call rapid flashing beacons," said a city official.
wcbu.org
Q&A: Echevarria discusses his first year as Peoria’s police chief
Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria is a couple months into his second year as the city’s law enforcement leader. He has worked on strengthening the department's community relations, while employing a series of directed patrols aimed at curbing violent crime. As a result, homicides and shootings are down compared to mid-August of 2021.
Central Illinois Proud
Looking back: 6 years since explosion in Canton
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Almost six years ago, the town of Canton was rocked with an explosion that destroyed the Canton Opera House, killing one and injured 11 others. Since Nov. 16, 2016, the town has rebuilt and stuck together during hard times.
Central Illinois Proud
New mental health initiative launching in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new program is launching in Peoria to help address mental health needs. Leaders are calling it the Annie Malone Mental Health Initiative. The initiative is focused on teaching trusted community partners how to identify mental health disorders. It will allow community members to refer individuals in low-income communities or communities of color to mental health services in the area.
Central Illinois Proud
Artists prep for Washington Fine Arts Fair
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of artists are setting up their booths for the 14th annual Washington Fine Arts Festival. The festival will feature more than 40 local artists, live music, food, craft beer and wine.
Central Illinois Proud
License granted for Peoria marijuana dispensary
CHICAGO (WMBD) — A new dispensary in Peoria will join 184 others with Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses issued by the Pritzker administration. Land of Lincoln Dispensary, LLC, received its license issuance Friday in the third and final wave of licensing by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards."
videtteonline.com
Leah Marlene returning to Normal to perform at the Corn Crib Stadium
Normal native Leah Marlene will return to her hometown on Aug. 27 to perform at the Corn Crib Stadium. Presented by The Corn Crib and NTL Productions, Marlene will be joined by special guests Maddie Poppe and Fritz Hager. Marlene placed third in last season's 'American Idol'.
Central Illinois Proud
How this Peoria hospital’s new remodels will provide more relief for those with disabilities
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Thursday afternoon at the OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital. The hospital is a partnership between OSF HealthCare and Kindred Hospitals. Together, they celebrated and introduced the newly remodeled facilities and patient rooms. There are a total of 29 patient rooms.
